39 Doodles With Funny Messages That I Make To Cheer People Up

I’m not very good at drawing, but I’ve always loved doing it, usually in the margins of my notebooks during class or in homemade cards for crushes who never noticed me.

At the start of the pandemic, my friends asked me to draw their pets, because the results were hilarious and terrible. Ever since then, I’ve been making these doodles for you. Yes, you!

My handle everywhere is @lousydrawingsforgoodpeople, and I post on at least one platform every day. Sometimes the scribbles are about issues that I deal with, like body image, childhood trauma, and anxiety. Other times they’re just inspired by memes or marine life that I think is neat. I hope they can cheer you up or give you a little encouragement if you’re struggling.

And, here’s a little reminder, if you’re not good at something, but you like doing it, who cares?! Enjoy life, make stuff, and remember that the meteor could hit tomorrow.

More info: lousydrawingsforgoodpeople.com | Instagram

#1 Super Chill System

I saw this quote in a meme and it resonated with me. My nervous system is very extra, and I’d prefer a super chill system. (Wouldn’t you?)

#2 Zoomies From Heaven

Losing a pet is the worst. When I see shooting stars I like to think of my old dog getting the zoomies, or my cat knocking something sparkly out of the sky.

#3 Why Doesn’t It Understand?

This is often how it feels when my brain gets in the way of my functioning.

#4 Let’s Go On The Zipper!

When my friend Jerry died, his doctor said, “Some people treat their bodies like a temple, others treat them like an amusement park.” He definitely treated his like Six Flags, so I drew this as a reminder to enjoy life, body first.

#5 Free Hugs

I’m not saying hugging a raccoon wouldn’t be dangerous, I’m just saying it would be worth it.

#6 FBI

As an introvert with social anxiety, just don’t invite me anywhere. Invitations stress me out more than the feds. I wish I could insert that CSI Miami “YEEEEAAAH!” into this image somehow.

#7 When One Door Closes

Cats don’t like closed doors. Or maybe they do because they use them as an opportunity to showcase their operatic skills.

#8 Aren’t We All

Do ghosts work?

#9 Beach Body

I hate the messaging we get in the warmer months. Honestly, the ideal beach body would be water repellent, sand resistant, and have a hard shell.

#10 Seagull Affirmations

Seagulls are terrifying.

#11 What If?

Can you imagine?! Every day is an opportunity to be your own best friend.

#12 Get On That, Brotein Shake

I love the idea of a chad ghost reminding us to take care of ourselves before the afterlife.

#13 Names

When I started therapy I learned that I had no idea what I was feeling, so I had to learn the names of my emotions.

#14 Grounding Technique

This is literally a grounding technique that I’ve used. It works.

#15 Yes! Your Body *does* Glow In The Dark! (Very Faintly)

Body image is a tricky thing, especially with the pervasiveness of diet culture. Sometimes the best way to love and accept our bodies is to focus on the cool facts about it!

#16 Totally Okay

Feelings about feelings aren’t helpful. It’s okay to not be over something. There are no “should”s. If you’re still mad about something that happened a long time ago, that’s totally okay!

#17 You Are

Beavers are funny. One stick at a time, they just make their mess of a home, and I love it. Also, we all need to be told that we’re doing just fine.

#18 Clapback Circa 1998

I love outdated witticism. Nobody uses maps anymore.

#19 Company Loves Misery

Something that’s very important to me is letting other people who are struggling know that they’re not alone. It’s okay to not be okay.

#20 I Hope Keanu Reeves Is Having A Good Day

I have said this out loud almost once a month since I was 14.

#21 Giving Face

If you’re frequently asked “What’s wrong?” or “Are you mad at me?” you might suffer from the same visage that I do.

#22 Garbage Can

Use the block feature when it’s necessary. Also, don’t check on your ex.

#23 I’m A Mushroom!

My friend Felipé said this one day and I identified. Also, mushrooms are rad.

#24 Fluffy And Alarming

Small dog syndrome as a cartoon.

#25 Highly Uncool

A lil’ reminder that being nice is swaggy af.

#26 The Last Of Us

I didn’t see The Last of Us, but this is what I gathered it was about? That gentleman is very handsome.

#27 *smacks Head* Lots Of Extra Features On This Bad Boy!

My brain comes with some exclusive features.

#28 Flounder

It’s not a fluke, other people’s opinions are none of my business.

#29 My Dad Still Does This Every Day

I remember wondering why my dad, who has always been my hero, would do the exact opposite of what the box says to do. And then I realized it’s because it feels so good. Sometimes rules are meant to be broken. Sometimes.

#30 A Mess

Really, a group of iguanas is called a mess or a slaughter.

#31 Not Much Fun To Be Around

My anxiety just picks random stuff that it decides to fixate on. If I could leave a negative review, I would.

#32 Mindfulness

Well-meaning people suggest meditation, yoga, or going outside to help with my mental illness. When they ask me if I’ve tried mindfulness, this is what I imagine. All of those things are great! But they’re not really the answer.

#33 Others-Harm

I saw this meme and immediately thought of my tortoiseshell cat, Maggie, who is all about inflicting damage. Hate is her form of self-care.

#34 More Resilient Than A Sea Cucumber

Sea cucumbers deal with stress by evisceration, so I’m grateful that I just cry in a single-stall bathroom.

#35 Yee-Haw!

Having a mental illness is a lot like watching bull-riding.

#36 Whoa!

Sometimes things feel impossible, but then you google images of flying fish and you remember that you can do anything.

#37 Munch, Munch

We all have self-imposed cages of some sort. Hope your teeth are sharp.

#38 Posture!

My partner sits like a shrimp when at the computer, so I drew this as a reminder for all of us to sit up straight!

#39 It’s Just An Incoming Call, Not An Explosion

Every time my phone makes a sound, I get a big ‘whoosh’ of adrenaline, and I hate it. Not everything is a situation, brain.

Patrick Penrose
