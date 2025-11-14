50 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck In Thrift Stores, Flea Markets And Garage Sales (New Pics)

It would be harder to find a greater temple to human creativity than the thrift store. Places, where unneeded items are abandoned, are so often a stop for so-called bad ideas, from hardly-useful inventions to rejected art and clothing that was never in style in the first place. But these weird things haven’t found their final resting place… they’re just waiting to be found by people who they truly speak to.
To quote a saying that the Facebook group Weird Secondhand Finds lives by, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Their hauls, taken variously from thrift stores, yard sales, flea markets, and relatives’ closets that haven’t been cleaned in decades, prove that among the items that people decided they didn’t need are some seriously fascinating creations. Sometimes you can even find incredibly valuable and educational artifacts at thrift stores that you won’t believe somebody let slip away.
#1 Found At A Thrift Store On Whidbey Island, WA -This Old Battered Book Caught My Eye Because It Looked Like It Fell Off A Pirate Ship
Upon further inspection, I found it was a Mark Twain, first edition, printed in 1883 which makes it 137 years old. I bought it for $5
It is a delicate old thing. The pages are chipping with age, and like all secondhand finds, I wonder about its history. How did it get from Little Rock, AR (per the handwriting) to a little island in the Pacific Northwest? Who’s hands have touched it over the course of 100+ years? At one point it rolled out of a printing press into a world that still utilized horse-drawn carriages. I’m unsure of its value, but I treasure this battered old book and will continue to keep it safe
Image source: Kelly Sims
#2 It Started With One Dinner Plate In A Oregon Thrift Store In 2003
I thought, oh that’s nice! And bought it. Then I found the tea cups about 6 months later… Piece by piece, every one of them hunted up at a thrift store in the PNW, building up to this marvelous collect you see today. 17 years in the making. I didn’t find anything for years, then recently found a second serving platter and serving bowl
Image source: Nashyra Tuininga
#3 At $29.99, This Was The Most Expensive Thing I’ve Ever Bought At Goodwill. A Mr. Christmas Musical Bell Symphonium
It came with 8 disks, and even had the velvet pouch for the discs, the instructions, order information paper for additional disks, and a survey
Image source: April Castonguay
#4 My Daughter Was Driving Down The Road And Found This Gem At The Curb For Trash Pickup. He Is Now Protecting Her Porch
Image source: Patti Meadows McClain
#5 I’m Afraid My Walk Has Become Rather Silly Now
Image source: Ryan Gardiner
#6 So I Picked This Up Today At Goodwill. My Daughter And I Love It. My Mom Thinks It’s Gross. I Am A Nurse I Think I Should Take My Lunch In It
Image source: Gloria Stogsdill
#7 I Found This Kids Chemcraft Chemistry Set At A Flea Market In Nashville, Tennessee. People Would Lose Their Minds If Something Like This Was Released Today For Kids To Play With
And yes, that’s real yellowcake and radioactive uranium ore in the two atomic energy vials. She was asking $22 for it but I think I ended up paying $10. She put a sticker on it saying it’s from the 60’s but the booklets that came with it state that this is kit no. 10 which was produced in 1947. According to research done in oak ridge, Tennessee, in mid to late 1947, porter chemical company produced laboratory kits for children that included an atomic energy component. Initially, they produced two kits. The no. 10 kit and the no. 25 kit. It’s not in the greatest shape and I’m sure there are items missing, but I worked at a uranium enrichment plant for years so I had to have it
Image source: April Wright
#8 Tiny Peacock Chair I Picked Up Today
Image source: Marla Jenkins
#9 Fridge Magnet Find! It’s Okay, You Can “Call” Me Nostalgic. Push Me – Yep It Does Ring
Image source: Teresa Shaefer Randall
#10 He Lives In The Bathroom And Holds Period Products. He’s The Bloodhound
This wasn’t his first job, he previously lived in an all male house. Given to me by a friend moving out of town. Long island, NY
Image source: Kaitlyn Crosby
#11 I Saw This Stunning Piece Of Stained Glass On The Side Of The Road Off Route 9 In Berkeley Springs, WV. I Turned Around Because I Couldn’t Just Leave It There
I paid $20 and struggled to fit it into the back of my car as it is about 30.5″ x 42″, catching the pieces as they fell out along the way. I took this beauty to Fogal glassworks in Chambersburg, PA to be repaired. I spent $320 on the repairs and was informed by the shop that if I wanted this piece made from scratch today it would cost over $1500. I am so glad I could save this beautiful piece of art
Image source: Jenni Elizabeth
#12 We Just Happened To Go To An Antique Expo In Town Where We Found A Silly Cycle. My Grandfather, Reedy Ellington Mclellan Sr., Invented Them
The most wonderful thing happened today. After recently moving to a different state, we just happened to go to an antique expo in town where we found a silly cycle. My grandfather, Reedy Ellington McLellan Sr., invented them. There are probably only a handful left in existence. I burst into tears when I saw it. I had to bring it home with me, and the guy was nice enough to cut me a deal. I couldn’t be happier
Image source: Golda McLellan
#13 I Raise You One 1890s “Bryce’s English Dictionary”
“The smallest English dictionary in the world comprising, besides the ordinary and newest words in the language short explanations of a large number of scientific, philosophical, literary and technical terms”
Image source: Ahmad Desai
#14 I Noticed An Old Reader’s Digest On The Counter. Matter-Of-Factly, I Flipped To Page 118 And Showed The Cashier My Picture From 1998
There I was, checking out of a random second hand shop in laurel, MD when I noticed an old reader’s digest on the counter. Matter-of-factly, I flipped to page 118 and showed the cashier my picture from 1998. I was part of a feature because I had found my job on the {gasp} internet! Of course I bought it, and no, the cashier did not believe it was me!
