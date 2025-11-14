Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Broken Sentence You’ve Said? (Closed)

by

Keep it friendly family!

#1

“My friend is Canadianese” July, 2020

#2

“I thought it s- I only- only it- I though it only extinguishes!”

#3

One thing i said was That “The nees are the bees” and then i started to wheeze with my friends

#4

Every sentence i’ve said at the age of 5

#5

Glice, I was trying to say good and nice at the same time

#6

“butbutbut i freezer door opened”

#7

Why can’t hamster do daisy chores? (Daisy is my hamster, I was exhausted and I didn’t want to do anymore chores, meanwhile Daisy was in her ball

#8

I’m obsessed with Disney and Pixar, and I was talking about this subject with someone I’d just met, (I have social anxiety lol) and said “Yeah I love Dixnar!” And they laughed. Definitely not my best moment. But hey I still love Dixnar!

#9

basically every senace i said when i was five years old, reacting o a dream smp clip, or sleepy. here’s the most broken ones i can recall: “we don’t need no pretty kitty music tho” – me to my friend last summer and here’s a reanacion of he convo that led to my second one : frien: whats that? me: *proceeds to yeet chip bag clip* its a bag clip chipper :P

#10

“So if like you want beef stick flowers on your grave, do you want us to like fly down to Russia and put them on your grave every day?”

-me, planning my friends funeral even though he is perfectly healthy I was just doing it for fun (he wanted to be buried in Russia and he wanted beef stick flowers sprinkled on his grave)

#11

Whenever i try to speak……with a lot of people with loud voices and i have to shout and when i do and the attention is on my, i wing it with a joke or ask a relatable question then i’m back into the convo

