30 Dishes People Should Stop Ordering As Revealed By Fast Food Workers Online

Food quality standards exist for a reason. Not only because you could get really, really sick if you ingest something a sleazy restaurant owner deems edible but it’s actually way past the expiration date, but also because it’s kinda gross. There are more reasons, but you get the point.
Well, whether a restaurant is trying to maximize profits by balancing on the fence between fresh and not-so-fresh food, or it’s straight up company policy to use expired food or to price-gouge its patrons or it’s super unhealthy because the client won’t notice, trying to hide it is nearly impossible because the staff knows, and if they know, everyone else might too.
And now they do, as people on Reddit have been discussing food items that people should absolutely stop ordering from their restaurants because reasons, man.
Scroll your way down to read through the best answers, and while you’re down there, vote and comment on the submissions you enjoyed the most.
More Info: Reddit
#1
Customer: I’ll have a .
Me: I have no idea what that is.
Customer: It’s on your secret menu.
Me: We don’t have a secret menu.
Customer: But I read online that you have a secret menu.
Me: Don’t believe everything you read on the internet
Image source: DisastrousContact, Paul Wilkinson
#2
Worked for 8 years at In-n-Out…
If this thread is wanting to expose gross stuff: Nothing. I swear, the quality standard that they have, which became my standard, was nuts. Food quality, cleaning routines, regular inspections. It makes it hard for me to eat anywhere else. 8 years of a free burger every day worked and I still crave them.
But if you want to slow the growth of your gut, cut the shakes. They’re real ice cream mix, not a typical watered down shake mix. I actually prefer the watered down taste of a McDonalds or Wendy’s shake, but an In-n-Out shake is like eating liquid Ice Cream. You’re already getting a burger and fries… skip dessert this time.
Image source: jhairehmyah, Mike Carter
#3
When you order a pizza, look for the specials.
On Pizza Hut’s website, you could order a large pizza with two toppings for $18. But if you go to the “Deals” tab, that same pizza could be had for $8.
They won’t apply the discounts for you automatically. Sometimes you gotta look for them.
Image source: BabycakesJunior, Martin Lewison
#4
I worked in a local coffee and donut shop and nobody ever cleaned the soda machines. They were so gross the first time I cleaned them. I asked if anyone knew how to do it and nobody knew, nobody had ever done it
lots of people are wondering why there is soda. Because I live in a highly mormon populated area and they can’t drink coffee. And apparently a lot of people like Mountain Dew with their apple fritters. And apparently Mormons can drink Mountain Dew??
Image source: kikiorangutan, Brett Levin
#5
Don’t get decaf coffee at Burger King. Maybe this was just the one I worked at, but we didn’t actually brew any decaf. Whenever someone ordered it, my manager would just have me water down the regular coffee
Image source: halnation, consigliere ivan
#6
I worked in several Tim Hortons as a teenager.. The Ice Capp machine never gets cleaned. Never ever.
One of the girls I worked with went into anaphylaxis after making herself an Ice Capp at the end of her shift. She had a severe penicillin allergy.
This was approx. 16yrs ago in a few locations around Southern Ontario. Obviously YMMV depending on when and where you worked, but my experience was that they never got cleaned.
Image source: interrobangin_, Calgary Reviews
#7
Dominos worker here. Nothing gross really that we do, but for the love of god stop ordering our bread twists. (Unless you want the cinnamon ones). You can order the Parmesan bread bites. It’s the same amount of dough in total for like 3 bucks cheaper.
Image source: feelikekobe, Scott Veg
#8
Worked at Krispy Kreme for 2 years.
Just so you know, the doughnuts are absolutely fresh- brought in twice a day.
Don’t order any of the Coffee Bean drinks, though- they never ever change the ice chest.
Doughnuts are most fresh at 6 am and 3 pm; least fresh at 2pm & 10pm
Image source: borednangsty, Rachel Bush
#9
Not fast food per se but if it’s at Applebee’s it’s been microwaved.
Image source: afihavok, pointnshoot
#10
Used to work at Panda Express, no real complaints about the ingredients and food prep, but don’t buy any shrimp entrees if you actually want to a full meal. They purposely use a smaller serving spoon to make it appear you’re getting a lot of food. I believe it was 6 shrimps per serving max was the the policy.
Image source: noodlez5120, ajay_suresh
#11
Raisin canes-
Yes everything is made to order. Yes they had insane cleaning standards. Believe me my a** was there cleaning the store till 5 in the morning after 3rd shift.
