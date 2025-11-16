This Sarcastic Online Community Shares “Bad Pics Of Earth” With Hilarious Headlines, And Here Are 40 Of Their Funniest Posts

We live on an incredibly beautiful planet. With amazing beaches, vibrant rainforests, stunning sunsets, green pastures filled with wildflowers and mountains topped with fresh white snow, there are no limits to the beauty Earth possesses. But while the planet certainly has a number of scenic spots and moments, it also has its fair share of less than beautiful places. And those are what we are here to celebrate today.
Who needs another stunning photo of the Grand Canyon or the Swiss Alps? We know what those look like. If you’re here to see the parking lots of a strip mall in the Midwest United States or a portable toilet on the side of a highway, we’ve got the perfect list for you. We’ve gone through this subreddit that features members sarcastically sharing bad Earth pics to find the best photos that highlight the worst parts our world. Enjoy seeing all of these views that most of us would leave our cameras off for, and be sure to upvote all of the pics you find astonishingly ugly. Then let us know in the comments what “amazing” parts of our Earth you would like to showcase in your photography. And if you’re looking for even more photography that certainly would not make it into National Geographic after finishing this list, check out this Bored Panda piece next.
#1 Deadly Croc Sunning Itself On The Banks Of The Yarra In Melbourne Cbd
Image source: kittyfodder
#2 A Breathtaking View From My Office
Image source: reddit.com
#3 A Beautiful Sunset
Image source: RidiculousNicholas55
#4 Everything Is Bigger And More Beautiful In Texas
Image source: chili_cheese_dog
#5 A Breathtaking View Of Shanghai
Image source: reddit.com
#6 The Original Mona Lisa, In All Her Glory
Image source: strongo
#7 I Just Visited A Friend In Paris. He Has Quite A View From His Sh*tter
Image source: astroknotical
#8 Travelled 3 Hours By Bus To See Mt. Fuji And Got This Incredible Shot
Image source: kaj89
#9 Amazing View Of The Alps In Switzerland
Image source: brocccoli
#10 A Breathtaking View Of A Frozen Waterfall In New York
Image source: imgur.com
#11 Canoeing Through Open Waters
Image source: Mucking_Fagnets
#12 This Is It, My Lifelong Dream: Going To The United States Of America. My Arrival In New York City. Here Pictured, The Glorious NYC Skyline
Image source: progfever
#13 Tallest Mountain In Kansas: Mt Sunflower
Image source: reddit.com
#14 I Was Sick For 10 Days In Kashmir, India. At Least I Could Capture The View From My Hotel Window
Image source: estate8143
#15 I Heard You Guys Might Like My Aerial Photo Of London
Image source: misreads_ama_names
#16 The Electric Company Cut Away An Ugly Tree For Some Beautiful Power Lines
Image source: reddit.com
#17 A Truly Inspiring View Of The Great British Woodland
Image source: Sammiyin
#18 Glacier National Park, Walmart
Image source: spewintothiss
#19 A Lovely Floating Island On A Lake In Japan
Image source: estate8143
#20 Beautiful Mountain View In China
Image source: rodface
#21 Stunning Hq View Of Venus As Seen From A Verdant Field
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Tree Adds Natural Beauty To Downtown Area
Image source: itsme92
#23 Stunning View Of Lake Michigan From Downtown Chicago
Image source: non-james
#24 Butthole Mountain
Image source: MLE71988
#25 Spectacular View Of The Water From My Room
Image source: LutzExpertTera
#26 So Beautiful I Had To Stop And Take A Picture
Image source: Tony_Touch
#27 One Of The Most Iconic Man Made Structures In The World, Behold The Magnificence Of The Cristo Redentor, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Image source: abasss
#28 Thought-Provoking Street Art In Vancouver, Canada
Image source: hozzleshank
#29 The Beautiful Chattahoochee River
Image source: Xizithei
#30 The Awe-Inspiring Colosseum
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Beautiful Rainbow In South Boston
Image source: wyrmw00d
#32 Just Got Back From Paris, The Mountains Almost Look Like They Were Added In With Ms Paint. So Beautiful
Image source: crap_punchline
#33 Beautiful Picture Of Hong Kong
Image source: wd3war
#34 Outstanding View Of Machu-Picchu, One Of The 7 Wonders Of The World
Image source: nigga3
#35 Beautiful View From My Hotel In Thailand! I Could Sit Here For Hours
Image source: battlesmurf
#36 Picture I Took Of San Francisco From The Golden Gate Bridge
Image source: wanderso24
#37 The Recent Snow Melt Has Revealed Dog S**t Island
Image source: nnnrtn
#38 Walked 0.00004 Miles In 68° Heat To Get This Picture For You All
Image source: GusBus51
#39 The Majesty Of Nature
Image source: ImSauced
#40 Ohio Landscape Completely Untouched By Man. Breathtaking
Image source: Risky_Busynests
