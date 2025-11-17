Hey Pandas, What Is A Conspricacy Theory You Believe In? (Closed)

gimme all your conspiracy theories
#1
Epstein didn’t kill himself.
#2
The government plants/encourages conspiracy theories so that when something real does get out it will be labeled a conspiracy theory and disregarded.
#3
I believe that the time when Hawaii was under threat from a ballistic missile, and then it turned out that it was a drill, due to a “TYPO” in the alert, that it wasn’t a typo and it was really a coverup to avoid further panic and fear.
#4
The elected people aren’t actually running the country. There is a shadow organization behind them which runs it, no matter which political party comes in power. Not for a single country. Most probably this happens in almost every country.
#5
Area 51
#6
I strongly believe that Russia actually modified American votes in 2016 to help elect Trump. We caught them trying to connect to state voting systems. In Nov. 2022 an ally of Putin said: “We have interfered (in U.S. elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.” It’s well known how states vote, and which counties are swing counties. I think that they “carefully, accurately, surgically ” managed to get in, and modified votes where it would make a difference.
#7
That most conspiracy theories originate in and directly involve the USA?
#8
Birds aren’t real.
#9
We’re actually all super advanced AI inside a computer and skin is the equivalent to metal but we’re programmed so none of us can comprehend it. Think about it. Logically, how does the brain function like it does.
#10
I strongly believe that Russia actually modified American votes in 2016 to help elect Trump. We caught them trying to connect to state voting systems. In Nov. 2022 an ally of Putin said: “We have interfered (in U.S. elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.” It’s well known how states vote, and which counties are swing counties. I think that they “carefully, accurately, surgically ” managed to get in, and modified votes where it would make a difference.
#11
The moon landing was faked to mess with Russia.
#12
Trump won in 2020. And will again in 2024… if there’s any of our country left.
Follow Us