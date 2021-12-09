Five Kurt Vonnegut Novels that Should be Movies

Kurt Vonnegut is often considered one of the greatest writers of his generation. Over the course of his career, he wrote more than a dozen novels and a host of other works. Some of his most famous books include Hocus Pocus and Slaughterhouse-Five. His writing style and storytelling abilities have been praised by people all over the world, and he is often credited with inspiring the work of others. While we know that some of his works have already been made into movies, there are several of his works that would do well if brought to life on the big screen. If you’re a fan of books being turned into movies, this is the perfect article for you. Here are five Kurt Vonnegut novels that should be made into movies.
1. Player Piano
Player Piano was Kurt Vonnegut’s first novel, so it’s only right that it be the first book on our list. Released in the summer of 1952, the book is set in the future where almost everything has been taken over by technology. As a result, many people’s jobs have been replaced by machines, and this has created a tense environment between the rich and the poor. Like many of Vonnegut’s other novels, Player Piano seems to have predicted the future in many ways. A movie version of Player Piano would definitely be a hit and it would be great to see how some of the details would be executed on screen.
2. Jailbird
Although Jailbird is written like a memoir, it is actually the story of a fictional character named Walter F. Starbuck who served time in prison due to his involvement in the Watergate scandal. Even though he was in a minimum-security facility, it was still a life-changing experience for Walter. The book follows Walter’s life after he is released from prison, and it finds the perfect balance between humor and harsh reality. Jailbird is a story of greed and the cruel nature of politics. As a movie, Jailbird would be the kind of film that would attract a variety of people and get all of them talking.
3. God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater
Also known as Pearls Before Swine, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater was released in 1965. The book is a satirical story about a very wealthy man named Eliot Rosewater who had previously appeared in other works by Kurt Vonnegut. After years of living in the lap of luxury, Eliot has an awakening and decides that he wants to use his money to help others as much as possible. He uses his family’s organization called the Rosewater Foundation to give out love and money to anyone who visits the office. However, Eliot’s kind gestures are threatened by a family member who plots to take his fortune by attempting to prove that Eliot is insane. Although the book may not be that well known today, it is often considered one of Vonnegut’s best works. The story includes lots of humor, but it also takes a serious look at wealth, capitalism, and the lengths people are willing to go for money. Not only would a movie provide the opportunity for the story to be shared with the world, but it would also be a very entertaining film.
4. Galápagos
Over the years, there have been countless debates over the origin of the human race and the validity of evolution. Kurt Vonnegut’s novel Galápagos takes a creative approach to these topics (and more) through the story of a group of people who ends up shipwrecked on an island after a huge economic crisis ends the world as they knew it. Not long after, a disease leaves all humans infertile with the exception of one group. Over time, the descendants of the fertile group evolve into creatures that resemble sea lions. The store is narrated by Leon Trotsky Trout who is the son of Kilgore Trout, a character who has appeared in several of Vonnegut’s books. Galápagos is a wild story that would really benefit from the visual aspect of movies.
5. The Sirens of Titan
If you’re a science fiction fan, then The Sirens of Titan would probably be right up your alley. The novel was originally released in 1959 and it centers around a wealthy man who gets the opportunity to travel to outer space. However, there’s more to the trip than what appears on the surface, and the book also involves a Martian invasion on earth. In addition to its supernatural elements, the story also focuses on morality. This novel has all of the makings of a big-screen success, and it would make for an especially good movie considering where society is today.