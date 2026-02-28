79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

by

People often talk about baby boomers, millennials, and Gen Z, seemingly overlooking an entire generation sandwiched between them. Gen X, otherwise (and aptly) known as the “Forgotten Generation,” is the generation born between 1965 and 1980. 

These folks are also referred to as “latchkey kids” who spent their carefree childhood years enjoying Saturday morning cartoons and had MTV as their cultural beacon as they approached adolescence and early adulthood. 

If you identify as a Gen Xer, the following memes and images will likely resonate with you. Scroll through for your dose of nostalgia.

#1 Good Advice Then, Now, And Forever

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: nerd_of_gods

#2 Saw This On Fb (Not Mine). Love Y’all!

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: DestinyRamen

#3 In Prince’s Funky Name

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: TheUtopianCat

There are many stereotypes associated with Gen X. Environics Research classified them into five sub-groups: Thrill-seeking materialists, detached conformists, social hedonists, inclusive idealists, autonomous minimalists, and security-seeking ascetics.

#4 What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#5 How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: fart-debris

#6 I’ll Tell Ya What

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: StacyLadle

A more accurate description of who they are comes from Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, a psychiatrist, researcher, and educator at Tufts Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. 

“Coming after the hippies, we rejected their rejection of the status quo, but we had lost our faith in it too,” wrote Dr. Ghaemi, who grew up in the ‘70s in McLean, Virginia. “We were unmotivated, unmoored, and unconcerned. The Cold War chugged along, and we had lost the passion to keep fighting it, but we had no better alternative.”

#7 How Costume Stores Think We Dressed In The 80’s, I’m Here For It Though

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Christy-Cooking

#8 Sad But True

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: EdwardBliss

#9 This Is Where It’s Headed, I Swear…

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

In his article, Dr. Ghaemi pointed out that Gen X seemed to have taken a back seat as older millennials came of age at the dawn of social media and smartphones. He noted that a “generational disconnect” regarding technology also occurred during this era, leaving Gen X stuck in the middle. 

“Our teachers are unknown to history: They had no celebrity and are not found on the internet; they were simple, unassuming people who embodied the best of their generations,” Dr. Ghaemi wrote. 

#10 Anyone Play These Before?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Hazys

#11 Sadly Very True

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: ThatEricAlper

#12 The Fifth Element Foretold The Rise Of The Influencer

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: 69hornedscorpio

According to Dr. Ghaemi, being sandwiched between boomers and millennials gave Gen X a unique perspective on societal issues. As he stated, “We don’t have a program or strategy for the world. At least not yet.”

#13 The Sit ‘N Spin (1977) Because For Some Reason Our Parents Wanted Us To Know What Nausea Felt Like

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: resirch2

#14 Anyone Remember Moon Boots?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Flashy-Mud-7967

#15 I Scored A Zero

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: d2r_freak

“We see the problems more clearly than our predecessors and our successors. We may not have a treatment, but at least we can diagnose,” Dr. Ghaemi continued. 

“If we can find a way to articulate our insights, the only question left would be whether the generations around us are willing to listen.”

#16 This Felt Like The Pinnacle Of Technology

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: d2r_freak

#17 40 Is The New 65

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: EdwardBliss

#18 The Struggle Was Real

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: boybrian

#19 The Good Ol’ Days

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Suspicious_Bar9995

#20 Good Times …

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: genXrating

#21 What Non Horror Movie Scenes Traumatized You As A Child?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: happy-gofuckyourself

#22 Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: CarlSpackler-420-69

#23 I Don’t Think I Have Ever Felt So Personally Attacked By A Meme As This One:

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Elvie-43

#24 My 80yr Old Parents Gave Me A Bday Party Just Like It Was The 1970s

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: micheleferlisi

#25 Had It Since Middle School..53 Years Old Are You Still Hanging On ?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: SirGilPennybottom

#26 Historic Ted Talk

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Sweet-Consequence773

#27 Endless Fun With This

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: EdwardBliss

#28 You Never See These Hairstyles Authentically Recreated On TV Shows Set In The 80’s

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#29 Did You Or Your Parents Have This Cookware? We Did

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#30 Remember When We Wore Baby Tees Under Our Sundresses? Early 90’s Here, The Scrunchie Was A Must Have Too

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Christy-Cooking

#31 Anyone Remember This Watch

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Hazys

#32 I Want In On The Fun. ’92 Senior Photo (17) And Age 50 (2024)

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: ClaireHux

#33 Sorry But We *absolutely* Stopped The School Day And Watched It By Satellite

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: ExplorationGeo

#34 Anyone Else Feel This Way?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: scarlettohara1936

#35 I Find This To Be Very Relatable

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Chipazzo

#36 Had To Share This!

