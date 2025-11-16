My 24 Comics With Silly Humor And Random Twists

I always wanted to be a cartoonist when I was little — 25 years later, I’m finally doing it! I’ve been working for the past several months to improve my skills after pretty much not drawing at all for many years. Still a work in progress, but I’m happy with how it’s coming along — hope you all enjoy!

Also, if you’d like to see my previous post on Bored Panda then make sure to click here!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | webtoons.com | Reddit

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

Patrick Penrose
