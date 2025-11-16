31 Comics That I Created To Make People Laugh (New Pics)

Hi, I’m Vincent, the creator of these webcomics and I have always had a passion for making people laugh. Since I was often doodling during lessons, comic strips seemed to be the perfect medium to share my creative ideas with the internet. So in 2013, I started the webcomic LOLNEIN.

Most of these cartoon drawings are about inanimate objects which come to life. That’s because I have always, especially as a child, personified things around me. And since a lot of my funny comics are about everyday objects, many people can strongly relate to them. Some comics might even change how you look at all the everyday objects around you. For instance, what do mugs think about? Do electronic devices brag about their abilities? And how does your food feel?

For this post, I put together a little selection of my latest funny ideas I thought you might enjoy. Have fun!

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! Each comic also has a bonus panel which you can find on my website (link below).

#1 Electric Scooter vs. Regular Scooter

#2 How Is The Food

#3 TikTok

#4 Motorola Razr vs. Flip Phone

#5 Zeitgeist

#6 Mad Mug

#7 Ps4 vs. Nintendo Switch

#8 Hairstyles

#9 Loving Technology

#10 Candlelight Dinner

#11 Horror Movie

#12 Improve Your Sleep

#13 Coffee Machine vs. French Press

#14 Lighting Issues

#15 Wonderful Sunshine

#16 Don’t Move

#17 Make The Cut

#18 One Of The Best

#19 Vandalism

#20 The Perfect House

#21 Get This Party Started

#22 The Worst Shower

#23 Ghost Fashion

#24 How Are We Feeling Today

#25 Math Problem

#26 Universal Pen

#27 Super Smash Bros

#28 Love Is Scary

#29 Bird Strike

#30 Still Waters

#31 Ghost Problems

