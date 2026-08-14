50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

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Cats may not understand the internet, but they somehow seem perfectly designed for it. Give one a cardboard box, an inconvenient place to sleep, or approximately ten seconds in a freshly cleaned room, and there’s a good chance it will create better comedy than most of us could come up with on purpose. That kind of wonderfully unpredictable feline behavior is exactly what fills Cats Doing Things, an Instagram page followed by more than 2 million cat lovers. The account collects funny photos, memes, screenshots, and everyday moments that capture both the charm and the chaos of sharing your home with a cat.

Some of the posts are made even better by a clever caption, while others barely need any explanation at all. Cats have a particular talent for looking completely serious while doing something ridiculous, whether they’re squeezing themselves into an impossibly small space, sleeping in a position that looks anatomically questionable, attempting an ambitious climb, or simply staring at their humans with unmistakable judgment.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest posts shared by this page. Whether you live with a tiny four-legged agent of chaos yourself or prefer enjoying feline mischief from a safe distance, scroll down for a healthy dose of cat humor, and don’t forget to upvote the posts that made you laugh the hardest.

More info: Instagram

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

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50 Cat Memes Shared By This Page That Perfectly Sum Up Life With A Tiny Four-Legged Menace

Image source: catsdoingthings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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