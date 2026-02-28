79 Nostalgic And Relatable Posts That Might Make Gen X Feel More Than Their Back Pain (New Pics)

People often talk about baby boomers, millennials, and Gen Z, seemingly overlooking an entire generation sandwiched between them. Gen X, otherwise (and aptly) known as the “Forgotten Generation,” is the generation born between 1965 and 1980.
These folks are also referred to as “latchkey kids” who spent their carefree childhood years enjoying Saturday morning cartoons and had MTV as their cultural beacon as they approached adolescence and early adulthood.
If you identify as a Gen Xer, the following memes and images will likely resonate with you. Scroll through for your dose of nostalgia.
#1 Good Advice Then, Now, And Forever
Image source: nerd_of_gods
#2 Saw This On Fb (Not Mine). Love Y’all!
Image source: DestinyRamen
#3 In Prince’s Funky Name
Image source: TheUtopianCat
There are many stereotypes associated with Gen X. Environics Research classified them into five sub-groups: Thrill-seeking materialists, detached conformists, social hedonists, inclusive idealists, autonomous minimalists, and security-seeking ascetics.
#4 What Would Some Of Our Disproven Facts Be?
Image source: [deleted]
#5 How Everyone Else Thinks The 80s Looked Like vs. Reality
Image source: fart-debris
#6 I’ll Tell Ya What
Image source: StacyLadle
A more accurate description of who they are comes from Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, a psychiatrist, researcher, and educator at Tufts Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.
“Coming after the hippies, we rejected their rejection of the status quo, but we had lost our faith in it too,” wrote Dr. Ghaemi, who grew up in the ‘70s in McLean, Virginia. “We were unmotivated, unmoored, and unconcerned. The Cold War chugged along, and we had lost the passion to keep fighting it, but we had no better alternative.”
#7 How Costume Stores Think We Dressed In The 80’s, I’m Here For It Though
Image source: Christy-Cooking
#8 Sad But True
Image source: EdwardBliss
#9 This Is Where It’s Headed, I Swear…
Image source: [deleted]
In his article, Dr. Ghaemi pointed out that Gen X seemed to have taken a back seat as older millennials came of age at the dawn of social media and smartphones. He noted that a “generational disconnect” regarding technology also occurred during this era, leaving Gen X stuck in the middle.
“Our teachers are unknown to history: They had no celebrity and are not found on the internet; they were simple, unassuming people who embodied the best of their generations,” Dr. Ghaemi wrote.
#10 Anyone Play These Before?
Image source: Hazys
#11 Sadly Very True
Image source: ThatEricAlper
#12 The Fifth Element Foretold The Rise Of The Influencer
Image source: 69hornedscorpio
According to Dr. Ghaemi, being sandwiched between boomers and millennials gave Gen X a unique perspective on societal issues. As he stated, “We don’t have a program or strategy for the world. At least not yet.”
#13 The Sit ‘N Spin (1977) Because For Some Reason Our Parents Wanted Us To Know What Nausea Felt Like
Image source: resirch2
#14 Anyone Remember Moon Boots?
Image source: Flashy-Mud-7967
#15 I Scored A Zero
Image source: d2r_freak
“We see the problems more clearly than our predecessors and our successors. We may not have a treatment, but at least we can diagnose,” Dr. Ghaemi continued.
“If we can find a way to articulate our insights, the only question left would be whether the generations around us are willing to listen.”
#16 This Felt Like The Pinnacle Of Technology
Image source: d2r_freak
#17 40 Is The New 65
Image source: EdwardBliss
#18 The Struggle Was Real
Image source: boybrian
#19 The Good Ol’ Days
Image source: Suspicious_Bar9995
#20 Good Times …
Image source: genXrating
#21 What Non Horror Movie Scenes Traumatized You As A Child?
Image source: happy-gofuckyourself
#22 Anyone Remember The Metal Lid You Had To Use A Butter Knife To Pop Off?
Image source: CarlSpackler-420-69
#23 I Don’t Think I Have Ever Felt So Personally Attacked By A Meme As This One:
Image source: Elvie-43
#24 My 80yr Old Parents Gave Me A Bday Party Just Like It Was The 1970s
Image source: micheleferlisi
#25 Had It Since Middle School..53 Years Old Are You Still Hanging On ?
Image source: SirGilPennybottom
#26 Historic Ted Talk
Image source: Sweet-Consequence773
#27 Endless Fun With This
Image source: EdwardBliss
#28 You Never See These Hairstyles Authentically Recreated On TV Shows Set In The 80’s
Image source: [deleted]
#29 Did You Or Your Parents Have This Cookware? We Did
Image source: [deleted]
#30 Remember When We Wore Baby Tees Under Our Sundresses? Early 90’s Here, The Scrunchie Was A Must Have Too
Image source: Christy-Cooking
#31 Anyone Remember This Watch
Image source: Hazys
#32 I Want In On The Fun. ’92 Senior Photo (17) And Age 50 (2024)
Image source: ClaireHux
#33 Sorry But We *absolutely* Stopped The School Day And Watched It By Satellite
Image source: ExplorationGeo
#34 Anyone Else Feel This Way?
