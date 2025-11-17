87 Horror Movie Quotes And Lines That Horror Enthusiasts Know By Heart

Here at Bored Panda, we’re not just fans of adorable animals and heartwarming stories — some of us also have a dark side that relishes the macabre dimension of everything horror. In a matter of a couple more paragraphs, we’ll be ready to turn off the lights, grab some popcorn (to throw at the screen in terror, of course), and dive into the gruesome world of horror movies. But don’t worry; we’ll hold your hand, figuratively speaking, through this spooky journey as we reminisce on some of the most memorable and creepy quotes that have left their mark on the genre!
Spanning from Rosemary’s Baby to Psycho, these cinematic nightmares delivered some iconic moments in movie history and, along with them, a vast and delightful list of horror movie quotes. As naturally as breathing, these famous horror lines have become staples in the hearts of fans and casual viewers alike.
Finally ready for a trip down memory lane where the screams are deafening, the shadows are menacing, and the monsters lurk just beyond the edge of your vision? Then let’s take a look at the best horror movie quotes that have made us shout, laugh, and shiver in fright. From cult horror lines that are part of our pop culture lexicon to legendary horror movie scenes that have been parodied and imitated, this collection is bound to bring back memories and perhaps even inspire you to revisit some classic horror gems.
Before we go, let us remind you that the order of the list is entirely up to you, lovely Pandas. So start upvoting and change the order of the list by putting your favorite horror quote up top!
#1
“I do wish we could chat longer, but I’m having an old friend for dinner.” — Dr. Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs
Image source: amazon.com
#2
“I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.” – Dr. Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs
Image source: amazon.com
#3
“I see dead people.” – Cole Sears, The Sixth Sense
Image source: amazon.com
#4 5
“Here’s Johnny!” – Jack Torrance, The Shining
Image source: amazon.com
#5
“One, two, Freddy’s coming for you…” – A Nightmare on Elm Street
Image source: amazon.com
#6
“You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” – Martin Brody, Jaws
Image source: amazon.com
#7
“They’re here…” – Carol Anne Freeling, Poltergeist
Image source: amazon.com
#8
“You’ll float down here. We all float down here. Yes, we do! – Pennywise, It
Image source: amazon.com
#9
“We all go a little mad sometimes. Haven’t you?” – Norman Bates, Psycho
Image source: amazon.com
#10
“The power of Christ compels you!” – Father Merrin, The Exorcist
Image source: amazon.com
#11
“Movies don’t create psychos; movies make psychos more creative.” – Billy, Scream
Image source: amazon.com
#12
“Come and play with us, Danny. Forever… and ever… and ever.” – Grady Sisters, The Shinning
Image source: amazon.com
#13
“I’m your number one fan.” – Annie Wilkes, Misery
Image source: amazon.com
#14
“We’ve traced the call…it’s coming from inside the house.” – When a Stranger Calls
Image source: amazon.com
#15
“I’m not gonna hurt you. I’m just gonna bash your brains in.” – Jack Torrance, The Shining
Image source: amazon.com
#16
“What’s your favorite scary movie?” – Ghostface, Scream
Image source: amazon.com
#17
“The most important rule, the rule you can never forget, no matter how much he cries, no matter how much he begs, never feed him after midnight.” – Chinese Boy, Gremlins
Image source: amazon.com
#18
“There’ll be food and drink and ghosts… and perhaps even a few murders. You’re all invited.” – Frederick Loren, House on Haunted Hill
Image source: amazon.com
#19
“It’s alive! It’s alive!” – Dr. Frankenstein, Frankenstein
Image source: amazon.com
#20
“They’re coming for you, Barbara.” – Johny, Night of the Living Dead
Image source: amazon.com
#21
“I’ve seen enough horror movies to know that any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly.” – Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Image source: amazon.com
#22
“There are certain rules that one must abide by in order to successfully survive a horror movie. For instance, number one: you can never have sex. Big no no! Sex equals death, okay? No. 2: you can never drink or do drugs. The sin factor! It’s a sin. It’s an extension of No. 1. And No. 3: never, ever, ever under any circumstances say, “I’ll be right back.” Because you won’t be back.” — Randy, Scream
