Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Traumatic Thing To Happen To You?

What was the most scariest moments of your life?
#1
My husband died in the First Gulf War. I was 27.
#2
Went to war as an 18-year-old kid. 33 years later and things still aren’t right.
#3
Went for a podiatry appointment and my doctor said that I looked like s**t and to go to the ER as he was going to admit me. He saved my life. He had been treating me for a wound on my foot as I’m diabetic, and the subsequent infection had gone systemic and I was septic. I was hallucinating at the hospital and had trouble forming words. I had to have my left leg amputated below the knee as a result. What was supposed to be an hour appointment at the doctor’s office turned into 26 days in the hospital and having to start life over as an amputee, which is a huge challenge for me at this point in my life. That said, I got this.
#4
I had to take my beautiful, beloved dog to the vet to be put down a year ago. I still cry about him at least once a week.
#5
Lost my 35-year-old fiancee to a hypertension-induced heart attack a week after we talked about getting married. She was buried on February 14th.
#6
I came home to my fiancee hanging in our bathroom and had to cut her down. Then her hateful parents stole half her ashes and stopped speaking to me. I still have nightmares almost 4 years later.
#7
In the early 1980s I was kidnapped when I was out jogging, driven to a forest, then repeatedly sexually assaulted for hours. When it was over I was driven close to where I was kidnapped from and thrown onto a road. I walked home and called the police. When they arrived they were total a******s. Because I could not identify my kidnapper the police told me they weren’t going to investigate and I was told they had more important crimes to worry about. The police drove me to the ER where I was supposed to receive support from a sexual assault support person. This so called support person totally ignored me and instead flirted with the ER doctor. The ER Doctor prescribed a big bottle of Valium for me and sent me home where I proceeded to take the whole bottle trying to kill my self. A couple of months later I found out the I got pregnant from the sexual assault even though I was taking oral contraceptives. I had an abortion. I spent the next year living in Hell with severe PTSD, repeated episodes of disassociating where I relived the assault, many suicide attempts, no support from family and friends who tried to ignore what I went through, and terrible therapists. I finally found an awesome therapist and recovered.
#8
The most trauma I sustained in one event:
I fell off a 4 storey roof and landed in open Biffa bin (similar to a dumpster if you’re not from the UK), hitting the rim on the way in.
From top to bottom, I broke my cheek bone, collar bone, forearm (Ulna), 4 fingers, 3 ribs, fractured my femur, and broke my ankle.
I couldn’t ask/call for help where it happened because I wasn’t supposed to be there, so I walked 2 miles home (no mobile phone back then) to call an ambulance, exacerbating the damage.
#9
being trafficked. that would probably win
#10
I was visiting a friend. All I remember is standing up off the couch. Then suddenly I was getting hauled into a wheelchair at the ER with no idea what had happened. I tried to stand and move my arms but my muscles wouldn’t budge. My friend kept telling me I fell, so I thought I was paralyzed. It was terrifying. Ultimately I learned it was a seizure. I had uncontrolled epilepsy for years and people have no idea how scary seizures can be. You’re not conscious so no problem there, but landing up in places you aren’t meant to be with injuries you don’t recall getting is eerie.i was really in the wars during that phase.
I have legitimate low grade trauma from seizures.
#11
The time I was riding my bike and fell into the street, breaking my wrist. There was a car coming towards me that just barely stopped in time, and then backed up zoomed away really fast. I had to knock on the door of a really sketchy house, and have the creepy guy inside call my mom.
#12
I was in a church playing capture the flag with old friends of mine and I was alone in the top story. It was eerily quiet and incredibly dark when I ran up through the giant double doors. I was walking blindly down a long hall that led to a large room (I don’t remember what I was doing there.) I finally decided that it was pointless to be up there so I turned around. The entire church was unlocked and nobody had the key the giant door leading to the hall. When I finally got back to the door I grabbed the handle expecting the door to open but I struggled. The door was locked. I tried to rationalize this experience as I was walked away trying to find another way out but then suddenly I heard a click and the door cracked open. I stood in the middle of the hall staring at the door for several minutes until I finally ran through the door and down the stairs. Later I found out that next to the church lived a satan worshipper that constantly prayed against the church and did rituals around it. To this day I’m not sure what happened but I definitely got a good trauma story.
