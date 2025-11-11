Realistic Wooden Food By Seiji Kawasaki

Meet Seiji Kawasaki – a Japanese wood carving artist who creates ultra-realistic looking food made out of wood. Shrimp, bread, fish, potato chips, croissants – he has created them all and more! But it’s not just his carving skills that make the little sculptures look so realistic, it’s his ability to paint them with such detail.
In an interview with Bored Panda Kawaski said the theme of his work is “emergence of qualia“. “I’d like to eat.” “It seems good.” – these are positive, direct and subjective feelings. The person who looks at my work feels like eating even though he knows that it is actually wood. I think that’s very interesting. I think at the same time, my work is also a fan art of food. I’m a fan of food.”, – Kawaski told Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | FB | Twitter | Website
