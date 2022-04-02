Five Reasons We Are Tuning in to Bridgerton Season Two

Good period dramas are such a guilty pleasure. It feels like the best of both worlds, we get to enjoy the past while taking advantage of present-day technology. The Netflix series, Bridgerton, has successfully satisfied our period drama cravings, as it features an extensive storyline that is all sorts of juicy. The series is based on the bestselling set of novels by Julia Quinn, which are set in Regency era London. The story followed the pursuits and escapades of the eight Bridgerton siblings, as they come of age, and are introduced to society through debutante balls and other societal functions. The series received such a warm reception during its season one run, prompting the showrunners to continue telling the stories of one Bridgerton sibling after the other. Here are five reasons why we are tuning in to season 2 of the acclaimed series:
5. A new romance to explore
Romance is such a huge part of the series, and we are in it for the swoon-worthy love stories. The second season focused on the story of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey (Crashing), who is on his own search for happily ever after. We witnessed him enter into a secret relationship with a mistress in the first season, and we’re rooting for him to finally find “the one”.
It’s also refreshing to see the story focus on a man’s perspective this time around, as the previous season followed the romantic pursuits of the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor (Snatch). Anthony’s older brother instincts were on full throttle during the first season, as he was so involved in the choices Daphne made. It would be interesting to see if anyone will get into Anthony’s way now that the attention is all on him.
4. Additional characters to fall in love with
The series thrives on its supporting characters. Each one played a vital role and added a whole lot of spice into the storyline. In the first season, we were introduced to Lady Whistledown, a mysterious newsletter columnist that supplied the town with the latest gossip. We wonder who will be the new talk of the town in the new season. Aside from the familiar faces from season 1 who reprised their roles, there are also a number of new cast members to watch out for. These include the Sharma family— Kate, portrayed by Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Edwina, portrayed by Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), and Mary, portrayed by Shelley Conn (Party Animals), who will be heavily involved in Anthony’s life.
3. Another narrative to ponder on
The first season had us questioning if love can truly change a person’s beliefs. This season, the storyline will make us ask the age-old question of head versus heart. Love can come in the most unexpected of ways, and Anthony will realize this in the realest of ways. Anthony is known to be a nobleman who has been steadfast on duty as head of the Bridgerton family. Will love make him choose love over duty for once? This is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are still so many storylines to unravel. There is something new to realize from each Bridgerton sibling’s journey, and Anthony’s is no different.
2. More eye-catching period costumes to drool over
Fashion plays a huge role in setting the mood of a show. It adds more color to a scene, and livens up interactions among characters. The costume designer of Bridgerton served us some serious period drama fashion during the first season— corsets, fitted bodices, and long coats have never looked this stylish. We can’t wait to see what else is in store for us in the new season. The addition of new faces also mean that we have more looks to observe and admire. We are really one step closer to arranging a period costume tea party while binge-watching the episodes. Elements like these are also proof on how every detail counts. The showrunners made sure to give justice to the novels, and to give life to these incredible characters with the help of eye-catching costumes.
1. A killer soundtrack to go with the entertaining turn of events
We were enamored with our favorite songs being covered by a string quartet. Similar to the show’s costume design, its soundtrack contributes greatly to the mood and setting of the series. Songs we would never imagine in a period drama were made suitable for the scenes, which in turn, elevated the whole viewing experience. From what we know, there is no slowing down the song covers in season 2. The show’s creators are not holding back, and are adding Madonna, Harry Styles, Alanis Morissette, and Miley Cyrus, to name a few, to the mix of artists who will liven up each scene and create even more unforgettable moments in the show.