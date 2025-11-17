“Mug Life”: 82 Awesome Mugs That Serve Beyond Their Initial Purpose (New Pics)

by

If you are right-handed, glance to your right, and vice versa if you are left-handed. If you are a true ambivert, congratulations. Anyway, there is a pretty good chance that on either side, there is going to be a mug. Coffee, tea, perhaps just water, it does not matter; we humans love a good, sturdy vessel to drink from.

The “Mug Life” internet group is dedicated to sharing the more creative, unique, and unhinged mugs people actually drink from every day.

So pour yourself another mug of your beverage of choice, scroll through, upvote your favorite posts, and comment your ideas below. 

#1 Finally Have Something Cute Enough To Post! Infuser Mug

Image source: R_lamar199721

#2 This Mug Is My Spirit Animal

Image source: insertnamehere02

#3 I Still Can’t Believe I Made This Mug

Image source: stephanroo

#4 Ceramic Winter Mug

Image source: General_02

#5 My New Mug From Etsy Is So Cute!

Image source: pinkspaceship17

#6 Mermaid Tail Grip, Beautiful Design. I Think It’s Original And Comfortable To Hold, That’s Very Important In Cups!

Image source: kali_strengthhhh

#7 He Punch

Image source: Remove_652

#8 My ‘Mushroom Dude’ Design I Had Put Onto A Mug ☕️🍄

Image source: ConcertOld657

#9 I Wonder What Colors This Porcelain Cup Is Compounded By?

Image source: Solid_Pianist6394

#10 My Daily Reminder Mug

Image source: QuilterinaTina42

#11 I Got The Mug For Christmas!

Image source: Nemesys2005

#12 Double Cup Template For The Valentine’s Day

Image source: MostExplanation9889

#13 A Mug I Made For Myself

Image source: Rushsculpture

#14 Cawfee

Image source: fvck_u_anth0ny

#15 Bad News, My Shelf Broke And All Of My Mugs Shattered. Good News, It Gave Me An Excuse To Order This Beauty

Image source: mayonut_spoonsies

#16 Purplicious Mugs

Image source: bgsbazaar

#17 Good Morning, Just Joining

My fiancé and I go to a lot of estate sales and we got this at one a while back. I’m currently 36 and being sterilized in the fall, so this is one of my favorite mugs. Hope y’all think it’s as funny as we do. Look forward to sharing more of our funds in the futur

Image source: sourwaterbug

#18 Amazing Art. What Do You Imagine When You See These Cups?

Image source: kali_strengthhhh

#19 This Mornings Mug – With This Big Mug I’ll Probably Have A Good Day And I Wish You All One Too!

Image source: thewinberry713

#20 I Used To Think I Had A Problem, Then I Found This Sub. I Still Think I Have A Problem. (Xmas Themed And Others Are In Other Cabinets)

Image source: EightDownFromSix

#21 A Little Corn Mug I Made For A Mug Collection Called Pudgy Pals

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Smoking Kills, Y’all

Image source: emhoag

#23 Thrifted Musical Mug

Image source: underthesea9393

#24 Finally, A Cat That Doesn’t Wake You Up Until You’re Ready

Image source: Desvelo

#25 Got This From A Former Neighbour

Image source: Mrs_Ollivander

#26 Nothing Super Special, But It Spoke To Me And I Had To Get It

Image source: toryst0ry93

#27 I Saw On Facebook, Wish It Was Mine

Image source: sdkimmy

#28 Recent Tj Max Purchase

Image source: New_Temporary7702

#29 Thursday Kitty Kat Vibes

Image source: xbeeg_chungusx

#30 When A Friend Sends You The Purfect Mug

Image source: Whenitrainsitpours86

#31 Just Got A New One For Spring Mood Boosting

Image source: Much-Jellyfish6155

#32 Couple Favorites I Made

Image source: dylanpotteryreddit

#33 I Have A Very Talented Friend Who Does Incredible Things Like This, What Do You Think?

Image source: mistressrstorm

#34 Some Mugs I Made That Are Inspired By Stained Glass Window Art

Image source: tobtal

#35 Got This Mug For Christmas And It Instantly Became A Favorite

Image source: cosmeticcrazy

#36 Found This Sweetheart At A Local Shop

Image source: animavivere

#37 So Excited About My Ds9 Mug Find!