Image source: amazon.com
#23
“You’ve got red on you.” — Shaun of the Dead
Image source: amazon.com
#24
“Whatever you do, don’t fall asleep.” – Nancy Thompson, A Nightmare On Elm Street
Image source: amazon.com
#25
“In death there are no accidents, no coincidences, no mishaps, and no escapes.” — Bludworth, Final Destination
Image source: amazon.com
#26
“Your wife has such a beautiful neck…” – Graf Orlok, Nosferatu
Image source: amazon.com
#27
“No tears, please. It’s a waste of good suffering.” – Lead Cenobite, Hellraiser
Image source: amazon.com
#28
“A boy’s best friend is his mother.” – Norman Bates, Psycho
Image source: amazon.com
#29
“They say there’s enough religion in the world to make men hate each other, but not enough to make them love.” — Louis Cyphre, Angel Heart
Image source: amazon.com
#30
“Trust is a tough thing to come by these days.” – R.J. MacReady, The Thing
Image source: amazon.com
#31
“You’re talking about him as if he were a human being. That part of him died years ago.” – Dr. Loomis, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Image source: amazon.com
#32
“My family’s always been in meat.” – Hitchhiker, Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Image source: amazon.com
#33
“What an excellent day for an exorcism.” – Demon, The Exorcist
Image source: amazon.com
#34
“I think my mask of sanity is about to slip.” — Patrick Bateman, American Psycho
Image source: amazon.com
#35
“I’m your friend to the end.” – Charles Lee Ray, Child’s Play
Image source: amazon.com
#36
“I’m scared to close my eyes, I’m scared to open them… We’re gonna die out here.” – Heather Donahue, The Blair Witch Project
Image source: amazon.com
#37
“I Never Drink… Wine.” – Count Dracula, Dracula
Image source: amazon.com
#38
“Villainy wears many masks, none so dangerous as the mask of virtue.” — Ichabod Crane, Sleepy Hollow
Image source: amazon.com
#39
“It has nothing to do with Satan, Mama. It’s me. Me.” – Carrie, Carrie
Image source: amazon.com
#40
“We belong dead.” – The Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein
Image source: amazon.com
#41
“My dad would have voted for Obama a third time if he could’ve. Like, the love is so real.” — Rose Armitage, Get Out
Image source: amazon.com
#42
“When there’s no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Earth.” – Peter, Dawn of the Dead
Image source: amazon.com
#43
“It was beauty that killed the beast.” – Carl Denham, King Kong
Image source: amazon.com
#44
“Sometimes it’s better to keep the genie in the bottle.” — Ed Warren, The Conjuring
Image source: amazon.com
#45
“Beware the moon, David.” – Jack Goodman, An American Werewolf in London
Image source: amazon.com
#46
“Hello, Amanda. You don’t know me, but I know you. I want to play a game. The device you are wearing is hooked into your upper and lower jaw. When the timer in the back goes off, your mouth will be permanently ripped open. Think of it like a reverse bear trap. – Jigsaw, Saw
Image source: amazon.com
#47
“Keep the fire hot.” – Omi, Krampus
Image source: amazon.com
#48
“Do I look like someone who cares what God thinks?” — Pinhead, Hellraiser: Bloodline
Image source: amazon.com
#49
“Boy, the next word that comes out of your mouth better be some brilliant f**kin Mark Twain sh*t. ‘Cause it’s definitely getting chiseled on your tombstone.” — Otis B, The Devil’s Rejects
Image source: amazon.com
#50
“Death of a loved one can lead people to do the strangest things.” — Mrs. Mills, The Others
Image source: amazon.com
#51
“You’re my lawyer, you should know I’ve killed a lot of people.” – Patrick Bateman, American Psycho
Image source: amazon.com
#52
“Once upon a time, there was a girl and the girl had a shadow. The two were connected, tethered together.” – Red, Us
Image source: amazon.com
#53
“Gage? Come on out. I brought you something.” – Jud Crandall, Pet Sematary
Image source: amazon.com
#54
“Look, your daughter doesn’t say she’s a demon. She says she’s the devil himself. And if you’ve seen as many psychotics as I have, you’d know it’s like saying you’re Napoleon Bonaparte.” – Father Karras, The Exorcist
Image source: amazon.com
#55
“Vanity, definitely my favorite sin.” – John Milton, The Devil’s Advocate
Image source: amazon.com
#56
“Sin never dies.” – Margaret White, Carrie
Image source: amazon.com
#57
“It’s not the house that’s haunted. It’s your son.” – Elise Rainier, Insidious
