69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

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If we were Pokémon, sometimes we would only need a Rare Candy card to evolve into our next stage. Unfortunately, physical transformations for us often require a lot of discipline, working out, healthy eating, and learning to style ourselves. Few things in life are as satisfying as seeing our efforts pay off, and turning our lives around is the one thing many people can be proud of.

But a glow-up is not just about looking hot — it’s about the confidence and power that a physical transformation gives you. You’ll see the evidence of that as you scroll through this list of before-and-after photos that people shared in response to one netizen, who wrote, “Let’s see those glow UPS. I’ll go first.” Scroll down and see how these folks reached their final evolutions!

#1 Before & Now (32) Idk How Many Years Apart X)

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: raemion

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

#2 I Didn’t Get A Glow Up. I Went Backwards

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: scollom1

#3 17 Years Old To 29 Years Old.. Just Turned 30 A Few Days Ago

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: kimchipedia

#4 2004 vs. 2026

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: jxiidxii

#5 From 2023 48yrs To 50yrs 2025. Feel So Much Better

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: jennifernairn

#6 2023 vs. 2026

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: lispiesss

#7 This Is 2yrs Apart

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: noxie_xoxo

#8 Let Me Hop On This Trend Alcoholic Me To Sober Me 🤣

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: radical.ruben

#9 Let’s See Those Glow UPS. I’ll Go First

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: avoshuu

#10 11 Years Apart 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: ariluvz95

#11 2 Years Ago I Was 148 Kg, Today I’m 90 Kg

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: amir_mohammady82

#12 15 Or 16 Back Then And Now I’m 20

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: lamemoireden

#13 First Photo: I Was 16; Second Photo: Today I Am 58

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: drmyyliew

#14 2005-2026♥️

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: bulma4stars

#15 Age 41 vs. 51. Method : Stem Cell Therapy Since May 2017 And Weight Lifting Since August 2023

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: linggawati_saputra

#16 I Was Made Fun Of From Birth Until I Turned 17. Because Of My Glasses, Eyebrows, Teeth. I Later Got Braces, Lasik, And My Mom Finally Allowed Me To Wax. Also, Puberty. 😆

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: thegloriasophia

#17 I’ve Gained Allot Of Weight But I’ve Also Gained Life Again So I’ll Call It A W. Two And A Half Years Sober Since 2/20/24

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: raytheebarber

#18 It Feels Like I Have 3 Different Phases🤔

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: polluxstone

#19 Boomboclat

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: sdaeuu

#20 Some People Don’t Believe The First Pic Is Me

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: crashazoid

#21 18 vs. 35/36 . I Don’t Think I Had A Glow Up, I Just….. Aged, Kinda 🤣

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: jessica.zweig

#22 This Was From A Few Years Ago 😅

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: 1.4sad

#23 2011-2026, They Called Me Creepy Cody

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: code_wat

#24 22 -> 32

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: alysunshine_

#25 18 —> 33

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: saintthechef

#26 2013-Now

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: ashlynphoenix97

#27 You Wouldn’t Think This Was Me Huh?😼

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: m3tamorpho6

#28 More Than 10 Years Ago

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: itsmeprsy

#29 Awkward Freshman In High School ➡️ Awkward 41 Year Old

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: marchingduck

#30 22 vs. 39

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: holographicbarbie

#31 Picked Up Hair Dye And Never Looked Back

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: katiedodoodles

#32 About 13 Years’ Difference

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: doc_mortis

#33 10 Years Apart

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: teenieowl

#34 I Think It’s 15 Years Difference Here

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: milliganimal

#35 Nye 2022 (270lb)| August 2026 (138lb)

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: redrumbook_708

#36 Lost Over 40 Pounds

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: precious_a888

#37 Hmmmmmm Can This Qualify? Hahaha

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: littlemissmorningstarr

#38 Went From Being Some Emo Dude To A Baddie, And I’m Living For It. 2021 – 2026

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: galaxyechoes

#39 I Think I’m Just Fine ^^

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: mustangrevolver

#40 Don’t Ask Me How But Not Only I Switch Gender But I Also Went From Tan Latino Boy To A White Woman 🤣🤣🤣🤣

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: sabrina_x_vega

#41 So Yah

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: sassyscoopics

#42 15 Now I’m 35

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: m0therw0lf_

#43 16 vs. 34

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: darklilith_1692

#44 Hmm Still Trying

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: strobbj_39

#45 25: Fat, Drunk, Stupid. 50: Lean, Sober, Slightly Less Stupid

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: therealjaykeefe

#46 Me Around 2014 vs. Now

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: birdwithoutshadow97_

#47 High School vs. Now 🩵

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: saythatsher

#48 23 And 30 🤍

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: definitelynotseonghwa

#49 13 vs. 36

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: jeennyween

#50 17 To 39. Never Grew Eye Brows Tho 😂

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: p.offthanx

#51 2023 vs. 2026 And Still Evolving

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: pero_nati

#52 2010 vs. 2026

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: davidsdaze

#53 22 vs. 32

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: lucianocarlitos

#54 30>38. 120lbs Down

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: ninjasleeeper

#55 17 -> 39

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: panakattack

#56 Might As Well

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: shessoobeautifull

#57 Thiccem N Slickem

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: cheechsomething

#58 Afraid To Smile ➡️ Can’t Wait To Smile

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: jammindpeace

#59 18 vs. 32

69 Side-By-Side Photos That Show That People Changed For The Better Over Time

Image source: princesse_jammie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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