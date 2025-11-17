110 Space Tattoos That Are Basically Outer Space Cool

Oh, space! How wondrous thou are and how incomprehensible to us, mere earthworms! We bet that thinking about space also comes in Shakespeare-style in your head because how else would one think about the most poetic and the scariest thing there ever was? However, humans being humans, we are all attracted to the unknown. So much so that some choose to immortalize our attraction in a forever kind of form. Yup, we’re talking about space tattoos here, and if you’ve come to look at some unique tattoos, you’re definitely in the right place!

So, space tattoo ideas, what are they about? Well, there are your usual planetary constellations, the Sun, the Moon, and all kinds of stars, with the Milky Way taking the prize for probably being the most depicted heavenly formation there is. Then, there are a whole slew of more subtle space-themed tattoos, and those work awesomely well if you’re into the whole abstract kind of vibe. Or maybe you’re just looking for something pretty, which is also a very legit reason for getting an outer space tattoo (or a tattoo that’s completely from outer space cool). And lastly, if you’re more into simple space tattoos as opposed to bona fide intricate artworks running down your arm, there are plenty of those, too, in this nifty thrifty list.

Right-o, without any further ado, let’s skip right to our collection of awesome space tattoos. Once you’ve scrolled through all of them, be sure to give your vote to the designs you liked the most, and share this article with your friends! They might be tempted to get a space-themed tattoo, too!

#1 Astronaut In Space With Abstract Elements Arm Tattoo

Image source: hood.seven

#2 Cute Astronaut Pig Arm Tattoo

Image source: emily.tattoos

#3 Abstract Astronaut In Space Leg Tattoo

“Lost in the space – by Francesco Rossetti in London.”

Image source: OiOiSaveloyy

#4 Tiny Planets And Rocket Arm Tattoo

Image source: tempuradesign

#5 Cats In Space Arm Tattoo

“Cats in space by James Mullin at Lotus Tattoo/Hemet, CA.”

Image source: sailorkairos

#6 Astronaut Cat In Space Back Tattoo

“My new favourite, cat in space by Alya at No Regrets Studios, Exeter.”

Image source: Comfortable_Remote_2

#7 Moon Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_toma

#8 Astronaut Arm Tattoo

“Part one of my space sleeve finished. (Done by Eric Andrade at White Oak Tattoo in Westchester PA.)”

Image source: mynamesnotned

#9 Space Snail Arm Tattoo

Image source: brittnaami

#10 Astronaut And Planets Arm Tattoo

Image source: ink.tonight_doartink

#11 Red Moon And Clouds Arm Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_danha

#12 Astronaut Arm Tattoo

Image source: bartektattoo

#13 Space Lava Lamp Arm Tattoo

Image source: sinn_tattoos

#14 Alien In A Desert Tattoo

“My hitchhiking alien buddy done by Tayla Black at Cult Art Space in Adelaide, South Australia.”

Image source: Sunflowerseeds__

#15 Stardust And Planets Arm Tattoo

Image source: positronictattoo

#16 Super Fun Space Llama Tattoo

Image source: courtelisetattoo

#17 Space Skeleton Tattoo

“Space skelly by Jason at Brookside Tattoo Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

Image source: Tristles

#18 Colorful Space With Pet Footprints Forearm Tattoo

Image source: painterlyfiend

#19 Space Jar Tattoo

Image source: tookay_tattoos

#20 Planets In Space Forearm Tattoo

Image source: flow_tattoo_toronto

#21 Space Book Collarbone Tattoo

“Book with space done by Aubry Claire at Empryrean Tattoo in Marietta GA.”

Image source: sydgc

#22 UFO/Space Arm Tattoo

“UFO/space tattoo by David Mushaney at Rebel Muse Tattoo in Lewisville, TX.”

Image source: sm0531

#23 Astronaut And Planets Forearm Tattoo

Image source: patricetattoo

#24 An Adorable Chonky Space Dino Tattoo

Image source: kaylatheinknurse

#25 My New Space Manatee By Lucky Malony, Anatomy Tattoo, Portland Or

“My new space manatee by Lucky Malony, Anatomy Tattoo, Portland OR.”

Image source: two-catz

#26 Space Cats Tattoo

Image source: madeleinedoll

#27 Planets Thigh Tattoo

Image source: brittnaami

#28 Space Rocket Forearm Tattoo

Image source: georgiana113

#29 Saturn Tattoo On Ribs

Image source: __aciddreams__

#30 Saturn Tattoo On The Arm

Image source: zommi.tt

#31 Galaxy Snake Forearm Tattoo

“Space snake done by Cho at Temperance Tattoo in San Francisco.”

