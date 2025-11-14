My 16 Illustrations To Reflect On Our Lives During The COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, and perhaps this is an opportune moment to reflect on our lives. Quarantine, lockdown, social distancing, work from home are the new normal in 2020, and this pandemic taught us, humans, so many lessons.
From frontline heroes to ignorant people, true love to dark humor, social changes to self-reflection—here are my 17 illustrations in various styles about this unimaginable crisis. Thank you for reading and stay safe.
#1 Lockdown Time
#2 When The World Stops
#3 Modern Age Warrior
#4 Humans
#5 Don’t Lose Hope Because Better Days Will Come
#6 Buddies
#7 Belly Curve
#8 Love In The Time Of COVID-19
#9 Take Me, Please
#10 Stay Strong
#11 Spread Facts Not Fear
#12 What’s On The Mind
#13 Together We Can Do It
#14 Stay Home
#15 The Economy
#16 Lockdown Mood
