Expert Reveals The Truth Behind Workout From Trainer Whose Jaw-Dropping Glutes Mesmerized Half The Internet

A fitness trainer’s impressive physique has become the main talking point after his workout video crossed 51 million views online.
Nunzi, a certified ISSA master trainer, shared a simple lower-body routine that people could do at home, but viewers quickly focused on his unusually developed glutes.
While some users joked about his physique, others said they were ready to follow the routine after seeing his results.
One person wrote, “Y’all laughing, but I’m obviously taking his advice. There’s proof to prove it.”
A workout trainer’s lower-body workout quickly went viral
Nunzi’s video featured a body-weight workout designed to target the lower body.
The routine included 50 wide sumo squats, 40 ballerina-stance squats, 30 lunges on each leg, 20 single-leg Romanian deadlifts, and 10 explosive glute clenches.
The exercises don’t require a gym or much equipment, which made the routine easy to try at home.
However, viewers seemed just as interested in Nunzi’s physique as they were in the exercises.
His glutes became the biggest talking point in the comments, with one TikTok user asking, “You got space in your living room for that?”
Another joked, “Bros got better cheeks than me.”
“I just opened this app; now I’m closing it,” another viewer wrote.
Someone else admitted, “I’m very uncomfortable.”
The reactions continued, with one person saying, “I will forever envy men who have a bigger b*tt than me.”
Another viewer asked, “What land of TikTok did I land in?”
Not everyone was impressed. One person called the video “disgusting” and compared Nunzi’s glutes to “cantaloupes.”
Still, plenty of viewers were more interested in trying the exercises than making jokes.
“I’m going to be squatting like this as soon as I get off work,” one person wrote.
Another said, “Laughing and taking notes.”
A fitness expert said the routine is not the whole story to get that physique
Nunzi’s workout may help strengthen the glutes, but fitness expert Dani Carr said people should not assume that doing this routine alone will produce a physique like Nunzi’s.
Carr, an Anytime Fitness multi-site franchisee and personal trainer, said the exercises are useful, especially for beginners.
“What he’s doing is certainly better than doing nothing — and these exercises can help activate and strengthen the glutes,” Carr told news.com.au.
However, Carr pointed out that Nunzi’s other content shows him using heavier equipment.
“If you look at his other content, he also trains with heavy cables and weights, which is far more likely to have contributed to the results we’re seeing,” he explained.
That means viewers may be seeing the result of Nunzi’s wider training routine rather than just the exercises shown in the viral video.
Carr also explained why repeating the same body-weight workout may not keep producing the same results
The key, Carr said, is progressive overload, which means making an exercise harder as your body gets stronger.
“That means gradually increasing the challenge placed on the muscles, usually through heavier weights or greater resistance,” Carr said.
The reason is that muscles adapt to repeated exercise.
“Your body adapts to the same stimulus over time, so after several weeks, repeating the same body weight exercises will become less effective unless you continue to increase the difficulty,” he added.
While Nunzi’s routine can be a useful starting point, someone hoping to build more muscle may eventually need to increase the resistance or make the exercises more challenging.
Carr said part of the reason for the video’s huge reach is that it challenges an old idea about who should train their glutes
Carr added, “For years, glute workouts were marketed almost entirely to women, so seeing a guy focus on lower-body training is an instant scroll-stopper.”
He also believes the video’s popularity is linked to how unusual and eye-catching it was.
“I think it’s driven more by the sheer novelty factor than by being deeply educational content,” Carr explained.
At the same time, Carr said more men are beginning to pay attention to lower-body training.
Training the glutes is not only about appearance, according to the trainer. Strong glutes can also help with power, performance, and avoiding back pain.
“By making it look simple and accessible, he’s hit a sweet spot — appealing to women who want new exercises, and giving men the green light to train their lower body properly,” Carr said.
Furthermore, Carr said people can try the exercises Nunzi demonstrated, particularly if they want a simple lower-body routine they can do without gym equipment.
But he warned viewers not to assume that copying one viral workout will create the same physique.
As Carr pointed out, people should not expect “one viral routine to deliver the same result.”
“I’m a lady even I am jealous of your glutes,” wrote one user
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