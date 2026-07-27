78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

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Many of you who were online in the late 2000s were likely on Tumblr as well. It was the go-to microblogging platform for users, alongside another little app called Twitter. 

These days, a large number of people spend a chunk of their screen time on sites like Instagram and TikTok. But that doesn’t mean that Tumblr has completely fallen off the face of cyberspace. It is still very much around, and these funny posts are its proof of life. 

Thanks to the Tumblr subreddit, we have these constant reminders of a much simpler time on the internet. Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that trigger the most nostalgia for you.

#1 I Want To Live

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

#2 Orange In Mcdonald’s

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#3 On Metaphors

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Doubly_Curious

Contrary to what many people may think, Tumblr didn’t go out of style. Several factors contributed to its push to obscurity, one of them being the $1.1 billion Yahoo! paid to acquire the microblogging platform. 

An anonymous Tumblr executive spoke to Digiday in 2017, noting an apparent culture clash between the two internet giants.

#4 I Miss My Friends

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#5 Hmm I Wonder

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: wingsoverpyrrhia

#6 Expectations

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: canned-phoenix-ashes

“Yahoo never gave Tumblr the time and support to innovate ad products. By the time Yahoo realized how far in the race Tumblr fell behind, it was already too late,” the person stated. 

Another unnamed employee claimed that most of Tumblr’s corporate staff refused to work for Yahoo out of concern of potentially losing their “great company culture.”

#7 Halloween Costume

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: thesitekick

#8 Gliding Kitties

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#9 She Was 2000-Late

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Harvickfan4Life

Tumblr eventually landed in the hands of Automatic, the web development company that created WordPress. The change of ownership happened in 2019, when Verizon sold it for a “paltry” $3 million. 

According to recent statistics, Tumblr has around 135 million monthly active users globally. And surprisingly (or unsurprisingly) enough, data found that its core users are Gen Z, which makes up 95 million of its global monthly active users.

#10 Alpha Male

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#11 Statistical Errors

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog

#12 Herr Doktor

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: TotallyACP

So, why is the “ancient” Tumblr such a hit among young people today? According to cultural critic and The New Yorker journalist Kyle Chayka, one reason is that the platform offers a welcome escape from influencer culture.  

“There are no influencers on Tumblr in the contemporary sense—no one making a living off brand deals or optimizing their posts for an audience of millions,” Chayka wrote. “The site remains famously bad at monetization, which is precisely what makes it feel so human.”

#13 Spoon

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Starlaite

#14 And Then I Buy It For Them

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#15 Art History

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

Another thing that sets Tumblr apart from popular social platforms is that it enables users to turn off its dashboard algorithm. This allows people to see posts in reverse chronological order, just like in the old days. 

According to Chayka, this adds to its appeal, especially to younger people who don’t want all the noise that TikTok and Instagram bring.

#16 Walter Wide

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: PassengerNew7515

#17 And Trans Men Know Where The Girl Scout Cookies Are Hidden

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#18 Thank You Over Sorry

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: sashaaa___0

“On TikTok or Instagram, content is pushed to you by black-box algorithms based on what will keep you staring at your screen the longest,” Chayka wrote. “The lack of a frictionless, highly engineered feedback loop makes Tumblr feel less like a competitive arena and more like a quiet room where you can just look at things you like.”

#19 If Were Gonna Live In A Cyberpunk Dystopia At Least Let Us Have The Drip To Go With It

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Zombiepixlz-gamr

#20 Anyone Else Get This Feel?

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorstar101

#21 Real

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Kelennis

#22 War. War Never Changes

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: katiebug586

#23 Pooble Has It For You

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: CalibansCreations

#24 It Truely Is A Webbed Site

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: La_knavo4

#25 Protector Of The Bees

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: caughtyoulookinn

#26 Will It Go Up The Water Spout?

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: DontYaWishYouWereMe

#27 Breaking News

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: fartdog123

#28 Lobster

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#29 Nurture It

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#30 Fox Loaf

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: InfrequentRedditor99

#31 I Miss Snow

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#32 Don’t Be A Transphobe

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Egotlib

#33 Pesis Is Gone!

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: caughtyoulookinn

#34 Bnuuy Bedtime

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: BeGayDoThoughtcrime

#35 Abrahamic Wombo Combo

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: The-Bread-Master

#36 Silent Contemplation With Friends. :)

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: aloneindankness

#37 Santa Deniers

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: SummerAndTinkles

#38 Who Wouldn’t Want One (1) Free Worm?

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: katiebug586

#39 Eyy I’m Walking Here!

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#40 Winter Olympics Jumpscare

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: MelonTheSprigatito

#41 Do They Lay In Bed, Kick Their Feet, Being Excited To Get A Reply?

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#42 Restaurant

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#43 Numbers Divisible By 17

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: footballmaths49

#44 *le Awesome Cigarette

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: DiamondBrickZ

#45 January 2026 Volume 2

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: DreadDiana

#46 And Those Memories Are Never Coming Back!

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#47 Investing At 0 Notes!

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Sickfor-TheBigSun

#48 No Wonder The Dude Was So Miserly

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate_Fly9047

#49 Oh Look A Small Human

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Old_Specialist7892

#50 Tumblr Has Spoken

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: GLAvenger

#51 One Ultimate Despair To Rule Them All

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: CuteCuteJames

#52 Happy 1701!

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: GriffinFTW

#53 Matt Murdock, King Of Catholic Guilt

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate_Fly9047

#54 Jeef Berky My Beloved

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: katiebug586

#55 Recommendations?

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: canned-phoenix-ashes

#56 Underwater Filter

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: GriffinFTW

#57 Nefarious Dirt Eater

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Enecororo

#58 Over 50% Of Tumblr Users Are Under Blanky

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: acesirius

#59 Spooky

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorstar101

#60 Identifying As A Lesbian

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: TotemGenitor

#61 U.s.s.r

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Harvickfan4Life

#62 Anon Says Strange But Understandable Thing

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Fuck-pez

#63 Dystopia

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Good_Note3513

#64 Mutual Tierlist

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: TotemGenitor

#65 I Miss Games Like Poptropica And Club Penguin

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Rabbidraccoon18

#66 Poob Does Not Have It For You

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Liveangel

#67 Cave Ambience

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Meteorstar101

#68 The Nerve!

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: AmorphousVoice

#69 I Wonder If I Could’ve Added Custom Buttons

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: waffleste

#70 Get Ready For The Wedding

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate_Fly9047

#71 Moat

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#72 How Devilish

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: CalibansCreations

#73 Honk Honk

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Ditto132

#74 Terminally Offline Clark Kent

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Ninjamurai-jack

#75 A Gay Furry Walks Into A Bar

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: ikrnn

#76 Petah Explain This To Me

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: learnaboutnetworking

#77 On The Golden Calf

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: Fuck-pez

#78 Back!!

78 Tumblr Posts That Deliver The Exact Kind Of Internet Chaos We’ve Been Missing (New Pics)

Image source: DARKSIED125790

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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