Image source: scarlettohara1936
#35 I Find This To Be Very Relatable
Image source: Chipazzo
#36 Had To Share This!
Image source: Clear_Insect_1887
#37 At First I Laughed. But Then It Really Got Me Thinking
Image source: Roy4Pris
#38 Does Anyone Else Still Do This?
Image source: calrammer
#39 Why Did We Do This?
Image source: Sad-Status-4220
#40 I Can’t Stand This Junk Anymore
As a little kid, I lived on sugar… when I turned 25, my body started rejecting it…. Even looking at it in my mid 40’s causes me to wretch…
Image source: AaronTheElite007
#41 Anyone Remember This?
Image source: Hazys
#42 “Bobcat” Goldthwait & Tim Kazurinsky Then And Now
Image source: [deleted]
#43 We’ve All Felt It
Image source: AaronTheElite007
#44 Robin Hood Movies Of The 90s
Image source: jamiedc78
#45 It’s Christmas Morning 1985 And You Just Found This Under The Tree. What’s The First Cassette You Pop In?
Image source: WillieGotMeStoned
#46 It’s Not Going To Happen, But I Can Dream
Image source: [deleted]
#47 The Single Reason Genx Didn’t Become A Hoard Of Psychopaths
Image source: PinkOutLoud
#48 Oj In The Day
Image source: PappaDan1
#49 I Loved These Koala Clips
Image source: Charibdes1206
#50 Who Remembers?
Image source: [deleted]
#51 How Many Of You Grew Up With One Of These In Your House?
Image source: RidiculousDear
#52 I Miss These Days!
Image source: DueWealth345
#53 At Long Last, I’ve Acquired The Proper Lighting For My MS Pac-Man Table
Image source: RVAblues
#54 What’s Your Favorite Genisis Or Phil Collins Jam?
Image source: Ralph–Hinkley
#55 Only Took Me 49 Yrs To Realize This
Image source: Wise-Elderberry-4158
#56 I Think We Can All Relate
Image source: blade944
#57 Ugh? Yay? Corduroys Are Back
Image source: satans_toast
#58 Finish This Genx Sentence: When I Think Of Val Kilmer, It’s His Work In ________
Image source: RedditIsAGranfaloon
#59 Anyone Else Miss Going To The Malls In The 80s?
Image source: GodBlessTexas713
#60 Anyone Else Associate These With The Christmas Season?
Image source: PeterMahogany
#61 This Kid Had A Pretty Good Christmas
Image source: EdwardBliss
#62 Stopped By To Visit My 80 Yr Old Sicilian Parents I Got Dinner Just Like When I Was Little In 1970s
Image source: micheleferlisi
#63 Who Else?…
Picked up my first “Choose Your Own Adventure – Hyperspace” in ‘83/‘84, and I was hooked. This book series fed my need for adventure and I’ve pretty much lived by that my whole life. My life, my choices, my destination. Then again, this is the way, of a GenX’r
Image source: texas_godfather830
#64 Growing Up In The 70s And 80s,…2025 Was Supposed To Be Like This
Image source: EdwardBliss
#65 The Official Lawn Chair Of The 80s
Image source: EdwardBliss
#66 I’ll Always Remember The 8 On The Bald Dude 🤣
Image source: Missouri-man68
#67 Who Else Read This In The Terminator Voice?
Image source: sattersnaps
#68 You’re At The Roller Rink In The 80’s.. What Song Hits Hardest?
Image source: No-Estimate999
#69 One Of The Funniest Movies Ever Made?
Image source: JoeTModelY
#70 Some Of You Will Remember
Image source: jjax0311
#71 Anyone Else Have One Of These?
Image source: Jsmith2127
#72 When Someone Paid By Credit Card, We Had To Drag Out This
Image source: Ebonystealth
#73 Anyone Have One Of These Swing Sets?
Image source: Few-Landscape7964
#74 Look What My Sis Just Found At Goodwill
Image source: Bibblegead1412
#75 I Really Get It Now
Image source: failed_orgasm
#76 Because Of This Guy I Ate Sunday Diner On A Aluminum Tray Table Alone In Front Of The TV 🥹
Image source: Icy-Possibility-3941
#77 I Too Was A Teenage Robert Smith
Image source: xtiaaneubaten
#78 If You Know, You Know
Image source: Haunted_Existence
#79 Spotted On A Neighbourhood Walk. Nope, Nope, Nope
Image source: Dazzling-Tiger-396
