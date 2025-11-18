50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Ah, Switzerland! One of the most gorgeous places on Earth and a top destination on many a traveler’s bucket list. However, aside from epic mountains, delish chocolate, and an affinity for clock-making, how much do we really know about the country?
Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of impressive photos of the beautiful landscapes, interesting architecture, and culinary delights that you can find in Switzerland, all to give you a fresh perspective on life in the country. Scroll down to check them out, and be sure to upvote your fave pics! However, don’t blame us if you feel inspired to book a flight…
#1 The Cat That Guided Me Down The Mountain When I Got Lost In Grindelwald, Switzerland
Image source: sc4s2cg
#2 Mountain Finder Device In Switzerland
Image source: TorteDeLini
#3 The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Swiss Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat
Image source: TexasJoey
#4 Dinner In Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Image source: Mark_dawsom
#5 I’m Visiting Switzerland For The First Time – I Got To Have Dinner With These Two
Image source: im_joe
#6 Entrance Of An Underwater Observatory In Lake Zug (Switzerland). I Took The Photo During The Weekend, Reminds Me The Truman Show
Image source: DIY_Maxwell
#7 The View From Our Balcony In Switzerland
Image source: bojevic
#8 Hiking In Switzerland
Image source: loulan
#9 Swiss Rail Police Just Gave Me A Biscuit For Pushing My Bike On A Platform Rather Than Riding It. I’m Enjoying This Initiative
Image source: Swisskommando
#10 The Toiletries At My Hotel In Switzerland Included A Rubber Ducky
Image source: Shark-Farts
#11 The Edge Of The Knife In This Swiss Restaurant Was Shaped To Show Off Many Of The Peaks Found In The Swiss Alps
Image source: TexasJoey
#12 When I Went To Switzerland And Happened To Look Exactly Like This Random Wood Statue
Image source: Blueskyblonde
#13 The Skill Of Swiss (Especially Ticinesi) PostAuto Drivers Is Impressive
Image source: thisothernameth
#14 The Children’s Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland Is A Miniature Airport
Image source: morbus
#15 Large Ice Crystals In Switzerland
Image source: simplywing
#16 Recently Drove Through Southern Switzerland, From Geneva To Zurich, After Seeing A Picture Of The Lauterbrunnen Valley. Here Are A Few Pictures From The Trip
Image source: benmuzz
#17 Only In Switzerland
Image source: k.zrh.ch
#18 Glowing Matterhorn, Switzerland
Image source: randumchicken
#19 My Wife And I Are In Murren, Switzerland. One Of The Most Stunning Mountain Ranges I’ve Ever Visited
Image source: cwesttheperson
#20 Spotted On A Walk. I’ve Never Seen This Kind Of Thing Before. A Pflanzenhotel (Plant Hotel) In Switzerland. People Bring All Their Big Outdoor Plants To Enormous Greenhouses For The Winter
Image source: richard_littler
#21 Swiss Police Saving A Swan That Was On The Highway
Image source: TheBlackCom
#22 Swiss Cliché
The thing with Switzerland is that it actually, truly looks like that. It’s not like there’s the postcard shot and the rest of the place is completely different.
Image source: Bobwindy
#23 A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland
Image source: SuspiciousLizardo
#24 Breakfast In Switzerland
Image source: crumbbelly
#25 A Public Refrigerator Where People Can Put Food Or Their Leftovers For Others. In Lucerne, Switzerland
Image source: Timo_bu
#26 Two Rivers Meet And Mix In Geneva, Switzerland
Image source: Simple_Candidate
#27 Rainbows In Switzerland
Image source: defr0std
#28 I Saw This Church In Switzerland
Image source: WartimeHotTot
#29 A Normal Day In The Countryside Of Switzerland
Image source: zakuria44
#30 A Friend Of Mine Went To Switzerland, I Received An Appropriate Picture
Image source: wirelesslanny
#31 The Family Coach On A Swiss Train, They Are Equipped With A Small Play Area (A Slide On This One)
Image source: SteO153
#32 This House In Zurich Is Covered In Solar Panels
Image source: Milestonebrothers
#33 Went To Switzerland And It Is The Best Country I’ve Ever Been. This Lindt Museum Was So Good. That Lake And Houses. You Guys Have A Really Good Country
Image source: NNC9Music
#34 You Know You’re In Switzerland When Your “Going Home Drunk” Meal Is A Block Of Gruyère, Bought In A Vending Machine
Image source: Bjor88
#35 I Saw Some Posts From This Rainbow, So I Thought I’d Share The View From Merlischachen (Close To Lucerne)
Image source: reddit.com
#36 I Got The All-Clear To Travel Within Switzerland – An Empty Train With A Great View
Image source: Swissconnie
#37 One Word: Switzerland
Image source: cdnexpat_ch
#38 Police In Switzerland Distribute Free Water Due To The Heatwave
Image source: crashwinston
#39 The Last Thing I Thought I Would See While Exploring The Canton Of Jura
Image source: Moar_Donuts
#40 In My Gymnasium There Are Period Products For Free, I’m Not Concerned By That But I Think It’s A Good Thing
Image source: boDesu
#41 Some Houses In The Southern Part Of Switzerland (Ticino) Have Their Own Cable Car/Cog Railroad To Get Up The Steep Hills From The Street-Level Parking
Image source: CompetitiveOven69
#42 The Suspicion In That Look, Like Y’all Stole Something
Image source: ndkirschmann
#43 The Police In Switzerland Are Teaching Children How To Cross A Roundabout
Image source: apanteli
#44 At The Zurich Opera House, We (Singers) Have Free Ricolas On Stage Behind The Curtain
Image source: Envelki
#45 Drinking Water Facility For Dogs In Public Places In Switzerland
Image source: QurbanZardaree
#46 So There’s A Giant Fork In The Middle Of Lake Geneva
Image source: JiveMonkey
#47 Swiss Porta Johns Are Wooden
Image source: Southernz
#48 Police Car In Zermatt
Image source: Soemmi
#49 Vending Machines In Switzerland Sell Pregnancy Tests Called “Maybe Baby”
Image source: saugoof
#50 German: Fast Food On The Train Is Not Possible. Swiss: Hold My Hash Browns
Image source: kallekowalski
