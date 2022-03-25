Five Celebs We’d Love To See On “Murderville” Season 2

Murderville is perhaps one of the best comedy shows to come out of Netflix this year. The concept is so entertainingly unique too. Murderville‘s premise is simple: the show, starring Will Arnet as a gritty detective trying to solve a new murder every episode, partners up with a celebrity guest. The catch? The guest isn’t given a script and is tasked with improvising their way towards solving the crime. The first season of the show saw performances from some of the funniest people in Hollywood, including Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Ken Jeong, and Annie Murphy. Hollywood superstar Sharon Stone also graces the show. A review by the Playlist praised the show, writing: Arnett is undeniably funny and the writing in the non-improvised aspects of the show can be clever enough. Keep it up and find the right people who are willing to play this TV game, and this show could really kill.” While the second season of Murderville hasn’t yet been confirmed, given the ratings and the fan base it effectively started with just a few episodes, we’re confident Murderville is coming back on Netflix. If showrunners haven’t yet finalized who they’d want to be on the second season of Murderville, we’re offering up our own list to help them book their next celebrity guests. Here are our suggestions for celebs we’d all love to see on Murderville season 2.
John Oliver
John Oliver would be an excellent celebrity guest on Murderville season 2. Conan O’Brien’s guesting on the show was widely acclaimed, so getting another late-night talk show host might excite fans even more. And who better to follow O’Brien’s footsteps than John Oliver, the multi-Emmy-awarded host of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Prior to taking on hosting duties, however, John Oliver has joined a few shows as an actor, which should make guesting on Murderville a breeze for the British comedian. Oliver previously had a recurring role in Community as psychology professor Ian Duncan, a show in which he was almost cast as a regular. He however declined to become a part of the main cast because of his work on another highly popular show, The Daily Show. He’s also worked on Gravity Falls, Rick and Morty, People Like Us, My Hero, Bob’s Burgers, and Big Mouth.
Bowen Yang
Another performer we would love to see on Murderville is Bowen Yang. The Saturday Night Live performer broke the internet with his Titanic iceberg sketch, making him one of the most celebrated SNL cast members in recent years. Aside from SNL, Yang is also a podcaster, hosting Las Culturistas, a comedy pop-culture podcast. Yang has worked on Fire Island, Bros, The Lost City, Cicada, and Isn’t It Romantic. On TV, he’s appeared in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5Eva, and The Other Two. Just imagine Bowen Yang’s improv prowess and you’d be sure he’d kill it as a guest celebrity on Murderville season 2.
Terry Crews
Marshawn Lynch’s huge success on Murderville made us consider Terry Crews for season 2 of Murderville. An ex-NFL player who’s carved a name for himself as an entertainer, Crews has a lengthier experience in acting than Lynch (who was, by the way, the best guest celebrity on the first season). Crews should then make for a hilariously entertaining celebrity guest on Murderville. A natural entertainer, Terry Crews starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, and Andre Braugher. Aside from acting, Crews also hosts America’s Got Talent. Terry Crews, almost fresh out of his stint from the NFL, gained international fame for his amazing performance in White Chicks, where he lip-synced to Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles. Unknown to many, Terry Crews also hands out some of the most inspiring celebrity advice out there, which should make for some interesting scenes on Murderville. In an interview with CNBC, when asked what best advice he can give to people, Terry Crews said: “My best advice is that you are already enough. Now knowing that, go get it. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody. You don’t have to compete. You don’t have to fight. Just be creative. But go now, do it now. Do not hesitate. And work on your endurance, work on the fact that you need to do it faster, better. And do it all day without being tired. But also know that you are enough.”
Kate McKinnon
While it’s risky casting another SNL performer to guest on Murderville, Kate McKinnon is simply too good not to consider. The SNL performer is a master of improv and impersonation, the combination of which could make one of the best episodes of Murderville yet. Kate McKinnon has impersonated a diverse set of figures on SNL, from whistleblower Julian Assange, to pop superstar Justin Bieber, to famous physician Anthony Fauci. McKinnon currently stars in the Peacock miniseries Joe vs. Carole, playing the role of Carole Baskin, the famed animal rights advocate who was heavily featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King. According to an interview McKinnon did with Variety, she opened up about her social anxiety and how she uses comedy to deal with it. “I found I was more easily able to communicate with people doing a funny voice,” she says, conceding, “I found it was a way to share joy and to bring a sense of fun and community in a way that I had trouble doing just in my own voice. I do have a personality, but I find it easier still in some ways to communicate in character.”
Drew Barrymore
Last on our list of celebs we’d like to see on Murderville is Drew Barrymore. The actress might want to showcase her acting chops again after recently focusing on hosting duties for her syndicated talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. Previously, she starred in Santa Clarita Diet, alongside Timothy Olyphant, but the show was sadly canceled too soon. Casual fans would recognize Drew Barrymore from her work in Charlie’s Angels. Older fans would know her from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Babes in Toyland.