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Clear_Insect_1887

#37 At First I Laughed. But Then It Really Got Me Thinking

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Roy4Pris

#38 Does Anyone Else Still Do This?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: calrammer

#39 Why Did We Do This?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Sad-Status-4220

#40 I Can’t Stand This Junk Anymore

As a little kid, I lived on sugar… when I turned 25, my body started rejecting it…. Even looking at it in my mid 40’s causes me to wretch…

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: AaronTheElite007

#41 Anyone Remember This?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Hazys

#42 “Bobcat” Goldthwait & Tim Kazurinsky Then And Now

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#43 We’ve All Felt It

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: AaronTheElite007

#44 Robin Hood Movies Of The 90s

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: jamiedc78

#45 It’s Christmas Morning 1985 And You Just Found This Under The Tree. What’s The First Cassette You Pop In?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: WillieGotMeStoned

#46 It’s Not Going To Happen, But I Can Dream

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#47 The Single Reason Genx Didn’t Become A Hoard Of Psychopaths

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: PinkOutLoud

#48 Oj In The Day

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: PappaDan1

#49 I Loved These Koala Clips

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Charibdes1206

#50 Who Remembers?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#51 How Many Of You Grew Up With One Of These In Your House?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: RidiculousDear

#52 I Miss These Days!

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: DueWealth345

#53 At Long Last, I’ve Acquired The Proper Lighting For My MS Pac-Man Table

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: RVAblues

#54 What’s Your Favorite Genisis Or Phil Collins Jam?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Ralph–Hinkley

#55 Only Took Me 49 Yrs To Realize This

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Wise-Elderberry-4158

#56 I Think We Can All Relate

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: blade944

#57 Ugh? Yay? Corduroys Are Back

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: satans_toast

#58 Finish This Genx Sentence: When I Think Of Val Kilmer, It’s His Work In ________

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: RedditIsAGranfaloon

#59 Anyone Else Miss Going To The Malls In The 80s?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: GodBlessTexas713

#60 Anyone Else Associate These With The Christmas Season?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: PeterMahogany

#61 This Kid Had A Pretty Good Christmas

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: EdwardBliss

#62 Stopped By To Visit My 80 Yr Old Sicilian Parents I Got Dinner Just Like When I Was Little In 1970s

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: micheleferlisi

#63 Who Else?…

Picked up my first “Choose Your Own Adventure – Hyperspace” in ‘83/‘84, and I was hooked. This book series fed my need for adventure and I’ve pretty much lived by that my whole life. My life, my choices, my destination. Then again, this is the way, of a GenX’r

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: texas_godfather830

#64 Growing Up In The 70s And 80s,…2025 Was Supposed To Be Like This

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: EdwardBliss

#65 The Official Lawn Chair Of The 80s

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: EdwardBliss

#66 I’ll Always Remember The 8 On The Bald Dude 🤣

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Missouri-man68

#67 Who Else Read This In The Terminator Voice?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: sattersnaps

#68 You’re At The Roller Rink In The 80’s.. What Song Hits Hardest?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: No-Estimate999

#69 One Of The Funniest Movies Ever Made?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: JoeTModelY

#70 Some Of You Will Remember

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: jjax0311

#71 Anyone Else Have One Of These?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Jsmith2127

#72 When Someone Paid By Credit Card, We Had To Drag Out This

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#73 Anyone Have One Of These Swing Sets?

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Few-Landscape7964

#74 Look What My Sis Just Found At Goodwill

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Bibblegead1412

#75 I Really Get It Now

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: failed_orgasm

#76 Because Of This Guy I Ate Sunday Diner On A Aluminum Tray Table Alone In Front Of The TV 🥹

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Icy-Possibility-3941

#77 I Too Was A Teenage Robert Smith

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: xtiaaneubaten

#78 If You Know, You Know

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Haunted_Existence

#79 Spotted On A Neighbourhood Walk. Nope, Nope, Nope

79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

Image source: Dazzling-Tiger-396

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
25 Fun Facts About Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
3 min read
May, 27, 2017
The Americans
The Americans’ Costa Ronin Talks Oleg’s Mission, Trusting Stan & If He’ll Ever Meet Philip and Elizabeth
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2015
Mirrored Babel Tower That We Made To Move According To The Weather Conditions
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Phrase Or Mantra Helps You Get Through Life’s Toughest Moments? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
We Have Synesthesia, So We Spent 2 Years Photographing ‘Colored’ Letters To Show How We See Them (23 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“I Had To Commit 100% At This Point”: Guy Explains How He Ruined His Romantic Relationship By Pretending Not To Know What A Potato Is
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025