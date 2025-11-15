Hey Pandas, What Are You Most Looking Forward To After The Pandemic? (Closed)

We’ve been in the pandemic for what seems to be forever and everyone has things they want to do when this is over.
Perhaps something they took for granted, something or somebody that they miss or something that was rescheduled.
#1
Get down to the coast with my grandkids and family
#2
Go out with friends.
#3
I absolutely miss the gothic party in my favourite club!
Also I’m sure this will be the second summer without a music festival and that makes me want to cry.
So obviously I’m very much looking forward to going out again!
#4
Before lockdown became a thing, me, my mom, and my brother went to a buffet that was about 30 minutes away! They served sweets and crab legs and shrimp and I miss it sooooooooo much!
#5
I want to go to Thailand to visit my cousins family.
#6
I can’t wait to hug the love of my life for a long long time. His parents are older so we haven’t seen each other in person in far too long and I miss him
#7
Socializing
#8
Going to church
#9
Going to Italy. I’m very Italian, and it’s always been my dream to go to Italy.
Follow Us