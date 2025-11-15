Hey Pandas, What Do You Like The Most About Yourself? (Closed)

Often we will always be concentrated about how others view us, and we never think about what we love about ourselves. So go ahead! What are you waiting for?
#1
I like how I can make people laugh easily! I mean, not online, but LIVE I can! I make my friends laugh all the time.
#2
the lightning bolt-shaped scar on my forehead
lol jk
#3
I love my creativity and witty humor i love the fact that i can mae up pretend characters from the top of my head and mae a brief anectdote about them
#4
I love my eyes, I think they are pretty, I also like how I can be very quiet and good at hiding which is very useful bc my favorite games include hiding.
#5
I like that I can have infinite worlds in my head, I can make stories of of songs, create so many OCs it hurts, and never get confused about the storylines of books.
