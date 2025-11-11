Photographer Travels Through Time By Inserting Herself Into Her Childhood Photos

London-based Japanese photographer Chino Otsuka has taken a unique approach to exploring her own past. In her “Imagine Finding Me” series, she time travels by inserting her current self into her childhood self, envisioning what it might be like to meet herself as a child.
The insertions are executed very well, making the childhood memories’ series even warmer and easier to believe. Her digital photo manipulations take account of shadows, lighting, and even for the grainier quality of the old photos. “The photo editing process becomes a tool, almost like a time machine, as I’m embarking on the journey to where I once belonged and at the same time becoming a tourist in my own history,” said the photographer.
Otsuka also said that the choice of transitional spaces, like trains, hotels or vacation spots, in her photo collages, was deliberate – “things are not quite past or present, or somewhere in between… that has reflected from my upbringing, where I’m neither here nor there, and I’m not really Japanese or English.”
Source: chino.co.uk
1982 + 2005, France
1976 + 2005, Japan
1979 + 2006, Japan
1975 + 2005, Spain
1975 + 2009, France
1981 + 2006, Japan
1985 + 2006, UK
1982 + 2006, Japan
1985 + 2005, China
1984 + 2005, France
1977 + 2009, France
1980 + 2009, Japan
