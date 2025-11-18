30 Unpredictable And Hilarious Comics Depicting Everyday Life As A Woman By Blanchet (New Pics)

Blanche.draw is a comic artist from Montreal who’s really hit it off on Instagram, with over 30K followers loving her work. She creates funny and super relatable comics about the ins and outs of being a young woman today, often starring herself. Blanche has been all about drawing since she was a kid, finding her true passion in comics among other creative interests like theater and improv.

Recently, she talked about how her journey’s been evolving: she’s not chasing follower counts, published a new book of her comics, and is diving into more comic events and a big project. She’s also keen on supporting the LGBTQIA+ community through her work, standing strong against any negativity.

When it comes to her favorite creations, it’s the comics that crack her up while drawing them that she loves most, showing her aim to share a good laugh and some positivity with the world.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | webtoons.com | reddit.com

#1

#1

Image source: blanche.draw

#2

#2

Image source: blanche.draw

#3

#3

Image source: blanche.draw

#4

#4

Image source: blanche.draw

#5

#5

Image source: blanche.draw

#6

#6

Image source: blanche.draw

#7

#7

Image source: blanche.draw

#8

#8

Image source: blanche.draw

#9

#9

Image source: blanche.draw

#10

#10

Image source: blanche.draw

#11

#11

Image source: blanche.draw

#12

#12

Image source: blanche.draw

#13

#13

Image source: blanche.draw

#14

#14

Image source: blanche.draw

#15

#15

Image source: blanche.draw

#16

#16

Image source: blanche.draw

#17

#17

Image source: blanche.draw

#18

#18

Image source: blanche.draw

#19

#19

Image source: blanche.draw

#20

#20

Image source: blanche.draw

#21

#21

Image source: blanche.draw

#22

#22

Image source: blanche.draw

#23

#23

Image source: blanche.draw

#24

#24

Image source: blanche.draw

#25

#25

Image source: blanche.draw

#26

#26

Image source: blanche.draw

#27

#27

Image source: blanche.draw

#28

#28

Image source: blanche.draw

#29

#29

Image source: blanche.draw

#30

#30

Image source: blanche.draw

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