Image source: Boniferous

#38 My Favorite Mug , It’s A Little Heavy But I Love It

Image source: ButterscotchSea9717

#39 As A Collector I Always Try To Buy At Least Two For My Collection. Sometimes I Buy More. Space Pizza Cat 200 Produced. Deneen Pottery/Scotty Russell Illustrator Series

Image source: Formal-Front1633

#40 My Newest Mug – A Christmas Gift From A Friend!

Image source: CarliKnits

#41 I Don’t Usually Keep My Own Mugs, But I Really Loved This Cozy Bear

Image source: mad-ruckus

#42 I Didn’t Know This Sub Existed Until Today. Here’s My Current Favorite!!

Image source: SolaCretia

#43 The Images Didn’t Upload Properly The First Time I Tried Posting This, But Look At My New Mug!! It Was Made By Horacio Casillas

Image source: hyahyena

#44 Found A Great Mug For Myself

Image source: Rothar13

#45 New Fav Mug

Image source: FatRollingIRL

#46 Work “Muglife!”

Image source: Ya-Bloody-Pelican

#47 Mug Cat Fortune

Image source: blackyshine

#48 My Husband Proposed To Me On Our Nashville & Memphis Trip, And Surprised Me Yesterday With This Little Find!

Image source: spacedustlette

#49 As A Denim Enthusiast, This Thrift Find May Just Be My New Favorite Mug. (Or Should I Say… Jug?)

Image source: SethJarvis

#50 Herculade

Image source: BukharaSinjin

#51 This Is Now The Best Thing I’ve Ever Owned

Image source: underthesea9393

#52 Cryptid Coffee

Image source: justacoolbaby

#53 My Collection. I Just Got Rid Of 10 Mugs After Christmas…it Didn’t Help

Image source: foxleaf

#54 United States Of Chickens

Image source: Jukulelelia

#55 New Starbucks Animal Mugs Here In Manila

Image source: Enough-Feed-3153

#56 A Birthday Gift From My Friend

Image source: KitchenSwillForPigs

#57 Beaster Bunny

Image source: Formal-Front1633

#58 Snagged My Daughter’s Mug Today

Image source: audioear

#59 What Will The Jungle Explorer Be Looking For? A New Life For Sure

Image source: NashoQliao

#60 Thought I’d Show Off My Collection So Far

Image source: Auburn35

#61 Dollar Store Find!!!! This Mug Sums Me Up Pretty Good. I’m A Cancer Zodiac, And I Reeeeally Don’t Do Mornings Well

Image source: Gothwitchgoblincrow7

#62 Best Gift Ever

Image source: brokenphoneSimon

#63 Found At An Asian Grocery Store Near Me

Image source: damechou

#64 One Of My Favorite Mugs

Image source: Gothwitchgoblincrow7

#65 Starbucks Been Here Series Mugs

Image source: donothroway

#66 Spring Finds

Image source: tangerinebilly757

#67 My Vintage Octagonal Brutalist Mug I Thrifted

Image source: Kradominos

#68 Mom Gave Me This Mug As A Early Valentine’s Day Gift

Image source: ChoRandom

#69 Picked Up This Beauty From Facebook Marketplace Today!

Image source: neart_roimh_laige

#70 Got This For 25cents At A Garage Sale, 10 Years Ago. Still One Of My Favorites

Image source: CantSleepKaitlyn

#71 A Very Little Mug, Tell Me What You Think?

Image source: Rushsculpture

#72 I Regret Not Buying This. I’m Trying To Downsize My Mug Collection Though

Image source: that1chikk

#73 One Of My Newest Mugs. Drippy Beavis And Butthead

Image source: ConcertOld657

#74 Couldn’t Not Pick This Up At The Charity Shop Today

Image source: Sleepy_Man90

#75 My Latte Came With Daisies From Germany This Morning

Image source: Desvelo

#76 My Mug From The Monet House & Gardens In France

Image source: GrandmasNickname

#77 I’m Completely In Love With This Slanted Mug I’m Borrowing At A Ski Chalet

Image source: -_ILoveBread_-

#78 I’m Slowly Building My Novelty Mug Collection

Image source: baileythekiller

#79 Can’t Believe I Found A Set Of 8 Anchor Hocking Glass Mugs For $4.50 At My Local Thrift!!

Image source: Exhaustedjules

#80 Obsessed With The Irregular Pottery Style Of This Mug And Saucer Set

Image source: wifiwonderlex

#81 Found My New Favorite Mug Today

Image source: katekim717

#82 My Cacti Friend Told Me About This Sub (Which Is So Cool Btw) And That You Guys Would Like My Mug!

Image source: Ron_dogg

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