#13
when i was about 3 years old (living with bio parents) i drowned and my heart stopped beating. my parents weren’t outside with me (they were getting in a fist fight with each other), so my aunt gave me cpr and revived me. i dont remember it well. my aunt told me i saw my nana and my sister who died when she was a baby and they told me that it wasnt my time yet. after that cps removed us (my sisters)from our parents house to live with our aunt. its been pretty good since (except for some mental health stuff among all of us).
#14
Being raped by someone I knew. Unfortunately acquaintance rape wasn’t even a term yet. I had to deal with the incident alone, thinking I’d done something wrong. Wasn’t until years later the phrase, No is a complete sentence, became popularized
#15
1. got a shot when I was 5, i had a horrific allergic reaction, I almost died in the kitchen 2. holding a flashlight for my dad
#16
Running away from the only home I’ve ever known just to get away from my Functioning alcoholic father and being put in the middle of my parents arguments and now we are really struggling and everyday is a struggle
#17
I suppose that would be the time some creeps in a big 70’s 2-door sedan slowed down and tried to pull me into their vehicle. Somehow, I saw it happening and dashed away, back to the convenience store I’d just left. I stayed there, with those kind Muslim men, until we were certain they weren’t coming back. I haven’t walked alone, down the street since that day, in 2001.
#18
My gecko got lost once, and I broke down, my brother had to find her for me I just went upstairs and cried.
Also my face broke, and that was scary I thought it might be permanent
#19
Sorry for the long story…Walking home from town, freshman year of high school with my best friend and neighbor that I grew up with my whole life, we were 14 years old.. We were crossing a side street between sidewalks. A car swerved from the primary road into the side road. My friend was hit by the car, tossed up onto the hood, into the windshield before the driver suddenly stopped. My friend flies off the hood and skids 40 feet down the road. The car drove away. I was clipped by the car door handle, no serious injury. I went to the house my friend laid in front of, thinking she was dead, asking for help. Thankfully we grew up in a small town. The people in the house called for help. Nearby neighbors came out to see what happened. I knew some of them. The police didn’t know I was walking with her, I had to find an officer to tell them and then the house occupants allowed me to call home, I was in hysterical shock, basically giggling when I asked my mom to come get me (where were the police?). My friend was severely injured, months in the hospital followed by years of medical issues. That was over 40 years ago and it still haunts me.
The entire time we walked to town and back, several miles,, I kept switching sides. Due to our size differences, I’m almost sure I would have died. And the trauma didn’t end there. Next day, get braces off teeth, go to school, rumors are she died. I spent every afternoon after school at the hospital by her side. And during all this, my mother leaves our house and my parents divorce. Not a happy high school experience.
#20
When I was diagnosed with terminal lungcancer. I was 48 and heathy, a good lifestyle.
The doctor took me in and said “you have a big tumour in your lung, looks huge) than left med and my husband with a leaflet about cancer. This was a basic doctor not an oncologist. Then they closed over the weekend. I got home (not sure how)
And fell to the floor an stayed there for the weekend. We sent the kids away for the weekend. A total trauma.
Now, after being hospitalized several times (ostomy bcs metastasis, diabetes type 1, epilepsy and a brain metastatic…. So much pain
I have been offered a brand new revolutionary medicin, and I am living a pretty normal life. (Retsevmo)
I thank GOD I live in sweden and all this is free from all charges. And, praise science. And my hospital is among the top ten best in Europe.
#21
#22
I almost never speak of this. But as a then newlywed, I was looking forward to our first married Christmas and the party we planned. Not spending it in a burn unit pray my spouse would survive. He, did. But I never thought his bestie would stop by to tell me, everyone was blaming me. (I joined the local volunteer FD, and then he joined. ). It took me until recently (during the pandemic, to forgive myself, and celebrate 20 years of sobriety as I chose booze over therapy, and had no family support.). Now I refuse to have anyone have no one to reach for or talk to.
#23
Neighbor behind me had a pit bull and a shepherd. The pittie lost his sh!t and attacked the shepherd and the owner tried to stop the dog fight and screamed for help. Like an idiot, I went over the fence and pulled him off of her and the other dog. He turned on me and hung onto my face until my son came over and used some wrestling moves to get him off of me. 48 stitches to my face, torn rotator cuff, 8 stitches to my thumb. I still have lots of nerve pain in my face and thumb. Doing laser treatment for scars. Neighbor denies that she asked for help. The shepherd did not make it.