Image source: amazon.com
#58
“Birds are not aggressive creatures, Miss. They bring beauty to the world.” – Mrs. Bundy, The Birds
Image source: amazon.com
#59
“Where we’re going, we won’t need eyes to see.” – Weir, Event Horizon
Image source: amazon.com
#60
“Help me. Help me be human.” – Seth Brundle, The Fly
Image source: amazon.com
#61
“I know what you did last summer.” — Benjamin Willis, Fisherman, I Know What You Did Last Summer
Image source: amazon.com
#62
“It’s like a wire inside me getting tighter and tighter.” – Rosemary Woodhouse, Rosemary’s Baby
Image source: amazon.com
#63
“Even a man who is pure at heart, and says his prayers at night, may become a wolf when the wolfsbane blooms and the autumn moon is bright.” – Sir John Talbot, The Wolf Man
Image source: amazon.com
#64
“If you had learned just a little from me, you would not beg to live. I am a rumor. It is a blessed condition, believe me. To be whispered about at street corners. To live in other people’s dreams, but not to have to be.” – The Candyman, Candyman
Image source: amazon.com
#65
“Angels to some, demons to others…” — Lead Cenobite, Hellraiser
Image source: amazon.com
#66
“Wherever you are, it’s somewhere walking straight for you.” — It Follows
Image source: amazon.com
#67
“I remember some… horrible dream about… smothering.” – Kane, Alien
Image source: amazon.com
#68
“Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?” – Black Phillip, The Witch
Image source: amazon.com
#69
“It doesn’t surprise me that there’s another woman. Of course, the fact that she’s dead gives one pause.” — Lisa, Stir of Echoes
Image source: amazon.com
#70
“It is a bad thing to borrow; it is a worse thing to beg.” — Ben Whitemoon, Creepshow 2
Image source: amazon.com
#71
“They say you can’t die in your dreams… is that true?” — Mike Enslin, 1408
Image source: amazon.com
#72
“A man only drinks like that when he’s planning to kiss a girl or kill a man. Which is it?” — Henry Sturges, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Image source: amazon.com
#73
“We are the ones who dwell within.” – Emily Rose, The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Image source: amazon.com
#74
“A ghost is an emotion bent out of shape, condemned to repeat itself, time and time again until it rights the wrong that was done.” – Louise, Mama
Image source: amazon.com
#75
“We’re born, we age, we die. The reverse never happens. None of this is true! Say goodbye to classical reality, because our logic collapses on the subatomic level…into ghosts and shadows.” – Prof. Howard Birack, Prince of Darkness
Image source: amazon.com
#76
“Then bring a knife to school. If they take it off you and beat you up, you go around their houses at night and burn them down with their families inside. What’s the worst they can do?” – David, The Guest
Image source: amazon.com
#77
“Do sit down, Sergeant. Shocks are so much better absorbed with the knees bent.” – Lord Summerisle, The Wicker Man
Image source: amazon.com
#78
“Even Hell has its heroes, señor.” — Ceniza, The Ninth Gate
Image source: amazon.com
#79
“You’ll never get credit for my research. Who’s going to believe a talking head? Get a job in a sideshow.” — Herbert West, Re-Animator
Image source: amazon.com
#80
“I believe death should be repulsive, so we don’t grow too fond of it.” – Alistair, Feardotcom
Image source: amazon.com
#81
“Save your breath for screaming.” — The Gasp, Hellraiser
Image source: amazon.com
#82
“Never look back. The past is a wilderness of horrors.” – Sir John Talbot, The Wolfman
Image source: amazon.com
#83
“If you had learned just a little from me, you would not beg to live.” – The Candyman, Candyman
Image source: amazon.com
#84
“You know, there are two kinds of evil. There’s the evil that exists as an external force that threatens the well-being of the tribe. Survival depends on understanding and awareness and fear of physical threat to our daily lives. The other kind of evil lives inside of us. Like a sickness or an infection. It’s more dangerous because we may not know we’re infected.” — Laurie Strode, Halloween Ends
Image source: amazon.com
#85
“You look great! It’s that haircut that looks awful.” — Guy Woodhouse, Rosemary’s Baby
Image source: amazon.com
#86
“I hope they keep hell hot for you.” — Lenora Castonmeyer, Creepshow
Image source: amazon.com
#87
“If you wish to see strange things, I have the power to show them to you.” – Oliver Haddo, The Magician
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us