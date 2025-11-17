30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

“The more the merrier”, screams the home of every maximalist interior design enthusiast. Brimming with loads of different colors and patterns, it creates a beautiful mess, which is usually unlike anything you’ve seen before. No two places look the same with such an amount of design elements; and you will make sure of it by browsing today’s list.

We have gathered some of the most fascinating examples of maximalist design and decor ideas from a Facebook group dedicated to exactly that. Contrary to the popular minimalist style, it showcases how well a multitude of things can go together when styled right and has nearly 600k followers who would agree. Scroll through the colorful pictures, and check out this maximalist interior designer’s house from the 1930s for more wonderfully chaotic rooms.

Bored Panda has reached out to the founder of the ‘Maximalist Design And Decor’ Facebook group, Marrē, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts below.

#1

We finally got to putting up this wallpaper mural I got a while back. Originally it was intended for the living room but it was decided the bedroom was a better idea. Thankfully the measurements were close enough that just a little trimming was needed. Living my twin peaks fantasy

Image source: Cherri Nova

#2

I just painted my walls and I am totes feelin it! I hope you like it, too.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Gilda Houck-Markovits

#3

My favorite spot to read.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Crystallynn Price

#4

Having a little bit of a sad day and I was hoping I could share with the group and get a little love for my room as I take it apart and leave it for the last time!
This is a room from my photo and film studio outside of Boston that Ive let my maximalist side go wild with. I’ve rented it out for boudoir shoots, music videos, fashion and branding shoots, and there was even a documentary and two short films made here. I call it “The Rose Room” and the painting, mantle, and green velvet sofas are all in honor of my grandmother, who had similar items and was a true maximalist baddie.
My studio building was purchased by developers and soon will be turned into apartments so I am
being pushed oyt. Today and I am packing it all up and saying goodbye to this Rose Room for the last time.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Natasha Nicolaou

#5

Found this little gem yesterday! It’s comfy and you can dry your perm!!

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Wendy Nargiz

#6

The living room is coming together.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Adam Sattley

#7

Thank you to whoever painted their wall like this before I did!! It’s such a fun idea!! Here’s my dining room.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Whitney Richard

#8

Someone posted this bathroom makeover and I love it

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Nicole Holt Spencer

#9

My newly remodeled laundry room. I painted the washer and dryer.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Mary Mildred

#10

Just wanted to share our kitchen just because it’s awesome

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Emmą Mąřtin

#11

I am so excited to have finally finished my office and art studio revamp. I spend a majority of my time here (I work remotely) and desperately needed an update for my spirits and to be more efficient. I’m in love with how it turned out! Done on a budget as always.
I’ll use a vinyl remnant on the floor if I am in a paint session. This room is right off my entry and I want to make sure it looks welcoming/ nice. I wish I had a separate studio where I can get messy and not worry about the floor, etc. – maybe one day

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Amy Cobuluis

#12

My cow bathroom. It’s my favorite room in the house

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Steph Meyer

#13

I think I got a great deal on these 4 beautiful dining chairs today from an estate sale.they weigh a ton, really well made and in mint condition. Only paid 100.00 for all 4 and the best part is, they match our other pieces of furniture.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Maryanne Boynton

#14

I always want to display family pictures but don’t like the generic tile frames. Finally found a good solution.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Aleah Sparks

#15

I started my first mural. Of course I couldn’t start small. It’s not done but I’m so excited I couldn’t wait to share.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Christina Marie Quinones

#16

I’m a Plant Maximalist

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Valerie Perez

#17

This beauty was a curb pick today. At more than 2 feet tall and wide, way too big for our house but I am obsessed. Thinking about deconstructing and using parts to make a smaller chandelier and wall sconces. I ran this image through Google Lens but nothing came up. Would it be sacrilegious to break this apart?

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Terri Hansen

#18

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Maytee C Vazquez-Clarke

#19

Asking for only good to enter and remain

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Ashley Dawn Glenn

#20

Got the perfect rug today…

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Cherry Black

#21

Found this at an estate sale… isn’t it beautiful?

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Cari Eckert

#22

Guyyyssss I found them!!!!!! 100$ on FB marketplace. I’m so happy I’m crying! I’M IN LOVE

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Anik M K Marion

#23

My poor husband can’t build enough built-ins to keep up with my “stuff” 

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Jennifer Santmyer

#24

This is Dolly…. I’m in Nashville so everyone seems to love the country cowhide vibe… but I’d love to branch out into more artsy pieces. Anyone else in here refurbish?? 

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Jordan Wilson

#25

One of my favourite rooms in my house.
We don’t really sit in the dining room anymore since it’s just two of us and our cats have a safe space behind the table and chairs that the dog can’t get to so we use that space to have their food and water and their toys
It’s also the sunniest spot in the house and where all of our plants thrive!
We are wanting to paint the teal wall as we have had it like that for a few years and I personally hate teal although it looks great on this wall

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Megs Kate

#26

I bought this 1960s house a couple years ago, it had been abandoned by hoarders who left it full of trash. Nearly everything I furnished it with was thrifted with the exception of the occasional estate sale or Facebook marketplace find.
I’m an antique dealer and collector of all things retro and vintage so I’m always acquiring new items that keep things changing as new pieces come and go. I love to play with colors so all lights are smart bulbs so I can change up the color scheme.
I don’t have a large amount of before photos but I’ve included some of those at the end to show how the house started versus some of the transformation that has taken place over the past couple years.

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: David Stephenson

#27

Still have a lot of detail work to do, the trim, the new front door, the rest of living space…

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Kim Matthews

#28

I need to hose everything down with soapy water, but my favorite spot – The Upper Deck (off my bedroom)

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Shannon Erickson

#29

Home office

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Nick Saidno

#30

My daughter has decided that she wanted her Paris themed (beautifully designed btw) decor out & anything Hello Kitty & Pusheen in.
I’m secretly sooo into the Hello Kitty decor but I can’t let on too much. Once she senses my excitement, she feasts on it- she’s got me!! I can easily be swayed into buying anything. Tho I did just drop $200 on my 8yr old child’s HK bed sheets. Just Sheets!!! Damn Pottery Barn!! I won’t even do that for my own bed!
Anyone else Hello Kitty Fans?!

30 Examples Of Maximalist Design Done Right, As Shared On This Facebook Group

Image source: Amie B Chansler

