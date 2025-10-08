Hey Pandas, When Did Your Gut Say “Leave,” And What Did You Avoid?

Sometimes our gut just knows when something isn’t right. Maybe it’s a sudden urge to walk away or a feeling that something’s off. Tell us about a time your instincts told you to leave—and what you later realized you escaped.
#1
one time I was taking a walk, when my brain said LEAVE NOW!
the next day a body was found where I was about to walk, the killer was caught on that same road, at around the time I was there
#2
One time in elementary school, I had to use the restroom. The way our school was built, the 1st grade hall, 2nd grade hall, and so on were all little loops with two entrances, and for some reason, when I stepped into the bathroom, I had the urge to use the bathroom by the other loop entrance. It turns out one of the substitute teachers (male) was in the girls restroom I was about to go into, hiding in one of the stalls.
#3
Not “leave”, but rather “don’t go”.
Exactly 10 years ago, Halloween night. We were planning to attend a rock concert in a night club. The band was awesome (they were launching their new album, so everyone was excited), the club was well known for such events, the concert had been advertised months before.
And yet, the day of the concert I felt uneasy and worried, with no specific reason. Eventually, I told the others I wasn’t going. Another girl from the group called off.
Later that night, during the concert, a firework started a fire that spread in a matter of seconds, engulfing the foam-covered ceiling. About 300 people were trapped inside; they trampled in panic to the only exit available, or collapsed under the toxic smoke.
When a second door was finally opened, the oxygen from the outside revived the fire, making even more victims (the back-draft effect). More than 100 victims had severe burns and respiratory issues; total death toll rose to 64, including 4 (out of 5) of the band members.
At the time of the tragedy, I was already asleep. Next morning, my phone had countless missed calls and text messages. Our friends had managed to get out in time, with minor burns and severe psychical trauma. Had I been there, as initially planned, I’m not sure I would have survived.
As a bitter irony, one of the songs of the band was called “The Day We Die”. 😢
#4
Halloween a few years back. I was out trick or treating with a couple friends.
At the end of the night, we met up with another group. Everyone wanted to go into the woods.
It didn’t feel right to me, so I said that I didn’t want my costume to tear, and left.
A few hours later, news spread that a kid overdosed in the woods.
It was a kid from the other group. They were all doing d***s in there.
#5
Was at a 4th of July party with a girlfriend. Noticed two guys across the yard started arguing with each other and kept getting louder and louder. Turned to my girlfriend and said “lets walk around the block”. By the time we got back around the cops were there arresting the two for getting into a very bloody and brutal fight.
#6
My gut told me to leave when my ex hit me — but I didn’t.
I kept hoping things would change.
I finally listened when he smashed my computer on the floor.
That was the moment I realized it would never get better.
