78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Many of you who were online in the late 2000s were likely on Tumblr as well. It was the go-to microblogging platform for users, alongside another little app called Twitter.
These days, a large number of people spend a chunk of their screen time on sites like Instagram and TikTok. But that doesn’t mean that Tumblr has completely fallen off the face of cyberspace. It is still very much around, and these funny posts are its proof of life.
Thanks to the Tumblr subreddit, we have these constant reminders of a much simpler time on the internet. Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that trigger the most nostalgia for you.
#1 I Want To Live
Image source: Egotlib
#2 Orange In Mcdonald’s
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#3 On Metaphors
Image source: Doubly_Curious
Contrary to what many people may think, Tumblr didn’t go out of style. Several factors contributed to its push to obscurity, one of them being the $1.1 billion Yahoo! paid to acquire the microblogging platform.
An anonymous Tumblr executive spoke to Digiday in 2017, noting an apparent culture clash between the two internet giants.
#4 I Miss My Friends
Image source: Egotlib
#5 Hmm I Wonder
Image source: wingsoverpyrrhia
#6 Expectations
Image source: canned-phoenix-ashes
“Yahoo never gave Tumblr the time and support to innovate ad products. By the time Yahoo realized how far in the race Tumblr fell behind, it was already too late,” the person stated.
Another unnamed employee claimed that most of Tumblr’s corporate staff refused to work for Yahoo out of concern of potentially losing their “great company culture.”
#7 Halloween Costume
Image source: thesitekick
#8 Gliding Kitties
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#9 She Was 2000-Late
Image source: Harvickfan4Life
Tumblr eventually landed in the hands of Automatic, the web development company that created WordPress. The change of ownership happened in 2019, when Verizon sold it for a “paltry” $3 million.
According to recent statistics, Tumblr has around 135 million monthly active users globally. And surprisingly (or unsurprisingly) enough, data found that its core users are Gen Z, which makes up 95 million of its global monthly active users.
#10 Alpha Male
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#11 Statistical Errors
Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog
#12 Herr Doktor
Image source: TotallyACP
So, why is the “ancient” Tumblr such a hit among young people today? According to cultural critic and The New Yorker journalist Kyle Chayka, one reason is that the platform offers a welcome escape from influencer culture.
“There are no influencers on Tumblr in the contemporary sense—no one making a living off brand deals or optimizing their posts for an audience of millions,” Chayka wrote. “The site remains famously bad at monetization, which is precisely what makes it feel so human.”
#13 Spoon
Image source: Starlaite
#14 And Then I Buy It For Them
Image source: Egotlib
#15 Art History
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
Another thing that sets Tumblr apart from popular social platforms is that it enables users to turn off its dashboard algorithm. This allows people to see posts in reverse chronological order, just like in the old days.
According to Chayka, this adds to its appeal, especially to younger people who don’t want all the noise that TikTok and Instagram bring.
#16 Walter Wide
Image source: PassengerNew7515
#17 And Trans Men Know Where The Girl Scout Cookies Are Hidden
Image source: Egotlib
#18 Thank You Over Sorry
Image source: sashaaa___0
“On TikTok or Instagram, content is pushed to you by black-box algorithms based on what will keep you staring at your screen the longest,” Chayka wrote. “The lack of a frictionless, highly engineered feedback loop makes Tumblr feel less like a competitive arena and more like a quiet room where you can just look at things you like.”
#19 If Were Gonna Live In A Cyberpunk Dystopia At Least Let Us Have The Drip To Go With It
Image source: Zombiepixlz-gamr
#20 Anyone Else Get This Feel?
Image source: Meteorstar101
#21 Real
Image source: Kelennis
#22 War. War Never Changes
Image source: katiebug586
#23 Pooble Has It For You
Image source: CalibansCreations
#24 It Truely Is A Webbed Site
Image source: La_knavo4
#25 Protector Of The Bees
Image source: caughtyoulookinn
#26 Will It Go Up The Water Spout?
Image source: DontYaWishYouWereMe
#27 Breaking News
Image source: fartdog123
#28 Lobster
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#29 Nurture It
Image source: Egotlib
#30 Fox Loaf
Image source: InfrequentRedditor99
#31 I Miss Snow
Image source: Egotlib
#32 Don’t Be A Transphobe
Image source: Egotlib
#33 Pesis Is Gone!
Image source: caughtyoulookinn
#34 Bnuuy Bedtime
Image source: BeGayDoThoughtcrime
#35 Abrahamic Wombo Combo
Image source: The-Bread-Master
#36 Silent Contemplation With Friends. :)
Image source: aloneindankness
#37 Santa Deniers
Image source: SummerAndTinkles
#38 Who Wouldn’t Want One (1) Free Worm?
Image source: katiebug586
#39 Eyy I’m Walking Here!
Image source: waffleste
#40 Winter Olympics Jumpscare
Image source: MelonTheSprigatito
#41 Do They Lay In Bed, Kick Their Feet, Being Excited To Get A Reply?
Image source: waffleste
#42 Restaurant
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#43 Numbers Divisible By 17
Image source: footballmaths49
#44 *le Awesome Cigarette
Image source: DiamondBrickZ
#45 January 2026 Volume 2
Image source: DreadDiana
#46 And Those Memories Are Never Coming Back!
Image source: waffleste
#47 Investing At 0 Notes!
Image source: Sickfor-TheBigSun
#48 No Wonder The Dude Was So Miserly
Image source: Legitimate_Fly9047
#49 Oh Look A Small Human
Image source: Old_Specialist7892
#50 Tumblr Has Spoken
Image source: GLAvenger
#51 One Ultimate Despair To Rule Them All
Image source: CuteCuteJames
#52 Happy 1701!
Image source: GriffinFTW
#53 Matt Murdock, King Of Catholic Guilt
Image source: Legitimate_Fly9047
#54 Jeef Berky My Beloved
Image source: katiebug586
#55 Recommendations?
Image source: canned-phoenix-ashes
#56 Underwater Filter
Image source: GriffinFTW
#57 Nefarious Dirt Eater
Image source: Enecororo
#58 Over 50% Of Tumblr Users Are Under Blanky
Image source: acesirius
#59 Spooky
Image source: Meteorstar101
#60 Identifying As A Lesbian
Image source: TotemGenitor
#61 U.s.s.r
Image source: Harvickfan4Life
#62 Anon Says Strange But Understandable Thing
Image source: Fuck-pez
#63 Dystopia
Image source: Good_Note3513
#64 Mutual Tierlist
Image source: TotemGenitor
#65 I Miss Games Like Poptropica And Club Penguin
Image source: Rabbidraccoon18
#66 Poob Does Not Have It For You
Image source: Liveangel
#67 Cave Ambience
Image source: Meteorstar101
#68 The Nerve!
Image source: AmorphousVoice
#69 I Wonder If I Could’ve Added Custom Buttons
Image source: waffleste
#70 Get Ready For The Wedding
Image source: Legitimate_Fly9047
#71 Moat
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#72 How Devilish
Image source: CalibansCreations
#73 Honk Honk
Image source: Ditto132
#74 Terminally Offline Clark Kent
Image source: Ninjamurai-jack
#75 A Gay Furry Walks Into A Bar
Image source: ikrnn
#76 Petah Explain This To Me
Image source: learnaboutnetworking
#77 On The Golden Calf
Image source: Fuck-pez
#78 Back!!
Image source: DARKSIED125790
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