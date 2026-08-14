69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

If we were Pokémon, sometimes we would only need a Rare Candy card to evolve into our next stage. Unfortunately, physical transformations for us often require a lot of discipline, working out, healthy eating, and learning to style ourselves. Few things in life are as satisfying as seeing our efforts pay off, and turning our lives around is the one thing many people can be proud of.
But a glow-up is not just about looking hot — it’s about the confidence and power that a physical transformation gives you. You’ll see the evidence of that as you scroll through this list of before-and-after photos that people shared in response to one netizen, who wrote, “Let’s see those glow UPS. I’ll go first.” Scroll down and see how these folks reached their final evolutions!
#1 Before & Now (32) Idk How Many Years Apart X)
Image source: raemion
#2 I Didn’t Get A Glow Up. I Went Backwards
Image source: scollom1
#3 17 Years Old To 29 Years Old.. Just Turned 30 A Few Days Ago
Image source: kimchipedia
#4 2004 vs. 2026
Image source: jxiidxii
#5 From 2023 48yrs To 50yrs 2025. Feel So Much Better
Image source: jennifernairn
#6 2023 vs. 2026
Image source: lispiesss
#7 This Is 2yrs Apart
Image source: noxie_xoxo
#8 Let Me Hop On This Trend Alcoholic Me To Sober Me 🤣
Image source: radical.ruben
#9 Let’s See Those Glow UPS. I’ll Go First
Image source: avoshuu
#10 11 Years Apart 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭
Image source: ariluvz95
#11 2 Years Ago I Was 148 Kg, Today I’m 90 Kg
Image source: amir_mohammady82
#12 15 Or 16 Back Then And Now I’m 20
Image source: lamemoireden
#13 First Photo: I Was 16; Second Photo: Today I Am 58
Image source: drmyyliew
#14 2005-2026♥️
Image source: bulma4stars
#15 Age 41 vs. 51. Method : Stem Cell Therapy Since May 2017 And Weight Lifting Since August 2023
Image source: linggawati_saputra
#16 I Was Made Fun Of From Birth Until I Turned 17. Because Of My Glasses, Eyebrows, Teeth. I Later Got Braces, Lasik, And My Mom Finally Allowed Me To Wax. Also, Puberty. 😆
Image source: thegloriasophia
#17 I’ve Gained Allot Of Weight But I’ve Also Gained Life Again So I’ll Call It A W. Two And A Half Years Sober Since 2/20/24
Image source: raytheebarber
#18 It Feels Like I Have 3 Different Phases🤔
Image source: polluxstone
#19 Boomboclat
Image source: sdaeuu
#20 Some People Don’t Believe The First Pic Is Me
Image source: crashazoid
#21 18 vs. 35/36 . I Don’t Think I Had A Glow Up, I Just….. Aged, Kinda 🤣
Image source: jessica.zweig
#22 This Was From A Few Years Ago 😅
Image source: 1.4sad
#23 2011-2026, They Called Me Creepy Cody
Image source: code_wat
#24 22 -> 32
Image source: alysunshine_
#25 18 —> 33
Image source: saintthechef
#26 2013-Now
Image source: ashlynphoenix97
#27 You Wouldn’t Think This Was Me Huh?😼
Image source: m3tamorpho6
#28 More Than 10 Years Ago
Image source: itsmeprsy
#29 Awkward Freshman In High School ➡️ Awkward 41 Year Old
Image source: marchingduck
#30 22 vs. 39
Image source: holographicbarbie
#31 Picked Up Hair Dye And Never Looked Back
Image source: katiedodoodles
#32 About 13 Years’ Difference
Image source: doc_mortis
#33 10 Years Apart
Image source: teenieowl
#34 I Think It’s 15 Years Difference Here
Image source: milliganimal
#35 Nye 2022 (270lb)| August 2026 (138lb)
Image source: redrumbook_708
#36 Lost Over 40 Pounds
Image source: precious_a888
#37 Hmmmmmm Can This Qualify? Hahaha
Image source: littlemissmorningstarr
#38 Went From Being Some Emo Dude To A Baddie, And I’m Living For It. 2021 – 2026
Image source: galaxyechoes
#39 I Think I’m Just Fine ^^
Image source: mustangrevolver
#40 Don’t Ask Me How But Not Only I Switch Gender But I Also Went From Tan Latino Boy To A White Woman 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Image source: sabrina_x_vega
#41 So Yah
Image source: sassyscoopics
#42 15 Now I’m 35
Image source: m0therw0lf_
#43 16 vs. 34
Image source: darklilith_1692
#44 Hmm Still Trying
Image source: strobbj_39
#45 25: Fat, Drunk, Stupid. 50: Lean, Sober, Slightly Less Stupid
Image source: therealjaykeefe
#46 Me Around 2014 vs. Now
Image source: birdwithoutshadow97_
#47 High School vs. Now 🩵
Image source: saythatsher
#48 23 And 30 🤍
Image source: definitelynotseonghwa
#49 13 vs. 36
Image source: jeennyween
#50 17 To 39. Never Grew Eye Brows Tho 😂
Image source: p.offthanx
#51 2023 vs. 2026 And Still Evolving
Image source: pero_nati
#52 2010 vs. 2026
Image source: davidsdaze
#53 22 vs. 32
Image source: lucianocarlitos
#54 30>38. 120lbs Down
Image source: ninjasleeeper
#55 17 -> 39
Image source: panakattack
#56 Might As Well
Image source: shessoobeautifull
#57 Thiccem N Slickem
Image source: cheechsomething
#58 Afraid To Smile ➡️ Can’t Wait To Smile
Image source: jammindpeace
#59 18 vs. 32
Image source: princesse_jammie
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