40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

If you are a dog person, you probably know that having one can bring you a lot of joy and happiness. One of the greatest feelings is knowing that there is this furry little friend waiting for you to come back home and play with them. If you are thinking about owning a dog that would be quite small, full of energy, and simply adorable, you might want to consider getting yourself a corgi. They must be quite special if even Queen Elizabeth II herself has kept them as her favorite dogs for years. And to prove how precious and cute these dogs are, people online decided to share some of the moments that show corgis having fun in everyday settings. 

Which one of these pictures is your favorite? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

#1 Not All Dogs Are Good Boys. Some Are Good Girls

Image source: cooperandbaby_corgi

#2 My Brother Shows Us Every Picture Of Corgis That He Sees. Tonight, My Dad Is Surprising Him With A New Pup

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: InsaneBeagle

#3 Irma Lost All Her Puppies At Birth So The Owners Found Her A Kitten To Raise And She Is In Love

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: TresidentPrump

#4 Meet Gen, A Corgi From Japan Whose Facial Expressions Can Instantly Make Your Day

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: genthecorgi

#5 Here’s A Smile From Sadie The 15 Yr Old Corgi

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: mac_is_crack

#6 I Stopped Petting Him For .004 Seconds And Got This Serious Side Eye

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: Lizzy Boudah

#7 The Snows At Least One Corgi Deep Here

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: Nightfallspire

#8 My Husband And I Went For A Selfie. Got Photobombed By Our Corgi

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: RyGuyz

#9 Installed The New Corgi Door

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: gnessa03

#10 Corgi Pupper Gives A Smol Smile

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: mlynskey

#11 This Woman With Her Two Corgis

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: Sir_SpooksAlot

#12 Sleeping Baby Corgi With His Toy

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: ninlooq

#13 Proud Corgi Mother With Her Litter Of 15 Puppers

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: Yeet69lasagna

#14 Bunny Corgi

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: Flkhuo

#15 My Friend’s Corgi Ate Pumpkin Seeds, Pooped Them Out, And They Started Growing. Here She Is Sitting Next To Her Work

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: laurenlvt

#16 Did I Buy My Grandma And Her Senior Corgi A Utility Cart To Keep On Doing What They Love On Our Farm? You Betcha

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: ddequineservices

#17 Met Cinnabar The Fluffy Corgi Puppy Over The Weekend And My Heart Still Hasn’t Recovered

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: coffeeanddimples

#18 Corgi On The Wheels

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: fitlit5lyf

#19 My 80-Yr. Old Grandpa With My Parents’ New Adopted Corgi Pup, Ladybug

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: nymphadora-lovegood

#20 Suspicious Corgi Knows He’s Going To The Vet

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: The_Gallant

#21 Corgi Smiling With Pride Over Her New Puppies

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: schlauncha

#22 If She Fits, She Sleeps

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: chx_

#23 Maverick The Corgi Puppy Before His Other Ear Popped Up

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: saddlerocket

#24 Just Checking Up On My Baby Brother

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: dsoko13

#25 My Close Friend Just Got A Corgi Pup. Is She Even Real?

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: skim410

#26 A Very Disgruntled Corgi After Farting Herself Out Of A Nap

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: smolprincess928

#27 Just A Baby Corgi Getting A Bath

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: phisigtheduck

#28 My Cat And Corgi Are Best Friends

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: blacky_tat

#29 I Have No Idea How To Please You Fickle People, So Here’s A Corgi With A Plant On His Head

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: ainsleypaul

#30 Before And After. Such A Cute Little Boy

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: Bullmarket_chaser

#31 A Little Hat Corgi

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: LyyK

#32 My Corgi, Kadet, Ran His First Thanksgiving 5k Yesterday. So Proud Of This Little Guy

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: sporgi

#33 Cilantro’s (Cat) First Walk With Big Brother, Bentley (Corgi)!

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: KalynDalton

#34 The Face I Make When Mom Is Outside Talking To A Friend And Makes Me Wait Inside

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: SheliaTakeABow

#35 Most Boopable Snout Ever

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: MMorks

#36 Hello, I Am Table

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: stengebt

#37 When You Accidentally Turn On The Front-Facing Camera, But It’s Ok Because You’re Adorable, Just A Little Surprised

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: whisk_kid

#38 I’d Like You To Meet Penny, Our New Baby Corgi!

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: Squat_the_rich

#39 My Father And My Corgi: Before And After 1 Year

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: thannyyy

#40 She Has Learned How To “Sit” And I’m So Proud Of Her!

40 Times People Captured Their Corgis Being Funny And Adorable

Image source: akatie97

