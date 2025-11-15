I’m Making A Fundraiser For Treatment For 4 Sweet Puppies

by

I feed 8 street puppies every day. four of them seem to be sick. one of their siblings was very sick, she had gastrointestinal disease and tapeworm which was eating all the food we gave her.

On the 25th of January, we went to feed them but we saw one sick puppy and one that had died overnight. we took the sick pup to the vet and on the way, I named her Pippa. she went on a drip and was treated for 5 days. she had to go to the vet twice a day. we took her into our house and have had them since. she is now much better and will soon be able to go home to her mother and siblings.

We will keep feeding her and her siblings but I really want all of them to be healthy, so if you can please donate to my fundraiser, all of the money will go to paying for their treatment, their medicine, their food, and things like bowls, beds and treats

The pups when they were smaller

I&#8217;m Making A Fundraiser For Treatment For 4 Sweet Puppies

First day of treatment. she came back to our house

I&#8217;m Making A Fundraiser For Treatment For 4 Sweet Puppies

Not eating, not drinking and going to the vet twice a day

I&#8217;m Making A Fundraiser For Treatment For 4 Sweet Puppies

Getting better!

I&#8217;m Making A Fundraiser For Treatment For 4 Sweet Puppies

Dreamy eyes

I&#8217;m Making A Fundraiser For Treatment For 4 Sweet Puppies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Starbucks Opens A Store In Japan Where All Of The Staff Is Fluent In Sign Language
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
A “Roswell” Series Reboot Is in Development at the CW
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2017
Hey Pandas, An Ironic Or Just Outright Hilarious Mistake A Teacher Made (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 6 – “What’s Free?” Recap
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2022
My 12 Comics About Daily Struggles And Lessons From A Leader’s Perspective
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Tribute To Old Video Games In Food Photography (8-Bit Teatime!)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.