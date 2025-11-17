50 Of The Most Hilarious Parenting Tweets This Month

Moms and dads are superheroes. That doesn’t mean they’re incapable of burning a grilled cheese, crying or accidentally letting their kids go to school wearing their clothes inside out. That just means that no matter how challenging it is to balance everything, they somehow do. And what’s even more incredible is that many of them manage to maintain a great sense of humor along the way too.

If you’re a parent who feels guilty about not waking up at the crack of dawn every day to prepare pancakes, bacon and eggs for your little ones, first of all, don’t. And second of all, you’re not alone! We’re back with a new edition of the most hilarious parenting tweets of the month down below. So enjoy scrolling through while you hide in the bathroom from your toddler, and keep reading to find a conversation with CJ Kelsey, aka That Mom Tho!

#1

Image source: clhubes

#2

Image source: IHideFromMyKids

#3

Image source: emilykmay

#4

Image source: DocLarus

#5

Image source: thedad

#6

Image source: KatieDeal99

#7

Image source: mom_tho

#8

Image source: Dad_At_Law

#9

Image source: ambernoelle

#10

Image source: IHideFromMyKids

#11

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#12

Image source: thedad

#13

Image source: deloisivete

#14

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#15

Image source: Chhapiness

#16

Image source: MediocreMamaa

#17

Image source: deloisivete

#18

Image source: daddygofish

#19

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#20

Image source: reallifemommy3

#21

Image source: oneawkwardmom

#22

Image source: deloisivete

#23

Image source: kindminds_

#24

Image source: thedad

#25

Image source: oneawkwardmom

#26

Image source: reallifemommy3

#27

Image source: copymama

#28

Image source: jordanbseltzer

#29

Image source: simoncholland

#30

Image source: copymama

#31

Image source: laurawritesit

#32

Image source: itssherifield

#33

Image source: KatieDeal99

#34

Image source: notmythirdrodeo

#35

Image source: clhubes

#36

Image source: IHideFromMyKids

#37

Image source: daddygofish

#38

Image source: simoncholland

#39

Image source: dadmann_walking

#40

Image source: itssherifield

#41

Image source: milifeasdad

#42

Image source: missmulrooney

#43

Image source: copymama

#44

Image source: MChalasani

#45

Image source: BunAndLeggings

#46

Image source: Chhapiness

#47

Image source: itssherifield

#48

Image source: Komaniecki_R

#49

Image source: MegStEspirit

#50

Image source: notmythirdrodeo

