Twins Show What Pop Culture Characters Would Dress Like In Real Life (40 Pics)

Ever feel like you have nothing to wear even with a closet full of clothes? Yes, us too. Although who would’ve thought that it’s possible to look for outfit inspiration in famous pop culture characters – even the animated ones. Twin sisters Danielle and Nicole took this idea to a whole new level and recreated tons of well-known looks, including Disney princesses, Powerpuff girls, and even the gang from Friends.
The twins now also run their own clothing brand called Betty Berry: “Originally starting out as models, our love for creating and desire to lessen our environmental impact soon took over and this is how Betty Berry was born! We aim to bring a necessary alternative to fast fashion with unique clothes that are kind to the planet!” Scroll down to see some of their best recreations.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | bettyberry.co.uk
#1
Image source: Betty Berry
#2
Image source: Betty Berry
#3
Image source: Betty Berry
#4
Image source: Betty Berry
#5
Image source: Betty Berry
#6
Image source: Betty Berry
#7
Image source: Betty Berry
#8
Image source: Betty Berry
#9
Image source: Betty Berry
#10
Image source: Betty Berry
#11
Image source: Betty Berry
#12
Image source: Betty Berry
#13
Image source: Betty Berry
#14
Image source: Betty Berry
#15
Image source: Betty Berry
#16
Image source: Betty Berry
#17
Image source: Betty Berry
#18
Image source: Betty Berry
#19
Image source: Betty Berry
#20
Image source: Betty Berry
#21
Image source: Betty Berry
#22
Image source: Betty Berry
#23
Image source: Betty Berry
#24
Image source: Betty Berry
#25
Image source: Betty Berry
#26
Image source: Betty Berry
#27
Image source: Betty Berry
#28
Image source: Betty Berry
#29
Image source: Betty Berry
#30
Image source: Betty Berry
#31
Image source: Betty Berry
#32
Image source: Betty Berry
#33
Image source: Betty Berry
#34
Image source: Betty Berry
#35
Image source: Betty Berry
#36
Image source: Betty Berry
#37
Image source: Betty Berry
#38
Image source: Betty Berry
#39
Image source: Betty Berry
#40
Image source: Betty Berry
