‘Racist’ Cinnabon Worker In Viral Tirade Breaks Silence As Criminal Past Is Revealed

Crystal Wilsey refused to go quietly after she was fired from her job at Cinnabon.
The 43-year-old disgraced worker, who went viral for her racist meltdown, defended her actions by talking about her own son.
She was also found to have a rap sheet so long, with crimes spanning over two decades.
Crystal Wilsey lost her job after her latest tirade at work went viral online.
“I am racist,” she was heard yelling at a Muslim couple from Somalia.
Following immense backlash, Crystal broke her silence with a social media post this week.
“P.S., to the racism, if you look at my Facebook from 2010, you’ll see on there that I have a blended family, and my son was colored,” the fired employee was heard saying in the voiceover of a TikTok video, posted on December 8.
She then said her son had Addison’s disease, which made his skin appear darker.
The rare disorder includes numerous symptoms, including the darkening of skin due to hormones like cortisol and aldosterone not being adequately produced by the adrenal glands.
“Addison’s disease,” Crystal said in one comment, “and he was discriminated against and called chocolate because he had brown skin – explanation of racism.”
The disgraced employee broke her silence by posting messages on social media
Crystal reportedly shares five children with at least two different men.
One of her kids was a mixed-race son, Jovani Abel Valadez, whose father, Juan Valadez Jr, was originally from Mexico.
Jovani suffered from Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and lost his life in November 2014, just a week after he turned 10 years old, according to the Daily Mail.
ALD is a hereditary disorder that damages the membrane (myelin sheath) covering nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
“I sat by him day and night with occasional breaks.. I thought he was going to get thru this but no no no that was not the case… I lost a huge piece of my heart this day,” Crystal wrote on social media following her son’s passing.
The mother of five reportedly lost a child diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy in 2014
It was last week when Crystal was captured, hurling repeated racist slurs at the Somalian couple and making vulgar gestures at them.
Farhia Ahmed and her husband were at the Bay Park Square mall in Ashwaubenon on December 4 when they ordered a caramel pecan cinnamon roll from Cinnabon.
“When the lady was squeezing the caramel, she hardly put any,” read the message on a GoFundMe page set up by Farhia’s cousin.
Farhia asked Crystal if the store was running low on caramel, to which the worker responded with an offensive remark.
“‘You could see me squeezing it through that witch-craft bandana you’re wearing on top of your head’” basically referring to my cousin’s hijab…….” read the cousin’s message.
The former Cinnabon employee faced immense backlash for her statements and vulgar actions
That’s when the wife pulled out her phone and began recording Crystal’s unhinged rant.
“I am racist, and you are a ni**er. I am racist, and I’ll say that to the whole entire world!” she brazenly told the couple.
The foul-mouthed rant went viral online, leading to the self-proclaimed racist being fired from the bakery chain.
Reports revealed that Crystal has a lengthy criminal history with multiple arrests over the last few years.
Some of her most recent charges include child endangerment, mari***na possession and mari***na dr*g paraphernalia, which she faced after being pulled over in Ohio in 2022.
She was sentenced to two years of probation and minor fines after pleading no contest.
The self-proclaimed racist was arrested multiple times in the past for a long list of crimes
Her rap sheet goes as far as 2001, starting with an arrest for disorderly conduct and domestic ab*se
She was sentenced to one year of probation following the charges.
Within a few months, she had to make an appearance in court for mari***na-related offenses.
Crystal was arrested in 2003 for disorderly conduct in Wisconsin and pleaded no contest at the time.
Her next arrest came in 2009, also for disorderly conduct, and she was sentenced to three days behind bars.
The woman was jailed for 20 days in 2015 after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.
The following year, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to disorderly conduct.
Two months later, she was once again arrested over a DUI for operating a car with a revoked license and not having insurance for her vehicle.
Crystal received $110,000 in donations through a fundraising page that claimed the Somali couple provoked her
Despite a lengthy criminal history, Crystal had plenty of people rallying behind her in support after her foul-mouthed tirade last week.
She received $110,000 in donations from a fundraising page on GiveSendGo, a controversial crowdfunding platform that has allowed far-right extremists, white supremacists, and hate groups to raise funds.
“Meet Crystal: hardworking White mom doing her job at Cinnabon. Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation,” the fundraising page said.
The message claimed Crystal was provoked by the customers, saying: “No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”
The fired employee also responded to comments on TikTok and claimed she was merely “standing up” for herself.
“Turning into a defensive individual for said reasons did not make me racist,” she said.
“The initial word could be referenced to a racial slur, except he called me racist and I returned the comment, and you have no idea what occurred previously to her recording or the harassment I endured,” she added.
“Getting fired before Christmas is sad,” one commented online
