This Sarcastic Online Community Shares “Bad Pics Of Earth” With Hilarious Headlines, And Here Are 40 Of Their Funniest Posts

We live on an incredibly beautiful planet. With amazing beaches, vibrant rainforests, stunning sunsets, green pastures filled with wildflowers and mountains topped with fresh white snow, there are no limits to the beauty Earth possesses. But while the planet certainly has a number of scenic spots and moments, it also has its fair share of less than beautiful places. And those are what we are here to celebrate today.

Who needs another stunning photo of the Grand Canyon or the Swiss Alps? We know what those look like. If you’re here to see the parking lots of a strip mall in the Midwest United States or a portable toilet on the side of a highway, we’ve got the perfect list for you. We’ve gone through this subreddit that features members sarcastically sharing bad Earth pics to find the best photos that highlight the worst parts our world. Enjoy seeing all of these views that most of us would leave our cameras off for, and be sure to upvote all of the pics you find astonishingly ugly. Then let us know in the comments what “amazing” parts of our Earth you would like to showcase in your photography. And if you’re looking for even more photography that certainly would not make it into National Geographic after finishing this list, check out this Bored Panda piece next.

#1 Deadly Croc Sunning Itself On The Banks Of The Yarra In Melbourne Cbd

Image source: kittyfodder

#2 A Breathtaking View From My Office

Image source: reddit.com

#3 A Beautiful Sunset

Image source: RidiculousNicholas55

#4 Everything Is Bigger And More Beautiful In Texas

Image source: chili_cheese_dog

#5 A Breathtaking View Of Shanghai

Image source: reddit.com

#6 The Original Mona Lisa, In All Her Glory

Image source: strongo

#7 I Just Visited A Friend In Paris. He Has Quite A View From His Sh*tter

Image source: astroknotical

#8 Travelled 3 Hours By Bus To See Mt. Fuji And Got This Incredible Shot

Image source: kaj89

#9 Amazing View Of The Alps In Switzerland

Image source: brocccoli

#10 A Breathtaking View Of A Frozen Waterfall In New York

Image source: imgur.com

#11 Canoeing Through Open Waters

Image source: Mucking_Fagnets

#12 This Is It, My Lifelong Dream: Going To The United States Of America. My Arrival In New York City. Here Pictured, The Glorious NYC Skyline

Image source: progfever

#13 Tallest Mountain In Kansas: Mt Sunflower

Image source: reddit.com

#14 I Was Sick For 10 Days In Kashmir, India. At Least I Could Capture The View From My Hotel Window

Image source: estate8143

#15 I Heard You Guys Might Like My Aerial Photo Of London

Image source: misreads_ama_names

#16 The Electric Company Cut Away An Ugly Tree For Some Beautiful Power Lines

Image source: reddit.com

#17 A Truly Inspiring View Of The Great British Woodland

Image source: Sammiyin

#18 Glacier National Park, Walmart

Image source: spewintothiss

#19 A Lovely Floating Island On A Lake In Japan

Image source: estate8143

#20 Beautiful Mountain View In China

Image source: rodface

#21 Stunning Hq View Of Venus As Seen From A Verdant Field

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Tree Adds Natural Beauty To Downtown Area

Image source: itsme92

#23 Stunning View Of Lake Michigan From Downtown Chicago

Image source: non-james

#24 Butthole Mountain

Image source: MLE71988

#25 Spectacular View Of The Water From My Room

Image source: LutzExpertTera

#26 So Beautiful I Had To Stop And Take A Picture

Image source: Tony_Touch

#27 One Of The Most Iconic Man Made Structures In The World, Behold The Magnificence Of The Cristo Redentor, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Image source: abasss

#28 Thought-Provoking Street Art In Vancouver, Canada

Image source: hozzleshank

#29 The Beautiful Chattahoochee River

Image source: Xizithei

#30 The Awe-Inspiring Colosseum

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Beautiful Rainbow In South Boston

Image source: wyrmw00d

#32 Just Got Back From Paris, The Mountains Almost Look Like They Were Added In With Ms Paint. So Beautiful

Image source: crap_punchline

#33 Beautiful Picture Of Hong Kong

Image source: wd3war

#34 Outstanding View Of Machu-Picchu, One Of The 7 Wonders Of The World

Image source: nigga3

#35 Beautiful View From My Hotel In Thailand! I Could Sit Here For Hours

Image source: battlesmurf

#36 Picture I Took Of San Francisco From The Golden Gate Bridge

Image source: wanderso24

#37 The Recent Snow Melt Has Revealed Dog S**t Island

Image source: nnnrtn

#38 Walked 0.00004 Miles In 68° Heat To Get This Picture For You All

Image source: GusBus51

#39 The Majesty Of Nature

Image source: ImSauced

#40 Ohio Landscape Completely Untouched By Man. Breathtaking

Image source: Risky_Busynests

