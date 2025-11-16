Guy Shows The Harsh Rejection Letter This Prestigious Art School Sent Him, Turns Out Other Applicants Received The Exact Same One

Every young aspiring artist knows that getting into a good art school is a milestone of their prospective career. But they also know that it’s easier said than done. In fact, even the most talented people are not immune to a letter of rejection, or rather something that feels like a cold slap on the face. Sadly, many great talents are forced to bid farewell to their dreams and take on new career paths they are less than excited for.
But a Berlin-based fantasy artist named Jonas Jödicke was not one of them. You may have heard of Jonas from our previous article about his “Yin And Yang” artworks that enabled him to make a living as an artist at the age of 22.
It turns out, his artistic journey was not as smooth as it may seem. After receiving a harsh rejection letter from the Berlin University of the Arts, he did not give up and ended up working with big international companies.
So Jonas filmed this viral TikTok video where he not only showed his impressive portfolio which apparently was not sufficient to land him a place, but also called out the institution for something more sinister. So dear art schools, take notes, ‘cause this message from Jonas is for you.
Jonas has been creating and imagining fantastic worlds ever since he can remember. In 2010 he started uploading some of his artworks on the Internet and what started as a hobby has now become his profession. Jonas’ art is being sold on many different products and platforms all around the world. His paintings are known for their portrayal of majestic animals and magical sceneries, mixed with bold colours and spiritual themes—especially the interplay of Yin and Yang. We wrote about them in a previous article that you can find right here.
Berlin-based digital artist Jonas Jödicke, 27, shared a TikTok video explaining how after submitting what seems to be an impressive portfolio, he still got rejected for a place at Berlin University Of Arts. In a video, he not only shared his frustration but also showed that fellow rejected applicants, even his sister, received an identical generic letter. The video went viral, amassing more than 470k views, hitting a soft spot to many aspiring artists out there.
But unlike many others who gave up and chose a different career path, the author of the video pursued his dream and ended up working with an impressive client list, like Adobe, Winsor&Newton, and Ravensburger. “I wasn’t so surprised that I was rejected, actually,” Jonas Jödicke told Bored Panda in an interview and added: “I know that art schools have their own criteria and my portfolio might not have been the best fit for ‘fine art.’”
In order to get in, Jonas had to submit a portfolio so he selected some of his artworks he felt confident about
Image credits: jojoesart
Image credits: jojoesart
Image credits: jojoesart
Image credits: jojoesart
“What I was really disappointed about, though, was the fact that the school sends the same copy-pasted letter to every applicant they reject, stating the very same specific reasons: first, that they are not talented enough and second, that they follow cliches they don’t understand,” Jonas said. “Many students will think that this letter is meant specifically for them and they give up on art. I am glad I didn’t do that and pursued my dream anyway,” he told us.
Jonas was feeling hopeful and did not expect to receive this kind of rejection letter
Image credits: jojoesart
Speaking of the identical rejection letter the university sent out to multiple applicants, Jonas said: “I completely understand that they can’t write an individual letter to everyone as they receive hundreds of applications. But I would expect them not to state such specific and harsh reasons for the rejection when the letter is a generic standard response. They could either state no reasons or say something like: ‘your portfolio didn’t seem like a fit for our school.’”
The artist believes that telling someone they are not talented enough is also nonsensical in the sense that “talent” is a very subjective concept. “Fortunately I was already working for some companies at the time of my rejection and already had some success with my work. When I found out that the school sends out generic rejection letters, I also knew I didn’t have to take their words to heart. I know that many people who apply to art schools don’t have that kind of support. Dozens of people told me they gave up on art after they were rejected, which is super sad.”
Soon it turned out that Jonas was far from the only applicant who received this exact rejection letter
According to Jonas, we live in a completely different era than 100 years ago. “Because of the internet, we have an equal playing field for everyone. The world isn’t as centralized as it used to be, so the opinion of ‘established authorities’ like art schools doesn’t matter as much anymore.”
Moreover, Jonas believes that anyone can find a niche and an audience that works for them. “I have seen so many artists succeed without the aid of art schools. We also have unlimited access to courses, tutorials and great teachers online that give access to the knowledge you need as an artist to gain an understanding of art fundamentals.” Jonas urges aspiring artists to “not let anyone mold you into someone you aren’t meant to be and find your own sense of aesthetic.”
But Jonas just didn’t give up yet and continued to pursue his career in art which landed him work for some great companies
Image credits: jojoesart
Image credits: jojoesart
After Jonas’ TikTok video went viral, Jonas received both support and criticism. “I‘m always open to discussion and criticism but the kinds of comments some people left point to a bigger issue I have observed in the art community for a long time: gatekeeping.” He explained: “As per the Urban Dictionary, gatekeeping is ‘when someone takes it upon themselves to decide who does or does not have access or rights to a community or identity.’ Another definition states: ‘When someone uses a hobby or interest as a means of elevating themselves above others to give oneself a sense of being superior (…)’”
Jonas continued: “I see this issue mainly manifesting itself as a schism between the art establishment (galleries, universities, historians, studied artists, etc.) and more contemporary art communities that emerged with the internet. For years I‘ve seen one group accuse the other of ‘not being true artists.’ We have all heard sentences like: ‘Fantasy/furry/comic/manga is no real art!’, ‘Drawing wolves is kitsch!’, ‘Abstract paintings are cliché!’, ‘They tape a banana to the wall and call it art?’, ‘Your work is too pretty to be in a gallery!’, ‘Real art has to be shocking and political!’…and so on.”
So dear art schools, this is the message Jonas has for you
Jonas said that he’s very open to “discussing the nuances between ‘illustration’ and ‘fine art’ or to differentiate between decorative and provocative work but I won’t stand for any one individual or group getting to define what is and isn’t ‘art.’” According to him, “diversity is what makes life interesting—and it should be no different with art. I might enjoy one genre or subject matter more than the other but that doesn’t mean I get to exclude, defame or erase. After all, beauty has always been in the eye of the beholder.”
Jonas concluded that “whether you draw furries, paint dragons, do cross stitch, dance, sing, write poetry, create abstract pieces or smash eggs on a canvas — thank you for sailing with me on this vast ocean called art.”
And here is the full video Jonas shared on his TikTok, which went viral, touching a soft spot for many artists out there
Image credits: jojoesart.
The prestigious institution Jonas was rejected from is known as Berlin University of the Arts in Germany, which began its academic activity in 1696. According to their website, high competition at Berlin University of the Arts allows only 1 out of 5 applicants to be accepted. For those who are lucky enough to get accepted, the bachelor’s programs cost less than 1,000 USD/year and a year of master’s studies will set them back at 1,000 USD.
People chimed in and shared their thoughts about Jonas’ story
