Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Toy Or Item As A Kid? (Closed)

Just put in what your favorite toy or item was as a child.

#1

For context, I absorbed my twin in the womb and my mom bought matching socks for us. After my mom found out I absorbed her, she burned one of the socks, but never found the other because it was something I hid. I was always weirdly aware she once existed, but nobody told me about her until I was four.
I was in love with that sock.
I planned to give that sock to my sister, but when my mom told me and I saw her holding back tears I decided maybe I should keep it hidden. My imaginary friend became my imaginary twin, and I still have that sock as the one thing that remains of my twin except in my imagination.

#2

For example, I had a cuddly Jelly Cat toy lamb.

#3

A radio. I am someone who gets bored very easily and that was the only thing I liked.

#4

I loved stuffed toy animals, i still do to be honest 😅 my favourite one was a beanie baby lobster called Colin, i still have him

#5

If you ask for very early baby toys it’s a toy sheep which I still have, as a young child it was all kinds of Lego. But what first came into my mind and what still fascinates me are the late 80ies/early 90ies M.A.S.K. toys. It’s about Good (MASK) versus Evil (Venom) and kind of SciFi-like cars that can transform into planes, Trucks that have hidden weapons on board and so on. If you want to know more, google “M.A.S.K. Rhino” -> the truck of Matt Tracker, the leader of M.A.S.K.

#6

So I had a screwed up childhood but i won’t bore you with the details but i had a book and a teddy bear. They were from my dad and the book played audio of him reading. This was a time when i never got to talk to or see him but i held that dear to my. I still wonder where it went.

#7

beyblades. it was the only thing i managed to have before my parents split

#8

my “Yeety Stick” i would put things on it and just fookin hail mary watever the item is on the stick

#9

A little stuffed cat 😺 I still have it to this day

#10

I was really into ty animals with their tags. I had one named Peanut and it was an elephant and I don’t know where Peanut went

#11

Hmmmm I would say my dinosaurs but I do have my stuffed animals, my Barbies, my monster high dolls, and many other awesome toys!

#12

Horse, I still have all my Breyer and Grand Champions. And K’nex, still have those too.

#13

Chairs. You can climb onto anything with those

#14

My plush racoon! Called him “Waschbäri”, german for “Racooni”. 😂 Still have him, he was/is my best friend.

#15

My grandma made me a Winnie the Pooh bear when I was born. It went everywhere with me until I was about 4. Then he stayed home guarding my bed. I have him on my shelf Bc he has no fur left and no nose, half a mouth but he still has his eyes.

#16

My dolly. I took her everywhere, and she got so dirty that my parents put her in the washer only to break her squeaker. She tore a lot over time, so we kept giving her “surgery” and eventually had to stitch on a full body suit just to keep her in tact, got her socks from the infants department. I still have her, and she sits on a shelf amongst my other stuffies for when I get sad.

#17

legos. i was OBSESSED

#18

A Dam Thing from the 60s.
It’s not a Troll! It’s not a Gonk!
And I still have it 😃

#19

My original Nintendo. I got it as a gift while visiting and I tried to take it back on the airplane (pre-9/11) and all the young baggage handlers had to open it up and look at it because of the toy gun. Honestly I think they just wanted to get their first look at one. But when I finally got it home I played it so often my parents complained the super Mario Brothers theme song was stuck in their heads all the time. I have always been an introvert and besides reading (which I love too) it was one of the first activities I could do myself. Gamer forever afterwards!

#20

This one is easy. I had a slinky dog. He was always one a leash right behind me and then one night I put him in bed with me. He was never the same after that thanks to that kink.

#21

I love drawing. So I had 4 sketchbooks and 3 notebooks. I still have them full with my childhood art.

#22

Dungeons & Dragons, and Traveller, role playing games from the mid 1970s. Hours of imagination and fun and ESCAPE from a nightmare childhood. Best thing going before video game systems, home computers, and the internet.