Image source: Wendy Lee
#15 Here’s My Boy Bax Looking Regal Af In His Tiny Chair That I Found At The Goodwill. Someone Serve This King Some Tea & Crumpets Already
Image source: Mallory Chase Latham
#16 I Bought A Painting Of What I Thought Was A Flower In A Pond At The Goodwill In Glendora, CA And Hung It Up. Only My Husband Fixed It It’s A Cow
Image source: Michelle Cunningham Sandhu
#17 My Mother And Father Were Married In September Of 1954. She Was A Seamstress And Made Her Own Honeymoon Dress (First Picture)
My parents both have since passed away so we kept the dress in storage for all these years. My sister thought it would be neat to have my oldest daughter try the dress on and it fit her beautifully
Image source: Patti Sanchioni Waterbury
#18 Here’s My 89 Year Old Grandmother And Her “Camera” She Is Also A Mini Find As She Is She Is 4ft 5 Inches In Height
Image source: Orla Mahony
#19 My Mom Recently Passed. She Left Me Some Very Interesting Items. For Starters, This Jewelry
Image source: Teersa Joy
#20 I Found This Beautiful Chaise For $6 At A Church Thrift Store. It Was My Cat’s Favorite And When She Passed We Retired It To A Shelf In Our Library In Her Honor
Image source: Rich Kiska
#21 $12. Damn Straight I Bought It!
Image source: Scott Perry
#22 It’s Been Hanging On Our Porch For Almost 10 Years. I’ve Never Thought Much Of It… Today While Watching Edward Scissorhands I See This!
My wife picked this up at a thrift store years ago for $2. Is it the same one?! Now I like it more
Image source: Jason Smith
#23 2015, I Found This Lovely And Large Portrait In A Local 2nd Hand Story
2015, I found this lovely and large portrait in a local 2nd hand story.
The card on it really caught my attention.
I’m very familiar with Manazanar, the former WW II U.S. interment camp for Japanese American residents and citizens.
My grandfather was a farmer in coastal San Diego county and some of his fellow farmers were Japanese. At the time of the war, only US born Japanese Americans could buy land for farming. My grandfather stored their belongings when his neighbors were sent away. Many others, including churches also stored internees personal possessions.
I had a feeling that this portrait might have been stored for a family and for some reason, they had not recovered it.
A few calls and emails, I was able to get help from the ranger at Manzanar.
Although Itoko was a newlywed when she arrived at Manzanar with her husband, parents and in-laws, the ranger was able to connect me with her nephew Fred who lives in San Diego, not far from me.
He told me that they had never returned to their home in Pacific Palisades and instead relocated to San Diego where they farmed celery. She and her husband never had children and Nephew Fred took care of them in their older years.
Most amazing of all! Itoko was still alive! She was in a nursing home and has memory issues but she recognized her portrait immediately. She told Fred that it was her and that it hung in her bedroom when she was a child.
Image source: Susan Frazee-Kurner
#24 Found This Fairy Dress In A Second Hand Thift Store Called Twice As Nice In Tucson. Rainbow Antler Headband Is The Best
It’s my favorite outfit, I donned it out for my birthday last February with my best friends. We like to dress up and feel fancy. It seems hand stitched
Image source: Jackie Kristine
#25 My New Lucky Cricket Tea Cup And If You Don’t Like It… Dishonor On You, Dishonor On Your Cow
Image source: Shannan Stubbert
#26 Bob Ross Pancakes Anyone?!
Image source: Ashleigh Taylor-Kugler
#27 My Grandmother Passed This Year And My Aunt Was Kind Enough To Give Me Her School Uniform From The 1940s. It Fits! I Feel Very Proper
Image source: Johanna Willis
#28 “Babe! I Found Everything!” “I’m Not Buying It.” “But Babe! Just Be My Yukon Cornelius Pleeeeease!” The Things I Talk Him Into At Goodwill. At Least I Got Photographic Evidence!
