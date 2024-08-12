Alien Romulus Hits Theaters Soon — Here’s How to Stream the Entire Franchise

The Alien franchise is back with its latest installment, Alien: Romulus, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Set to hit theaters on August 16, 2024, this film is directed by Fede Álvarez, renowned for his work on Evil Dead. He steps into a role long held by Ridley Scott, who directed the last entry into the franchise, Alien: Covenant.
Early Reactions and Critical Acclaim
Fans who caught early screenings are raving about it, some even calling it the best addition since James Cameron’s 1986 sequel. Álvarez’s take promises to stay true to the original elements that made the series iconic. In his own words,
The way this movie works is if you haven’t seen any of them, you’ll have a blast. And if you haven’t seen any of them, I’m actually jealous of you… you’re in for a ride.
An Engrossing Marketing Push
The marketing strategy for Alien: Romulus has been effectively creepy and engaging. At the recent D23 screening, fans were treated to a surprise when a parasite appeared to burst from a man’s chest—a clear nod to one of the franchise’s most memorable scenes. Fans responded enthusiastically; one commented,
People are recording and cheering instead of helping? The video has already garnered over 4.5 million views.
The Old Guard Steps Back
Ridley Scott has given his nod of approval without overshadowing Álvarez’s vision. Scott appreciates creative freedom, noting,
It’s hard work with anybody and their mother giving you advice—the last thing you want at a certain point is advice. Yet he remains confident in Alvarez’s vision, stating,
I hope Fede’s got another one up his sleeve because I think this is going to do really well. He’s got a streak of brilliance.
Where to Stream All the Alien Movies First
If you’re as excited as we are for Alien: Romulus, there’s no better way to prepare than by revisiting the entire franchise. You can stream these classic films on platforms like Disney+, which hosts most of the movies in this iconic series.
Certainly, now’s the perfect time for both new viewers and long-time fans to dive back into this chilling universe. With Fede Álvarez at the helm and Ridley Scott’s blessing, expectations are high for what’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting entries yet.
Follow Us