40 Funny Examples Of Regular Objects Suddenly Showing Human Characteristics

If you ever see an inanimate object staring at you, don’t worry; it’s part of a human experience called pareidolia, a psychological phenomenon that causes people to see faces in everyday things such as clouds, stains, or toast. We inherited this instinct from our ancestors to protect ourselves, as it is safer to assume there is a face even where there is none.

Imagine a prehistoric man pondering if a rustle in the bushes really is a tiger; it’s better for him to assume it is and escape, avoiding the risk of becoming dinner. It seems that everyone is just looking for a warm and welcoming presence. A Facebook group called “Things that look like faces” has shared many mundane objects with eyes and lips that we think you’ll enjoy.

#1

Image source: Bear Bimonte

#2

Image source: Tina Mobley Davis

#3

Image source: Nathalie Brahim

#4

Image source: Mia Lynn

#5

Image source: Alex Lee

#6

Image source: Priscilla Marsh

#7

Image source: Arnav Kumar

#8

Image source: Hannah Houlton

#9

Image source: Aisha Jayne Negrosa

#10

Image source: Ginny Ann

#11

Image source: Saifuu

#12

Image source: Mia Lynn

#13

Image source: Сергей Цибизов

#14

Image source: Christine Laraway

#15

Image source: Frank Richardson

#16

Image source: Mike Girsback

#17

Image source: facebook.com

#18

Image source: Zachary Lee

#19

Image source: Cristian Hannoush

#20

Image source: Naomi Smith

#21

Image source: Zachary Lee

#22

Image source: Brad Campbell

#23

Image source: Dominique Collins

#24

Image source: Lisa Kokü

#25

Image source: Santiago Fernández

#26

Image source: Mariangely Santiago

#27

Image source: Dan Kuwertz

#28

Image source: Ricardo Cervantes

#29

Image source: Aurelia Aurelia

#30

Image source: Raymond Kroezen

#31

Image source: Angelo Pal

#32

Image source: Angelica Rivera

#33

Image source: Andrew Amgad

#34

Image source: Amauri Bashād

#35

Image source: Shellii Perrozzi

#36

Image source: Yvette Muñoz

#37

Image source: Martin De Vere-Packford

#38

Image source: Amanda Bottiglieri

#39

Image source: Vincent Price

#40

Image source: Asher Daniel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
