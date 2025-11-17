Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best And Worst Subject In School? (Closed)

Good= Physical Education and Bad= Maths.
#1
i was pretty good at every subject but at least this year, science(specifically physics and chemistry). teachers didn’t teach anything and also in comparison to other districts around my area, we are learning the subjects way too early
#2
I’m probably going to say that Computer Science is the worst subject because I hate how rude and mean the teacher is even though I like computers. She’s killing my interest in the subject. It’s hard to pick best so I’ll go with Math first, Chemistry second, Physics third and Biology fourth. I mostly prefer subjects that I’m interested in and that are taught by good teachers who aren’t too lenient but they aren’t too strict either
#3
I would have said maths was my worst subject because it was my least favourite, but the last two years of school it was pretty easy, I just went through the whole book at my own pace and ignored the rest of my class. I think it was my top mark in year 12. It pays to do the lower level if that’s all is required for you to get in the uni course you want :)
#4
Science was my best subject, my worst subject was gym class because I’m not in good shape and I hated every minute of that class.
