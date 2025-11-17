These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

by

When the internet is filled with flashy trends and spectacles, sometimes it’s the little things that truly captivate us. Enter r/mildlyinteresting, a subreddit that celebrates the ordinary, the unassuming, and the quietly intriguing aspects of the world.

With 22 million members, this online community is a treasure chest of humble curiosities. From perfectly aligned and oddly satisfying-looking tiles to peculiar vegetables, r/mildlyinteresting has it all.

In a time when our attention is becoming increasingly monetized, this subreddit encourages us to find joy in the small wonders that surround us. So why not take a moment and scroll through its content while you’re driving to work or enjoying a coffee?

#1 My Prof In College Drew A Map Of The Entire World From Memory

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: Solid-Kaleidoscope70

#2 New York City Commissions Local Artists To Paint Their Garbage Trucks

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: NYC_Underground

#3 Found The End Of A Rainbow

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: xCnuty

#4 This Plaque Outside Of A Church In Alexandria Virginia Acknowledging, Apologizing To And Thanking The Slaves Who Built The Church

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: Mal5341

#5 Bird Laid A Nest In Our Holiday Wreath And Had Babies

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ZKK161820

#6 This Rock With An Almost Perfect Star-Shaped Crystal In It

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: laduguer

#7 These Picnic Benches Are Mounted On Old Streetcar Tracks So They Can Roll Together Or Apart

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: Austin_Destroyer

#8 I Came Across This Hexagon/Pentagon Structured Mushroom

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ZaydMenk

#9 Lizard Footprints On My Laptop

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: satyamas

#10 This Pizza Box Has The Phone Number For The National Human Trafficking Resource Hotline

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: Common-Organization5

#11 My 9 Year Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 “Lucky” Four Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: The_Littlest_Teapot

#12 Yesterday At The Beach A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: SplifoX

#13 I Went To The Place That Is On My Discover Card

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: mcawesomecrazy

#14 Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: JP51MW

#15 A Partial Solar Eclipse In My Town Turned The Shadows Into Crescents

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: pembalhac

#16 My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: dxsubomni

#17 I Somehow Managed To Make A Reverse Fried Egg

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: simdaisies

#18 Stuck Behind A “The Price Is Right” Winner In Traffic Today

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ottolotto1

#19 Lost Pigeon In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: Return_Equivalent

#20 Raspberry Oranges, A Variation Of Blood Oranges That Are Extremely Dark

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ThyHolyZen

#21 The Farm Down The Road Has A Pile Of Carrots That A Cow Likes To Stand In

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: besottedwthepotted

#22 Local Hardware Store Has A Store Cat!

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ContemplativePebble

#23 Light Pillar

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: blavere

#24 I Got This Balloon In 1998 And It’s Still Inflated!

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: oMalakai

#25 Disclosing The Gender Of The Baby Is A Punishable Offence In My Country

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: rdias002

#26 My Beer Glass Is An Upside Down Beer Bottle

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: blowthepoke

#27 Our Waiter At Olive Garden Gave Us A To-Go Box Full Of Mints

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ShrekQueen

#28 Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: mangoklutz

#29 Inside A Common Starling’s Mouth

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ElvisIsNotDjed

#30 A Huge Sugar Crystal Grew At The Bottom Of My Maple Syrup Can

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: nico87ca

#31 This Building In Tokyo Is Literally The Width Of A Door

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: frostkaiser

#32 The High School I Delivered To Has A Skateboard Parking Space In The Office

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: Maximum_Overhype

#33 Gravestone That Looks Like A Maze

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: cguiopmnrew

#34 Plug Has A Diagram Showing The Layout Of Its Wires Inside And Shows Which Is The Ground

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: IWindsOfMidgets

#35 Found A Bullet Proof Vest In A Box Hidden Inside My Wall

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: TurboTBag

#36 My To-Go Order Had A Frowney Face Written On The Bag

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ConsiderationKind436

#37 This Cookie At Meijer’s Has A Dragon Roasting A Baby

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: MediocreMachine3543

#38 Ceramic Cups Designed To Look Like Dented Plastic Cups

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: levelupyours

#39 Combined Urinal/Sinks. The Used Sink Water Drains Into The Urinal

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: yearlyearly

#40 This Sign Warning Of A Dog Who Runs In Front Of Cars

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: Shangri-lulu

#41 My New Periodic Table Shower Curtain Includes 7 New Elements That Weren’t Included When I Bought The Previous One About 15 Years Ago

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: bennetthaselton

#42 Atlanta Airport Has A Corn Jet

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: LikeBigTrucks

#43 The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: priceactionhero

#44 This Whole Potato Made It Into My Bag Of Chips

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: del_454

#45 My Daughter Has Had A Red Mark On Her Cheek For Years, In The Exact Same Spot I Had A Red Mark On My Cheek For Years As A Child

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: ArnoldBoneheadRimmer

#46 This Building I’m In Has A Hole That Goes Across All The Floors

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: Sebasiso

#47 Came Across This Upside Down House

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: climberofrock

#48 A Man Using A Disposable Film Camera To Take Pictures At Aaa Baseball Game Today

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: SwankaTheGrey

#49 Pills From 1947

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: KerchBridgeSmoker

#50 This Change Machine Gives More Money Than I Put In

These 50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things May Leave You Delighted Or Disturbed (New Pics)

Image source: stock_oclock

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create An Abstract Illusion Using Only Black And White Bodypainting
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Unwritten Rules of the Show Survivor
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2019
30 Dumb Things Overheard By People That Will Make You Lose Hope In Humanity
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Started Making Tiny Gardens At Home To Relax From My Everyday Job (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Can You Explain A Few Things To A New User Who Isn’t Sure About “Howtopanda” Correctly? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
59 Best Cartoon Shows Anyone Can Enjoy Despite Their Age
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.