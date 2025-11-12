I Visited Almost Every ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Filming Location And Recreated Some Scenes

by

I recently spent a couple weeks traveling the North and South islands of New Zealand and I managed to hit almost every filming site from Lord of the Rings!

Here are some shots that I was able to re-create or that lined up with scenes from the movies very nicely.

#1 On Our Way To Mordor On Mt. Ruapehu

I Visited Almost Every &#8216;Lord Of The Rings&#8217; Filming Location And Recreated Some Scenes

#2 Leaving The Shire In Hobbit’s Hideaway, Wellington

I Visited Almost Every &#8216;Lord Of The Rings&#8217; Filming Location And Recreated Some Scenes

#3 Hiding From The Nazgul In Hobbit’s Hideaway In Wellington

I Visited Almost Every &#8216;Lord Of The Rings&#8217; Filming Location And Recreated Some Scenes

#4 Traveling The Valley Of Harrowdale Towards The Paths Of The Dead At The Putangirua Pinnacles In Aorangi Forest

I Visited Almost Every &#8216;Lord Of The Rings&#8217; Filming Location And Recreated Some Scenes

#5 Some Casual Reading In Hobbit’s Hideaway, Wellington

I Visited Almost Every &#8216;Lord Of The Rings&#8217; Filming Location And Recreated Some Scenes

#6 Isengard, In Glenorchy

I Visited Almost Every &#8216;Lord Of The Rings&#8217; Filming Location And Recreated Some Scenes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here Come The Ears
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
These Designers Make Ugly Hospital Gowns Look Cool To Give Sick Children A Chance To Be Themselves
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’m A Pharmacist And My Drug Is Black & White Gel Pen Drawings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Originals Season 2 Episode 5 Review: “Red Door”
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2014
The Awesome Story of How Impractical Jokers Got Picked Up
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2021
Five Things We Learned from the “Killing Eve” Series Premiere
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.