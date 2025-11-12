I Visited Almost Every ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Filming Location And Recreated Some Scenes

I recently spent a couple weeks traveling the North and South islands of New Zealand and I managed to hit almost every filming site from Lord of the Rings!
Here are some shots that I was able to re-create or that lined up with scenes from the movies very nicely.
#1 On Our Way To Mordor On Mt. Ruapehu
#2 Leaving The Shire In Hobbit’s Hideaway, Wellington
#3 Hiding From The Nazgul In Hobbit’s Hideaway In Wellington
#4 Traveling The Valley Of Harrowdale Towards The Paths Of The Dead At The Putangirua Pinnacles In Aorangi Forest
#5 Some Casual Reading In Hobbit’s Hideaway, Wellington
#6 Isengard, In Glenorchy