Image source: Ellen White
#29 Pardon My Ridiculous “I Just Paid $20 For Full Chainmail” Face
Image source: Maddox Marcus
#30 I Would Like To Raise You These Limited Edition Bmo Doc’s
Found at a salem, or goodwill they definitely came home with me! No one sells them anywhere anymore, they’re super rare!
Image source: Nicole Beckett
#31 My Hedgehogs Eating Mealworms From A Tiny Thrift Shop Teacup
Image source: Shana Couillard
#32 Crocheted Maxi Skirt. Yes It’s Ugly, But I Will Rock It With Leather And Chanel
Image source: Danyelle Bridgewater
#33 My BF And I Went To A Thrift Store To Get A Toaster For Our New Apartment, Didn’t Realise The Toaster Made A Duck Until I Went To Toast Some Bread
Image source: Michayla Hanson
#34 Was Looking Through The Ugly Sweater Section At Goodwill, And Found The Sweater, I Was Wearing!
I definitely got a good laugh out of it, and so did the people around me!
Image source: Jena Wolkens
#35 This Is A Portrait Of My Grandmother Seated In A Chair That She Needlepointed. I Am Sitting In A Chair She Helped Me To Needlepoint Wearing The Same Suit. I Inherited All.
Image source: WeirdSecondhandFinds
#36 Found At An Antique Shop. The Prototype For Toilet Paper Showing That It Clearly Is Supposed To Be Over
Image source: WeirdSecondhandFinds
#37 Found These Red Velvet Chairs At A Garage Sale For $1 And Had An Overwhelming Compulsion To Paint Crows On Them
Image source: Sheri Gillett
#38 I See Your Tiny Pets With Mini Furniture- I Give You “My Giant Hare On A Victorian Chair!”
I found this Victorian chair at a thrift store and decided quickly I couldn’t live without it! It’s antique velvet with carved wood.
This is my Flemish Giant Rabbit, Leroux, aka Big Bun. He sadly passed away last year at the age of 9. He was about 19 lbs. and such a character! (Picture on the left for size comparison). He lived everywhere with me including downtown Chicago! He was my world.
Big Bun was always a house rabbit. He even had his own room (included in the photos)! He lived a little longer than normal (lifespan is 7 years or so.) I fed him the best of the best food (Oxbow brand) with plenty of Timothy hay, fresh veggies, and digestive tablets. He was litter box trained and never had accidents in the house. He loved to snuggle and would watch tv with me! Flemish Giants are a wonderful breed of rabbit and make fantastic pets!
I included a picture of him with his dog brothers and my favorite photo of him in his Christmas bow tie. He was always a legend.
Image source: WeirdSecondhandFinds
#39 Finally Gave This Gem A Night Out It Deserved. This Was Perfect For Harry Potter Yule Ball Event That Hosted At My Favourite Little Geek Themed Bar
Image source: Kirbie Humber
#40 Merry Christmas… Found My Dress For The Christmas Party
Image source: Keeli Dollar Russell
#41 Found At The Goodwill Dunn Ave. Jacksonville, Fl
Image source: Kelly Kaler
#42 The Envious Cashier As We Laid This Beauty Down On The Checkout: “You… Bastards”
Image source: Chrissy McCoy
#43 Brass Miniatures, All Thrifted. I Think I Have The Whole Collection
Image source: Danielle Morris
#44 I Found A 2 Dollar Morph Suit At My Local Goodwill!
I’m now either a PNG, a ska band stage backdrop, or maybe I’m the floor of a fifties-styled diner! The possibilities are endless!
Image source: WeirdSecondhandFinds
#45 Found For $15 Dollars, Signed By An (Unknown) Artist. I Absolutley Love It, Would Like To Find More Pieces Like This One!
Image source: John Barrington
#46 Oops. Someone Didn’t Listen
Image source: Justin TrailMixx Davis
#47 My Mom Found This And Said, “I Should Bring This To Sample Things, ‘I Just Want A Spoonful.’”
Image source: Allie Davidson
#48 Got A $1 Trump Mask At A Yard Sale In Australia. My God I Have Never Got Such Comedic Value From A Sale
Image source: clamshanks
#49 Here’s My Dog In The Tiny Chair I Recently Got At A Flea Market In Western MA
Image source: Carla Lia
#50 This Is A Box Of Mortuary Lipsticks (Make Up That Was Used On The People Being Prepared For Burial)
They were taken from a funeral home that closed in 1997. These lipsticks were originally in a display case but for ease they now live in this box. They are all in various stages of use
Image source: Elizabeth Moore
