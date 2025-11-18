This FB Group Shares Historical And Vintage Photos And Here Are 50 Of The Most Fascinating Ones

Imagine a world without photographs. There’s so much we might never have “seen”. Thanks to the invention and evolution of the camera, we have pieces of the past frozen in time. We are able to “experience” places we’ve never been. And we can share parts of our lives with strangers, in an instant.
Nowadays, almost anyone can be a photographer. An amateur one anyway. And you don’t even need to carry a camera or professional equipment. A mobile phone with photographic capabilities will do just fine. But it wasn’t always that way.
A group of highly talented photographers came before us, paving the way as they played with light around them. Facebook page History Photos Sealed In Time is a gorgeous gallery of “historical and vintage photos from around the world”. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites. Keep scrolling for a captivating journey through the days of darkrooms and daylight color film. And learn a bit more about the days before digital photography.
#1 Tricycle Gang In Brooklyn. New York City (1930s)
#2 A Danish Zookeeper Waters The Emperor Penguins On A Hot Summer Day In 1957
#3 Man In Fog, London – 1935 Photo By Arthur Tanner
#4 Girls Playing Jump Rope, Chicago, 1950 – By Marvin E. Newman
#5 A Heavy Load – Sioux. Edward S. Curtis, 1908
#6 Farm Life Of Western Norway – 1890s
#7 Christmas In London – 1948
#8 Racecourse On Norderney Island Four Ladies In White Dresses On The Turf, Germany, 1908 – By Otto Haeckel
#9 The Face Of The Custom House Clock In Boston Was Repainted By A Worker In 1976
#10 In Amsterdam, Holland, In 1953, A Milkman Was Seen Peddling His Dairy Products, Providing Fresh Milk And Other Essentials To The Community
#11 Man With Bird, Tyneside, England, Ca. 1937 – By Edith Tudor Hart
#12 Photo By Russell Lee – New Madrid County, Missouri. Child Of Sharecropper Cultivating A Field – 1938
#13 In Whitechapel, London, A Young Person’s Eyes Wander Longingly Over The Freshly Baked Goods In A Bakery Window During The Financial Hardships Of The 1930s
#14 Ladies Sharing An Umbrella, London, 1959
#15 L’uomo Che Corre. Paris, Photo By Sabine Weiss, 1953
#16 Passengers In Railway Station, Germany, 1940’s – By Paul Wolff
#17 A Bench From Out Of Youth, 1970 – By Andrei Knyazev
#18 Laugharne, Wales, Photo By Philip Jones Griffiths, 1959
#19 Experienced Ticker Tape Operators Diligently Working On The New York Stock Exchange In 1915, Ensuring Precise Monitoring Of Market Activity
#20 Chorus Girls Reading On The Set Of You Can’t Have Everything, 1937
#21 “The Camera Is An Instrument That Teaches People How To See Without A Camera” – Dorothea Lange
#22 Photo By Cecil Beaton – Tilly Losch (1930’s)
#23 Women Factory Workers In A Cotton Mill In Lancashire, England, Circa 1908
#24 Rhine River Boat Transporting Whisky, Düsseldorf, Ca. 1957 – By Leonard Freed
#25 Farmer Walking In Dust Storm. Cimarron County, Oklahoma Circa 1936
#26 Little Sarakatsana Spins Wool, 1940’s – By Takis Tloupas
#27 The Great Flood Of 1910 In Paris, France
#28 Photo By Leonard Freed – Farm Women, Bay Of Naples, Italy 1958
#29 Mailbox Attached To A German Tram, Postman Empties The Mailbox. Berlin, 1920
#30 Carrer De Les Basses De Sant Pere, Barcelona, 1946 – By Otho Lloyd
#31 Unemployed Miner Returning Home From Jarrow, England, 1937 – By Bill Brandt
#32 Rue Mouffetard, Paris, Ca. 1945 – By Brassaï
#33 Liverpool, Photo By By Paul Trevor, 1975
#34 Teachers Training Students Of The Royal Dance Academy At Fairfield Lodge In 1949
#35 Paris, 1952 – By Édouard Boubat
#36 A Sears Roebuck Catalogue Assembly Line In 1942
#37 Quai Du Louvre, Paris, Photo By Marcel Bovis, 1946
#38 A Lady Sold Hot Chestnuts In Soho, In The West End Of London, England, In 1935
#39 The Sonter Family Packing Fruit, Ray Road, Epping, Sydney – 1911 By Rex Hazlewood
#40 Photo By Gianni Berengo Gardin, 1953
#41 Nuns, Rio De Janeiro, 1955 – By Ormond Gigli
#42 Alla Nazimova And Rudolph Valentino In Camille – 1921
#43 Girls Picking Huckleberries – 1920s
#44 In 1940, Factory Workers In London, England, Produced Spectacles Compatible With Gas Masks
#45 New Year’s Eve In The Vondelpark, Opposite The Entrance To Van Eeghenstraat, Amsterdam, 1951 – By Ben Van Meerendonk
#46 Hooverville (Great Depression), Ca. 1936
#47 San Nicola Da Crissa, Italy, 1950
#48 Photo By Jean Hermanson – Vietnam, 1973
#49 Standing In Line. Photo By Robert Doisneau, France, 1940s
#50 Curling In Central Park, New York City – 1906
