Hey Pandas, As Someone From The US, Do You Have A Question For The Rest Of The World? (Closed)

Please be respectful of everyone. Thank you!
#1
As a US citizen…
How safe is the LGBTQIA2S+ people where you are?
What is your favorite delicacy where you are? What about the U.S. Food?
#2
When traveling abroad on vacation etc, as US Citizens, are we as rude and uncultured as it seems. When traveling to Mexico beaches, ports etc I have seen a lot people who are rude to the local population and their language.
#3
What is the most beautiful thing/place in your country, and if you could travel to the US, what would YOU most like to see?
#4
Is there anyone here from, or who’s been to, Santa’s village? I think it’s in Lapland? I’m wondering how touristy it is and how hard it is for someone who only speaks English to get around? I’d love to go during the summer because I’m very sensitive to cold, but I’d also like to take my son. He has autism and even though we’ve had many talks about Santa is make believe, he still believes at 21yo. He writes a letter every year for Christmas.
#5
Can someone, like, oversee our next election?
#6
What is your favorite local treat? I would like to try to reproduce as many as possible.
#7
How long does a drive have to be before you consider it a long drive? For example, I’d consider less than an hour to be a short drive, between an hour and 4 hours to be a medium-length drive, 4-10 hours to be a long drive, and anything longer than 10 hours to be a very long drive.
#8
What interesting facts or myths do you have from/about the place you live in?
#9
Everyone here says it, but i’m wondering if it’s true:
Are we really that stupid and mean? Genuine question! I’m constantly hearing “Oh Americans are so stupid, they cant solve simple problems” or “Man, -any- place is nicer than AmeRIcA” so can you please tell me if its true? because i have seen a little firsthand and bp dosent help the matter lol
#10
I assume the answer is yes, but are your politicians as batsh*t insane as ours are? I need to know
#11
I’m wondering how many problems there are between different groups of people in other countries? The more “politically correct” we become as a country, the more everyone seems to despise every other person who is different from them. (I know I’m generalizing, so please don’t take offense if you’re not that way. There are lots of great people who don’t care what color your skin is or your sexual or religious preferences.) It seems when I was younger, it was about being an “American” and that meant that you could be who you are and be part of the collective too. Americans come in all shapes, sizes, colors, abilities, sexes, ages and beliefs. Any thoughts? 🙂
#12
Is there anything you like about Americans or do you think we’re all just horrible people?
#13
Do you have “Ambulance Chasers” with universal healthcare? In the US, there’s a whole industry dedicated to sueing people who cause accidents because the attorneys get 1/3 of the settlement. The settlements are huge because of medical bills.
What happens in countries where the medical costs aren’t astronomical? Are accident lawsuits still a regular part of life?
#14
What is one reason why people should visit your country?
What is one reason why people should not visit your country?
#15
How is the education compared to ours. By that I mean boring, unchallenging, lazily made compared to yours. (Mainly in what some of you guys might call primary or secondary school)
#16
My favorite sandwich with an Indiana slant is pork tenderloin
#17
How do national parks in your country compare to national parks in the US? Which is your favorite in your country? Which is your favorite US national park? (Nat’l parks are one of the few things I consistently see people praise about the US, so I’m very curious!)
#18
Is it annoying when us Americans don’t get y’all’s systems? For example, I always take a second to Google the American equivalent, or I get confused by your dates/times.
#19
In Brasil, people are often disrespectful with LGBT++++ people. There’s an explosion of far right happening here and, as in most part of the world, these right wing citizens are agressive to anything new and/or different. Including human beings.
#20
Where’s the worst spot in America and the best?
#21
Is this going to end up as one of those posts that just bash the US? Like I imagine when it gets posted it will be questions like “How great is it that you have free healthcare?” or “Why don’t your bathroom stalls have gaps?”
Or maybe you’re starting a list to bash other countries? It would be easier if you gave us one country instead of the rest of the world if you’re finally going to do a bash-someone-else article.
#22
Can I come live with y’all? I hate it here.
#23
I do have a question. Can I come and live with you guys? These people are crazy!
#24
as someone from US is Japan just as fun and awesome as it looks, tell me about it in comments
Follow Us