Image source: rgby4life

#32 Graphic Space Tattoo On The Ribs

Image source: sametyaman.ink

#33 Solar System Piece

Image source: melissa_goodart

#34 Sun And Moon Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tattooby_mark

#35 Cute Astronaut On A Spaceship Tattoo

Image source: malou_arts

#36 Spacey Potion Bottle Tattoo

Image source: natalieallentattoo

#37 Astronaut In Space Tattoo

“My space tattoo! Done by Abi Cornell at Inkfish Tattoo Studio Maidstone, England!”

Image source: Chris160393

#38 Space Sleeve Tattoo

“Finished my space sleeve today. Done by Johnny Andres at North Main Tattoo in Plymouth, MI.”

Image source: HONEST_ABE_APPROVES

#39 Space Bottle Tattoo On Forearm

“Space bottle tattoo. Done at Houston’s Comicpalooza this year by Robert Madrigal of Speakeasy Tattoo from Spokane, WA.”

Image source: sailorgrumpycat

#40 Astronaut In Space Forearm Tattoo

“Floating in space by Adrian Cier at Mori Occultum, Munich, Germany.”

Image source: Vortex765

#41 Colorful Planets In Space Arm Tattoo

Image source: eitanart

#42 Sun And Moon Tattoo

Image source: aszura.inkart

#43 Colorful Space Arm Tattoo

Image source: yankeetattooink

#44 Astronaut In Space Forearm Tattoo

Image source: frog.tattoo48

#45 Space Ram Forearm Tattoo

Image source: vonntattoos

#46 Astronaut With Planets Floating Around Arm Tattoo

Image source: reno_tattooer

#47 Cute Colorful Spaceship Tattoo

Image source: bongkee_

#48 Space Swallow Tattoo

Image source: larastark.tattoos

#49 Unique Graphic Space Tattoo

Image source: kashatattooer

#50 Tiny Moon And Stars Collarbone Tattoo

Image source: tigerlilyink

#51 Tiny Planets On Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: cukropoke

#52 Astronaut With Butterflies Arm Tattoo

Image source: jiro_painter

#53 Saturn Arm Tattoo

Image source: sadjackalope

#54 Space Arm Tattoo

“Combining hints of colour with my usual black and grey style is definitely becoming a favourite.”

Image source: jasonkeehntattoo

#55 Funny Astronaut Holding A Radio Forearm Tattoo

Image source: dovmeliyim

#56 Realistic Space Girl Thigh Tattoo

Image source: groovy__hippie

#57 Astronaut Thigh Tattoo

Image source: hollyjaneink

#58 Planets Tattoo

Image source: laryboutattoo

#59 Unique Space Tattoo

Image source: v_westberg

#60 Cute Tiny Space Tattoo

Image source: cocoa._.jam

#61 UFO Leg Tattoo

Image source: mustache_tattoo

#62 Astronaut In Space Tattoo

Image source: emafociani

#63 Falling Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: lauracaciulan

#64 Space Skull Forearm Tattoo

“Space skull by Antonella Bubble at Thomas Street Ink in Manchester (UK).”

Image source: Krakenon2394

#65 Space Woman With Red Roses Tattoo

“My space woman done by Mike D at old Rose Tattoo in Temecula, CA.”

Image source: SKETTY_BONES

#66 Colorful Planets In Space Arm Tattoo

“First session of space themed sleeve. Voyager 1 by Darin Ennis at Tattoo Charlie’s, Louisville KY.”

Image source: kissmybass77

#67 Shuttle, Moon And Galaxy Arm Tattoo

“Shuttle, moon and galaxy done by Tina Myers at Space Mermaid in Melbourne, FL.”

Image source: biglex321

#68 Space Girl Thigh Tattoo

Image source: brent_megens

#69 Planets Forearm Tattoo

Image source: l.a__tattoo

#70 Unique Astronaut Sitting On Saturn Tattoo On The Back

Image source: enchantedlyamused

#71 Galaxy Moon Belly Tattoo

Image source: tylerreneetattoos

#72 A Galactic Potion Tattoo

Image source: thrivestudios

#73 Space Coffin/Flowers Arm Tattoo

“Space coffin/flowers done by Shane Olds at Rise Above in Orlando FL.”

Image source: shaneolds_tattoo

#74 Space Shuttle Arm Tattoo

“Got this super clean space shuttle tattoo from Gillian Goodwill at Seven Horses Tattoo Eping NH.”

Image source: OrbitingCloud

#75 Galaxy Circle Forearm Tattoo

“Space circle by Bart Leonard at Artistic Skin Designs at Fountain Square in Indianapolis.”

