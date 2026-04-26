NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 26-April-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands word list for 26-April-2026 Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Stranger Things 3 Is Finally Going to Give Will Byers a Break
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2018
50 Times People Made Such Funny English Mistakes, Others Just Had To Share Them In This Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Here Are Some Of The Best News Stories From January That Might Restore Your Faith In Humanity
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Spend Hours Creating Unique Art By Burning Wood
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Black And Grey Tattoo Artist
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Recent Embarrassing Thing You Have Said? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.