40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

If you are a dog person, you probably know that having one can bring you a lot of joy and happiness. One of the greatest feelings is knowing that there is this furry little friend waiting for you to come back home and play with them. If you are thinking about owning a dog that would be quite small, full of energy, and simply adorable, you might want to consider getting yourself a corgi. They must be quite special if even Queen Elizabeth II herself has kept them as her favorite dogs for years. And to prove how precious and cute these dogs are, people online decided to share some of the moments that show corgis having fun in everyday settings.
Which one of these pictures is your favorite? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
#1 Not All Dogs Are Good Boys. Some Are Good Girls
Image source: cooperandbaby_corgi
#2 My Brother Shows Us Every Picture Of Corgis That He Sees. Tonight, My Dad Is Surprising Him With A New Pup
Image source: InsaneBeagle
#3 Irma Lost All Her Puppies At Birth So The Owners Found Her A Kitten To Raise And She Is In Love
Image source: TresidentPrump
#4 Meet Gen, A Corgi From Japan Whose Facial Expressions Can Instantly Make Your Day
Image source: genthecorgi
#5 Here’s A Smile From Sadie The 15 Yr Old Corgi
Image source: mac_is_crack
#6 I Stopped Petting Him For .004 Seconds And Got This Serious Side Eye
Image source: Lizzy Boudah
#7 The Snows At Least One Corgi Deep Here
Image source: Nightfallspire
#8 My Husband And I Went For A Selfie. Got Photobombed By Our Corgi
Image source: RyGuyz
#9 Installed The New Corgi Door
Image source: gnessa03
#10 Corgi Pupper Gives A Smol Smile
Image source: mlynskey
#11 This Woman With Her Two Corgis
Image source: Sir_SpooksAlot
#12 Sleeping Baby Corgi With His Toy
Image source: ninlooq
#13 Proud Corgi Mother With Her Litter Of 15 Puppers
Image source: Yeet69lasagna
#14 Bunny Corgi
Image source: Flkhuo
#15 My Friend’s Corgi Ate Pumpkin Seeds, Pooped Them Out, And They Started Growing. Here She Is Sitting Next To Her Work
Image source: laurenlvt
#16 Did I Buy My Grandma And Her Senior Corgi A Utility Cart To Keep On Doing What They Love On Our Farm? You Betcha
Image source: ddequineservices
#17 Met Cinnabar The Fluffy Corgi Puppy Over The Weekend And My Heart Still Hasn’t Recovered
Image source: coffeeanddimples
#18 Corgi On The Wheels
Image source: fitlit5lyf
#19 My 80-Yr. Old Grandpa With My Parents’ New Adopted Corgi Pup, Ladybug
Image source: nymphadora-lovegood
#20 Suspicious Corgi Knows He’s Going To The Vet
Image source: The_Gallant
#21 Corgi Smiling With Pride Over Her New Puppies
Image source: schlauncha
#22 If She Fits, She Sleeps
Image source: chx_
#23 Maverick The Corgi Puppy Before His Other Ear Popped Up
Image source: saddlerocket
#24 Just Checking Up On My Baby Brother
Image source: dsoko13
#25 My Close Friend Just Got A Corgi Pup. Is She Even Real?
Image source: skim410
#26 A Very Disgruntled Corgi After Farting Herself Out Of A Nap
Image source: smolprincess928
#27 Just A Baby Corgi Getting A Bath
Image source: phisigtheduck
#28 My Cat And Corgi Are Best Friends
Image source: blacky_tat
#29 I Have No Idea How To Please You Fickle People, So Here’s A Corgi With A Plant On His Head
Image source: ainsleypaul
#30 Before And After. Such A Cute Little Boy
Image source: Bullmarket_chaser
#31 A Little Hat Corgi
Image source: LyyK
#32 My Corgi, Kadet, Ran His First Thanksgiving 5k Yesterday. So Proud Of This Little Guy
Image source: sporgi
#33 Cilantro’s (Cat) First Walk With Big Brother, Bentley (Corgi)!
Image source: KalynDalton
#34 The Face I Make When Mom Is Outside Talking To A Friend And Makes Me Wait Inside
Image source: SheliaTakeABow
#35 Most Boopable Snout Ever
Image source: MMorks
#36 Hello, I Am Table
Image source: stengebt
#37 When You Accidentally Turn On The Front-Facing Camera, But It’s Ok Because You’re Adorable, Just A Little Surprised
Image source: whisk_kid
#38 I’d Like You To Meet Penny, Our New Baby Corgi!
Image source: Squat_the_rich
#39 My Father And My Corgi: Before And After 1 Year
Image source: thannyyy
#40 She Has Learned How To “Sit” And I’m So Proud Of Her!
Image source: akatie97
Follow Us