Image source: jehanprouvaire

#76 Space Turtle Arm Tattoo

“Space turtle by Littleandy at the Church Tattoo, Redditch.”

Image source: Eleventieth

#77 Spaceship Arm Tattoo

“Bootleg space program – Ryan Cooper Thompson – Fountain City Tattoo – Kansas City, MO.”

Image source: ccmega

#78 Planets Forearm Tattoo

“Space! By Scott Lotz, a Thin Line Tattoo, Plainfield, IL.”

Image source: Nicolovesjim

#79 Space Face Tattoo

“Space face – done by Chris Champion at Noble Street Tattoos in Spring, TX.”

Image source: hamsterninja

#80 Cat Astronaut Arm Tattoo

Image source: natts_tatts

#81 Lil Space Skunk Tattoo

Image source: corinne.clapper

#82 Astronaut Holding Saturn Forearm Tattoo

Image source: peritozu_bahar

#83 Space Tattoo

Image source: cberry.tattoo

#84 Sun Tattoo

Image source: footefoote_tattoo

#85 Meditating Samurai, Saturn And Colorful Stars Forearm Tattoo

Image source: mozzarellena_tattoos

#86 Colorful Galactic Tattoo On The Ribs

“Ensō space tattoo by Sharon Lynn at Five Star Tattoo, Louisville.”

Image source: HustleMade

#87 Retro Space Arm Tattoo

“Finished retro space half sleeve. Done by Lasse Sjöroos (Individual Ink, Turku)”

Image source: aripp

#88 Space Girl Arm Tattoo

“My space girl by Zac Morris at Skinzophrenic (UK)”

Image source: Kiplay_Kek

#89 Space Dinosaur Arm Tattoo

“Space dinosaur by Sissel from True Rebel Tattoo, Hamburg.”

Image source: urmorniel

#90 Half Of Space Arm Sleeve Tattoo

“Beginning of my space sleeve, with an easter egg tattoo on my hand. Artist – AJ Luise, San Antonio TX, studio – Aerros Ink.”

Image source: clammy_platypus

#91 UFO Arm Tattoo

“Part two of my space themed sleeve, thanks to Ian Reynold and Castro Tattoo in San Francisco, CA!”

Image source: thexkfedist

#92 Space Arm Tattoo

“Space piece by Lindsee Boyer (Bee Ink – Minneapolis, MN)”

Image source: Astrohhnaut

#93 Outer Space Arm Sleeve Tattoo

“Outer space sleeve by Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo Parlor, Belmont, Bay Area, California.”

Image source: imgur.com

#94 Space Lady Tattoo

Image source: flora.ttt

#95 Galaxy Forearm Tattoo

Image source: benjamintatts

#96 Space Portal Tattoo

Image source: ludus.acus

#97 Space Mushies Tattoo

Image source: caitlinstairstattoo

#98 Rocket Tattoo

Image source: zomg.tattoo

#99 Retro Style Colorful Astronaut Tattoo

Image source: castle_studio

#100 Sun And Moon Tattoo

Image source: villagetattooyarraville

#101 Sweet Lil Alien Space Cow Tattoo

Image source: satellitefully

#102 The Ol Galaxy Nebula Tattoo

Image source: spideymoetattoo

#103 Stoked On My Second Tattoo, Space Shuttle And Boosters. Done By Jackie At The Edge Ink, Solana Beach, California

“Stoked on my second tattoo, space shuttle and boosters. Done by Jackie at the Edge Ink, Solana Beach, California.”

Image source: kingredphotography

#104 Paper Airplane In Space Tattoo

“My paper airplane in space. By Ryan Willard in Denver, CO.”

Image source: abumbleandabee

#105 Planets And Space Tattoo

“‘Just need some space’ by Floyd Evans at 58 Body Art in Okinawa, Japan.”

Image source: ImTheJP

#106 Astronaut Chimpanzee Tattoo

Image source: bastardvlado

#107 Funny Star Tattoo

Image source: izzypokez

#108 Colorful Planets Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbycush

#109 Space Arm Sleeve Tattoo

“Done a while back, but this is my space sleeve by Dan Henk when he was at Deep Six Tattoo in Philadelphia.”

Image source: jasonstrapec

#110 Comic Style Colorful Shooting Star Tattoo

Image source: danduquettetattoo

#111 Space Ram

#112 Space Tattoo

#113 Astronaut Tattoo

#114 “See You In The Space…”

#115 To Infinity And Beyond

#116 Space Tattoo

#117 My Way

#118 Client Wanted Something Inspired By The Song “Drops Of Jupiter” By Train. So Here We Are

