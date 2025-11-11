33 First-World Anarchists Who Don’t Care About Your Rules

The world relies on rules and regulations to run in an orderly fashion. But there’s a few people out there who are rebels. They won’t follow your rules – they’re their own masters. This post is for the first-world anarchists – the revolutionaries who don’t care about your rules.
OK, so maybe they aren’t REALLY rebels, but these pictures are still hilarious. Most of them involve finding some sort of public notice that announces a not-all-that-important rule or request and then blatantly violating it. My personal favorites are the ones that interpret a given warning differently than it was intended – when they wrote “No Diving” on the side of that pool, I’m sure they didn’t mean “No Scuba Divers Allowed.”
Whether you’re a lover of law and order or a rebellious outlaw, check out these images and let us know if you have any of your own!
Source: willrl.com
Source: imgur
Source: gamingmasters.org
Source: lowbird.com
Image credits: Kirtsky
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Image credits: Pam
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: daily-goat.tumblr.com
Source: imgur
Source: thesun.co.uk
Source: imgur
Image credits: unknown
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: fundir.org
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Image credits: unknown
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: imgur
Source: franciscotrindade.blogspot.com
Follow Us