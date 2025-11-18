32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&T Phone Outage

If you’re an AT&T customer, you’ve likely been affected by the widespread cell outage that left users across the US unable to place calls, text, or access the Internet.

Though the company provided no official reason for the outage, the issue appears to be related to how cellular services hand off calls from one network to the next, a process known as peering, according to CNN.

While Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported some network outages, they appeared to be less widespread.

The issue began Thursday (February 22) morning. Roughly 11 hours after reports of the outage first emerged, AT&T informed that it had restored service to all affected customers and “sincerely apologized” for the inconvenience.

The company also added that it’s “taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future.”

Below, Bored Panda presents 32 memes that creatively capture people’s reactions to the situation, ranging from despair to humor.

#1 Verizon Customers Looking Down At The Peasantry

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: Emergency_Lettuce759

#2 Y2K Flashbacks

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: prob1984

#3 Cast Away

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: SmlTwnBro

#4 Service Credit

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: stevetapernacle

#5 Boomers Had A Plan All Along

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: Tim_D88

#6 Going Back In Time To The 90s

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: twitter.com

#7 Verizon Girlies

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: notcapnamerica, source

#8 A Baseball Teams Joins In On The Fun

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: TheChicagoDogs

#9 Duolingo Strikes Again

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: duolingo

#10 Final Texts

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: kristy_dots

#11 Six Hours Can Be A Long Time Not To See Insta Stories

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: angelamaay

#12 No Internet = End Of The World

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: variantpolarize

#13 Completely Clueless

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: _bigbam_

#14 Scrolling Down Your Social Media Feed As The World Burns

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: KaylaBraxtonWWE

#15 AT&T Users Right Now:

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: stevemilk

#16 There’s Always A Fitting Scene From The Office

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: chrissyparadis

#17 Internet Withdrawal

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: m0ralh4zard

#18 Tracfone Users Saw It Coming

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: megoing

#19 Some Thought They Forgot To Pay Their Bills

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: REALSUGARB0MB

#20 An Unexpected MVP

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: _Xins

#21 A New Page Written In Social Media History Books

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: Pizza__Dad

#22 Leaving The World Behind

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: QueenBrie7

#23 Do You Have AT&T?

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: unflappedyedi

#24 Confused Screaming

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: Stolenmemesrus

#25 The Good Old Days Of Cingular

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: mCase513

#26 Not An Expert

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: kwprime

#27 IT Workers’ Favorite Line

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: o_line

#28 Kris Jenner Would Never Manage At&t

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: holapossito

#29 A Gold Mine For Conspiracy Theorists

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: MemeKINGD0M

#30 A Celebration After The Tragedy

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: matt1775725420

#31 Flocking To X (Twitter)

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: lisagreeneusa

#32 There’s No Escaping Zoom Meetings

32 Memes That Reflect People’s Funny Reactions To The AT&#038;T Phone Outage

Image source: rboger12

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
