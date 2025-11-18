50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

by

Ah, Switzerland! One of the most gorgeous places on Earth and a top destination on many a traveler’s bucket list. However, aside from epic mountains, delish chocolate, and an affinity for clock-making, how much do we really know about the country? 

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of impressive photos of the beautiful landscapes, interesting architecture, and culinary delights that you can find in Switzerland, all to give you a fresh perspective on life in the country. Scroll down to check them out, and be sure to upvote your fave pics! However, don’t blame us if you feel inspired to book a flight…

#1 The Cat That Guided Me Down The Mountain When I Got Lost In Grindelwald, Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: sc4s2cg

#2 Mountain Finder Device In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: TorteDeLini

#3 The Cream I Ordered With My Coffee At A Swiss Cafe Was Served Inside Of A Chocolate Treat

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: TexasJoey

#4 Dinner In Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Mark_dawsom

#5 I’m Visiting Switzerland For The First Time – I Got To Have Dinner With These Two

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: im_joe

#6 Entrance Of An Underwater Observatory In Lake Zug (Switzerland). I Took The Photo During The Weekend, Reminds Me The Truman Show

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: DIY_Maxwell

#7 The View From Our Balcony In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: bojevic

#8 Hiking In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: loulan

#9 Swiss Rail Police Just Gave Me A Biscuit For Pushing My Bike On A Platform Rather Than Riding It. I’m Enjoying This Initiative

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Swisskommando

#10 The Toiletries At My Hotel In Switzerland Included A Rubber Ducky

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Shark-Farts

#11 The Edge Of The Knife In This Swiss Restaurant Was Shaped To Show Off Many Of The Peaks Found In The Swiss Alps

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: TexasJoey

#12 When I Went To Switzerland And Happened To Look Exactly Like This Random Wood Statue

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Blueskyblonde

#13 The Skill Of Swiss (Especially Ticinesi) PostAuto Drivers Is Impressive

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: thisothernameth

#14 The Children’s Playground At The Airport In Zürich, Switzerland Is A Miniature Airport

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: morbus

#15 Large Ice Crystals In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: simplywing

#16 Recently Drove Through Southern Switzerland, From Geneva To Zurich, After Seeing A Picture Of The Lauterbrunnen Valley. Here Are A Few Pictures From The Trip

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: benmuzz

#17 Only In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: k.zrh.ch

#18 Glowing Matterhorn, Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: randumchicken

#19 My Wife And I Are In Murren, Switzerland. One Of The Most Stunning Mountain Ranges I’ve Ever Visited

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: cwesttheperson

#20 Spotted On A Walk. I’ve Never Seen This Kind Of Thing Before. A Pflanzenhotel (Plant Hotel) In Switzerland. People Bring All Their Big Outdoor Plants To Enormous Greenhouses For The Winter

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: richard_littler

#21 Swiss Police Saving A Swan That Was On The Highway

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: TheBlackCom

#22 Swiss Cliché

The thing with Switzerland is that it actually, truly looks like that. It’s not like there’s the postcard shot and the rest of the place is completely different.

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Bobwindy

#23 A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: SuspiciousLizardo

#24 Breakfast In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: crumbbelly

#25 A Public Refrigerator Where People Can Put Food Or Their Leftovers For Others. In Lucerne, Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Timo_bu

#26 Two Rivers Meet And Mix In Geneva, Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Simple_Candidate

#27 Rainbows In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: defr0std

#28 I Saw This Church In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: WartimeHotTot

#29 A Normal Day In The Countryside Of Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: zakuria44

#30 A Friend Of Mine Went To Switzerland, I Received An Appropriate Picture

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: wirelesslanny

#31 The Family Coach On A Swiss Train, They Are Equipped With A Small Play Area (A Slide On This One)

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: SteO153

#32 This House In Zurich Is Covered In Solar Panels

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Milestonebrothers

#33 Went To Switzerland And It Is The Best Country I’ve Ever Been. This Lindt Museum Was So Good. That Lake And Houses. You Guys Have A Really Good Country

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: NNC9Music

#34 You Know You’re In Switzerland When Your “Going Home Drunk” Meal Is A Block Of Gruyère, Bought In A Vending Machine

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Bjor88

#35 I Saw Some Posts From This Rainbow, So I Thought I’d Share The View From Merlischachen (Close To Lucerne)

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: reddit.com

#36 I Got The All-Clear To Travel Within Switzerland – An Empty Train With A Great View

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Swissconnie

#37 One Word: Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: cdnexpat_ch

#38 Police In Switzerland Distribute Free Water Due To The Heatwave

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: crashwinston

#39 The Last Thing I Thought I Would See While Exploring The Canton Of Jura

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Moar_Donuts

#40 In My Gymnasium There Are Period Products For Free, I’m Not Concerned By That But I Think It’s A Good Thing

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: boDesu

#41 Some Houses In The Southern Part Of Switzerland (Ticino) Have Their Own Cable Car/Cog Railroad To Get Up The Steep Hills From The Street-Level Parking

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: CompetitiveOven69

#42 The Suspicion In That Look, Like Y’all Stole Something

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: ndkirschmann

#43 The Police In Switzerland Are Teaching Children How To Cross A Roundabout

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: apanteli

#44 At The Zurich Opera House, We (Singers) Have Free Ricolas On Stage Behind The Curtain

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Envelki

#45 Drinking Water Facility For Dogs In Public Places In Switzerland

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: QurbanZardaree

#46 So There’s A Giant Fork In The Middle Of Lake Geneva

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: JiveMonkey

#47 Swiss Porta Johns Are Wooden

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Southernz

#48 Police Car In Zermatt

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: Soemmi

#49 Vending Machines In Switzerland Sell Pregnancy Tests Called “Maybe Baby”

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: saugoof

#50 German: Fast Food On The Train Is Not Possible. Swiss: Hold My Hash Browns

50 Pics That Show How Amazing Switzerland Is

Image source: kallekowalski

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Pics That Shed A New Light On Celebrities And Movies
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Thrift Store Find You Have Ever Seen?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
100-Year-Old Life Hacks That Are Surprisingly Useful Today
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Best Of Mitchell Pritchett’s Sarcastic Comments On “Modern Family”
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2022
Is Evelyn Lozada Really Not Returning to Basketball Wives?
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2022
Artists Create Incredible London Landmarks From Paper
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.