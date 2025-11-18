32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&T Phone Outage

If you’re an AT&T customer, you’ve likely been affected by the widespread cell outage that left users across the US unable to place calls, text, or access the Internet.
Though the company provided no official reason for the outage, the issue appears to be related to how cellular services hand off calls from one network to the next, a process known as peering, according to CNN.
While Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported some network outages, they appeared to be less widespread.
The issue began Thursday (February 22) morning. Roughly 11 hours after reports of the outage first emerged, AT&T informed that it had restored service to all affected customers and “sincerely apologized” for the inconvenience.
The company also added that it’s “taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future.”
Below, Bored Panda presents 32 memes that creatively capture people’s reactions to the situation, ranging from despair to humor.
#1 Verizon Customers Looking Down At The Peasantry
Image source: Emergency_Lettuce759
#2 Y2K Flashbacks
Image source: prob1984
#3 Cast Away
Image source: SmlTwnBro
#4 Service Credit
Image source: stevetapernacle
#5 Boomers Had A Plan All Along
Image source: Tim_D88
#6 Going Back In Time To The 90s
Image source: twitter.com
#7 Verizon Girlies
Image source: notcapnamerica, source
#8 A Baseball Teams Joins In On The Fun
Image source: TheChicagoDogs
#9 Duolingo Strikes Again
Image source: duolingo
#10 Final Texts
Image source: kristy_dots
#11 Six Hours Can Be A Long Time Not To See Insta Stories
Image source: angelamaay
#12 No Internet = End Of The World
Image source: variantpolarize
#13 Completely Clueless
Image source: _bigbam_
#14 Scrolling Down Your Social Media Feed As The World Burns
Image source: KaylaBraxtonWWE
#15 AT&T Users Right Now:
Image source: stevemilk
#16 There’s Always A Fitting Scene From The Office
Image source: chrissyparadis
#17 Internet Withdrawal
Image source: m0ralh4zard
#18 Tracfone Users Saw It Coming
Image source: megoing
#19 Some Thought They Forgot To Pay Their Bills
Image source: REALSUGARB0MB
#20 An Unexpected MVP
Image source: _Xins
#21 A New Page Written In Social Media History Books
Image source: Pizza__Dad
#22 Leaving The World Behind
Image source: QueenBrie7
#23 Do You Have AT&T?
Image source: unflappedyedi
#24 Confused Screaming
Image source: Stolenmemesrus
#25 The Good Old Days Of Cingular
Image source: mCase513
#26 Not An Expert
Image source: kwprime
#27 IT Workers’ Favorite Line
Image source: o_line
#28 Kris Jenner Would Never Manage At&t
Image source: holapossito
#29 A Gold Mine For Conspiracy Theorists
Image source: MemeKINGD0M
#30 A Celebration After The Tragedy
Image source: matt1775725420
#31 Flocking To X (Twitter)
Image source: lisagreeneusa
#32 There’s No Escaping Zoom Meetings
Image source: rboger12
Follow Us