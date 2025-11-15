I’m Making A Fundraiser For Treatment For 4 Sweet Puppies

I feed 8 street puppies every day. four of them seem to be sick. one of their siblings was very sick, she had gastrointestinal disease and tapeworm which was eating all the food we gave her.
On the 25th of January, we went to feed them but we saw one sick puppy and one that had died overnight. we took the sick pup to the vet and on the way, I named her Pippa. she went on a drip and was treated for 5 days. she had to go to the vet twice a day. we took her into our house and have had them since. she is now much better and will soon be able to go home to her mother and siblings.
We will keep feeding her and her siblings but I really want all of them to be healthy, so if you can please donate to my fundraiser, all of the money will go to paying for their treatment, their medicine, their food, and things like bowls, beds and treats
The pups when they were smaller
First day of treatment. she came back to our house
Not eating, not drinking and going to the vet twice a day
Getting better!
Dreamy eyes
Follow Us