“Is It ‘Embarrassed’ Or ‘Embaressed’?”: Score Above 21/28 In This Spelling Quiz To Avoid It

by

Welcome to Part 2 of the Ultimate Spelling Challenge! 🗣️

Over the next 28 questions, you won’t just spot misspellings…You’ll dive into grammar, synonyms, tricky plurals, contractions, and more.

From identifying verbs and subjects to choosing the correct spelling and punctuation, every question is designed to push your grammar skills to the test.

Remember, only the sharpest minds will nail every answer. The question: Are you one of them? Prove it in the next 28 questions 🧠✍️.

In case you’ve missed Part 1, check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Is It ‘Embarrassed’ Or ‘Embaressed’?”: Score Above 21/28 In This Spelling Quiz To Avoid It

Image credits: Jay-r Alvarez

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
35 Close-Up Photographs Of Wild Animals In Their Natural Environments By Konsta Punkka
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
10 Times Liev Schreiber Portrayed A Real-Life Person in Film & Television
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2025
49 Game Of Thrones Actors Who Looked So Different In Their Youth, Some Of Them Are Barely Recognizable
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why the Show Outdaughtered Could Be Bad for Television
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2019
“Suddenly Looks Like Caitlyn Jenner”: Taylor Swift’s Look Amid Album Release Draws Wild Reactions
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
255 Unbelievable Before & After Transformation Pics That Show If They Could Do It, So Can You
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025