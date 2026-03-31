Rhea Perlman: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Rhea Perlman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rhea Perlman

March 31, 1948

Brooklyn, New York, US

78 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Rhea Perlman?

Rhea Jo Perlman is an American actress and author, recognized for her sharp comedic timing and ability to portray feisty, memorable characters. Her performances often bring a distinctive blend of wit and warmth to both television and film roles.

Perlman’s breakout moment arrived with her iconic portrayal of head waitress Carla Tortelli in the acclaimed sitcom Cheers. This role solidified her place in the public eye, earning her widespread critical praise and multiple industry awards.

Early Life and Education

Born in Coney Island, Brooklyn, Rhea Perlman grew up in Bensonhurst, New York, within a Jewish family with Polish and Russian roots. Her father, Philip Perlman, worked in a doll parts factory, while her mother, Adele, was a bookkeeper.

Perlman pursued her passion for the dramatic arts at Hunter College in New York, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968. Her early career saw her immerse herself in off-off-Broadway theater, which honed her performance skills.

Notable Relationships

A significant long-term arc in Rhea Perlman’s personal life is her relationship with actor Danny DeVito. They married in 1982, though they separated in 2012 and again in 2017.

Despite their separation, Perlman and DeVito remain legally married and maintain a close, amicable friendship, co-parenting their three children: Lucy Chet DeVito, Grace Fan DeVito, and Jacob Daniel DeVito.

Career Highlights

Rhea Perlman achieved widespread fame for her role as Carla Tortelli in the NBC sitcom Cheers, appearing in all 275 episodes. Her portrayal garnered ten Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, securing four wins during the show’s run.

Beyond her iconic television work, Perlman expanded into film, notably playing Zinnia Wormwood in the 1996 movie Matilda, directed by her then-husband Danny DeVito. She also authored the children’s book series Otto Undercover and earned critical praise for her role as Ruth Handler in the 2023 film Barbie.

Signature Quote

“The secret to success is to try to never figure that out.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Interesting Vault”: 47 Interesting, Bizarre And Cool Stories And Oddities From Our World
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2026
40 People Who’ve Entered New Levels Of Cringe And Got Posted In The ‘Cringetopia’ Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Berlin Through My Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Make Comics About Everyday Struggles
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
123 Mildly Infuriating Things That Tested People’s Patience (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
32 Stories Of Folks Suddenly Realizing “Compulsory” Things In Life Were In Fact Optional
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2025