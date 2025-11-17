Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Done To Your Siblings Without Them Knowing? (Closed)

It could be anything, just tell a funny story about you and your siblings!

#1

Got presents for our parents on there birthday and said its from both of us. My brother lives in a different country so isn’t often here on birthdays

#2

Stole his Oreos

#3

One time I had to make them birthday cards and I keep getting their birthdays and names mixed up, so I just kinda put a line through the wrong info and fixed it, and they didn’t even notice that I messed up their cards

#4

Made her a card from the Easter bunny and gave her candy eggs from my PERSONAL supply. She ignored it and was to busy finding eggs.

#5

Stole his Oreos f

#6

Demolished a Lego house that was left on the floor by accidently stepping on in the middle of the night. He believes it was the dog

