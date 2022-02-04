Five Acting Roles You Totally Forgot Joe Rogan Played

Over the last 30 years, Joe Rogan has become a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. While he may not be everyon’e cup of tea, Joe has built a very dedicated fan base. These days, he is most famous for his work as a commentator for the UFC as well as hosting his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. However, he has also done lots of other things during his career, including a fair amount of acting. Joe made his professional acting debut in 1994 and has made about a dozen other on-screen appearances over the years. Since acting isn’t his main thing, many people may not be aware of some of the roles he’s played. Keep reading to see five roles that you totally forgot Joe Rogan played.
1. Chris in Just Shoot Me!
Just Shoot Me! was a sitcom that aired from the late 1990s until the early 2000s. The series followed a group of coworkers who worked for a fictional fashion magazine called Blush. Each of the characters had very different personalities which resulted in endless comic relief. During its seven seasons on the air, Just Shoot Me! was a very popular show that featured lots of guest stars. Among them was Joe Rogan who appeared in an episode in 2002. His character was an exterminator who came to spray the offices at Blush. Unless you were a big fan of his at the time, you may not have even noticed that he was in the show.
2. Richie in Venus & Vegas
Not only does Joe Rogan know how to do his thing on the small screen, he’s also been in movies as well. In 2010, he was in a movie called Venus & Vegas which starred Donald Faison, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Eddie Guerra. The film’s synopsis on IMDB reads, “When three Vegas buddies attempt the score of a lifetime, they have to walk a fine line between their girlfriends who want their heads, and the mobsters who want them dead.” Joe’s character, Richie, played a minor role in the movie. One of the main reasons that Rogan’s role in the film has probably been forgotten is because the film itself has mostly been forgotten. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t get much attention and it received mostly negative reviews from critics. Even viewers didn’t seem to like the movie and it currently has just a 7% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
3. Gale in Zookeeper
The 2011 movie Zookeeper stars Kevin James as an animal caretaker named Griffin Keyes who is struggling to find happiness in his personal life after proposing to his girlfriend, Stephanie, who turned him down. Although he loves his job, he feels that it is a big part of what holds him back from finding love. As a result, he decides that he needs to find a new career path. Little does he know, though, the animals he cares for aren’t just going to let him walk away. In an effort to get him to stay, the animals reveal that they know how to talk and promise to help Griffin step up his romance game. In the movie, Rogan plays a character named Gale who is one of Stephanie’s ex-boyfriends who ends up dating her again. Although gale is somewhat of a bully, Griffin manages to stand up t him and get Stephanie’s attention. Although Zookeeper received mostly negative reviews, it performed well at the box office.
4. Frank Valente in Hardball
Hardball is one of Joe Rogan’s most well-known roles, but it has also been mostly forgotten since the TV series was so short-lived. The show, which was Joe’s first TV role, debuted in 1994 and lasted for just one season. Hardball was about a fictional professional baseball team called the Pioneers. Joe’s character, Frank Valente, was the team’s centerfielder. He had an over-the-top attitude which didn’t sit well with some of the other players. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the entire season of Hardball is available on any streaming platforms, but there are a couple of episodes on YouTube for anyone who wants to see Joe in action.
5. Joe Garrelli in NewsRadio
If you were around during the 1990s, you may remember a show called NewsRadio. However, since Joe wasn’t all that famous when the show was out, you may not have realized he was one of the cast members. On top of that, Joe looked quite different in the 90s. The show was about employees at a fictional radio station in New York City. Joe’s character, Joe Garrelli, worked as a handyman for the radio station.