My go to is box no slaw extra toast. Slaw is good but the toast is where it’s at.
Image source: PaperyWhistle, Shoshanah
#12
Waffle House cook:
If we are talking health reasons… everything. There is nothing remotely healthy on the menu.
Otherwise I say grits because they can sit for hours and managers will try to keep them looking fresh even though they cost next to nothing to buy.
Image source: TCSongun, Steven Miller
#13
Used to work as a server at outback.
The bloomin onion costs around 70 cents to make and they sell it for like 8 bucks
Image source: TheSilverPotato, Hideyuki KAMON
#14
The North Atlantic cod fillet from Culvers, it’s not from the North Atlantic, it’s from those s***ty Vietnam fish farm waters
Image source: [deleted], emilee rader
#15
Long John Silvers, 2006, baked cod on a bed of rice. We would microwave it in a paper dish.
Image source: [deleted], jeremiah.andrick
#16
If you order any of the all day breakfast items at McDonalds after around 1:00, it will most likely be a few hours old.
Image source: MonsterNinja8, inazakira
#17
I worked at Starbucks. Nobody who values their health should order a white mocha anything. That white mocha shit is absurdly unhealthy and disgusting to work with.
Image source: majortom12, Ambernectar 13
#18
Jack in the Box. I don’t know why anyone orders the bacon cheddar potato wedges. It’s fake cheese with fake bacon on fried potatoes. I’m trying to remember the ingredient list on the cheese but I distinctly recall nowhere on the packaging did it say it contained dairy. It also smells like feet.
Image source: SwordWife, Willis Lam
#19
Worked at an AMC theater for 2 years. Do not buy the coffee unless it’s early morning when we first open. Otherwise you’re gonna drink coffee that’s been sitting out for a solid 5 hours, at least.
Image source: cleversystem, Shane Adams
#20
I used to work at Papa Johns.
Everything.
But in particular the f**king garlic knots. Full of f**king salt and dripping with faux butter.
Image source: -Poison_Ivy-, Michael Saechang
#21
Worked at “blue headgehog drive in”. Stop ordering food. No glove or hand washing policy for anyone. Pretty sure I’m the only one who ever did.
Image source: tboneotter, USDAgov
#22
Arby’s
If you order the secret menu item that shall not be named, not only are you Satan but you are also eating a nasty a** sandwich.
Image source: LazyStormie, Mike Mozart
#23
Burgers from Sheetz are microwaved. The grill marks are fake. Bacon is microwaved too.
Also, don’t drink the f**king Peanut Butter shakes. One particular peanut butter shake has nearly 2,000 calories in it.
Image source: Charbarzz, Peter Stetson
#24
Not technically fast food but don’t order room service at small hotels. You’re getting charged really high prices for pre-prepared, often times frozen food that is heated up in what is basically a toaster oven.
Cold cut sandwiches are the only real exception. BLT your brains out but don’t order the burger.
Image source: Shunejii, David Shane
#25
Tropical Smoothie Cafe- All of the smoothies, except the detox ones, have SO much sugar in them. You’re not being healthy by going there.
The sugar isn’t just from the fruit. Sugar is added to most smoothies, and they claim it’s good because it’s turbinado. Also: fruit is healthy.
Image source: [deleted], Kzoo Cowboy
#26
Sbarro, and while it’s all pretty “meh” food for the price, I have to say the spaghetti is probably the worst value. Not because it’s particularly bad, but it’s just bulk buy spaghetti, too much salt, and some oil for almost as much as any of the other, actually complicated pastas.
Image source: Timothyre99, Renzelle Mae Abasolo
#27
Don’t order crab from a Planet Sub in the midwest. This seems like common sense but there is alwats that guy
Image source: Lorde_Farquad, internets_dairy
#28
I work at Taco Bell.
Y’all need to stop ordering the rolled chicken tacos. I’m begging you. I’ve tried them, without sauce, and they are 100% flavorless. The flavor comes from whatever shorty side sauce you order.
I can’t believe these are limited time offer. They’re garbage, everyone I work with agrees but they’re so overwhelmingly popular for some reason
Image source: praedeth, bob walker
#29
Sonic – small sonic blasts. They break the cup every time
Image source: jackson9921, Shoshanah
#30
I swear to god if one person says a McChicken I will jump out my bedroom window.
Image source: kfruityattacky, Yun Huang Yong
Follow Us